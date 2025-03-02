How to beat Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds is a nightmare come to life. While many monsters in the game have their own eerie charm, Rompopolo leans entirely into the creepy factor. From its grotesque scorpion-like body to its bizarre gas-based attacks, everything about this Brute Wyvern screams trouble. But avoiding it isn’t an option if you want to progress — or if you simply enjoy a good fight.
This guide explains exactly where to find Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds, how to exploit its weaknesses, and the best strategies to take it down.
Rompopolo's location and weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds
Location
Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds lurks in the Oilwell Basin, usually near the darker, oil-coated regions. You’ll likely encounter it during the "A Fuse Ignited" Optional Quest or various Investigations. It has a habit of getting into fights with Ajarakan, so if you see a massive brawl, don’t be surprised to find Rompopolo right in the middle of it.
Weaknesses
Rompopolo doesn’t have a specific Elemental Achilles’ heel — it’s equally weak to all Elements. Whether you prefer Fire, Ice, Thunder, Water, or Dragon, they all deal decent damage. However, none of them will completely cripple it, so pick whatever suits your weapon of choice best.
Status weaknesses
Unlike its mild reaction to Elemental damage, Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds is significantly more vulnerable to Status Effects. Stun, Paralysis, Sleep, Blast, and Exhaust all work well, with Blast and Paralysis being particularly effective at creating openings.
Weak points & breakable parts
If you want to deal maximum damage, focus your attacks on these areas:
- Tongue (weak point but not breakable)
- Head (breakable)
- Back (breakable)
- Tail (breakable)
Breaking these parts will not only deal additional damage but also limit some of Rompopolo’s more dangerous attacks.
How to beat Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy & tips
Best weapons
Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds is not a sluggish Brute Wyvern — it moves unpredictably and has a tendency to reposition quickly. Because of this, you’ll want weapons that either let you stay mobile or attack from a safe distance. We recommend the following:
- Dual Blades
- Longsword
- Gunlance
Items to carry
- Pitfall Traps and Shock Traps: Since Rompopolo isn’t immune to either, use these to pin it down for extra damage.
- Flash Pods: Can be used to interrupt some of its attacks and briefly stun it.
Hunt strategy
Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds doesn’t have a massive list of attacks, but what it does have is weird. Its gas-based attacks can either create environmental hazards or directly explode in your face, so learning how to read them is imperative.
1) Poisonous gas cloud
Rompopolo backs up slightly and then releases a thick, lingering poison cloud in front of it. The damage-over-time effect is nasty, so escape the area-of-effect immediately.
2) Ground injection attack
Rompopolo stabs its tail into the ground and injects gas, creating an underground explosion. This has two variations:
- If it’s sitting on its tail, multiple gas clouds will erupt from the ground, making escape tricky.
- If it’s standing, only one explosion occurs, usually right under the hunter or another monster.
3) Physical attacks
Rompopolo also has some standard claw swipes and tail whips, but they're easier to dodge compared to its gas moves.
The key to winning this fight is patience. Instead of rushing in, watch for attack tells— especially when Rompopolo starts inflating. This is when it becomes more aggressive, with stronger versions of its gas attacks. Keep an eye on its body; as it deflates, its moveset shifts toward more physical attacks.
Tips and tricks to beat Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds
- Watch the sacs on its body — they inflate slightly before a gas attack, giving you a warning to move.
- If the battlefield gets covered in poison clouds, focus on flanking the monster rather than attacking head-on.
- If Ajarakan joins the fight, be careful with your attacks — accidentally hitting it can turn it against you.
- Traps are your best friend — Rompopolo falls easily into both Pitfall and Shock Traps, giving you openings to unload damage.
Rompopolo's drops
Low Rank drops
- Claw
- Hide
- Certificate
- Beak
- Spotted Poison Hide
- Poison Sac
High Rank drops
- Certificate S
- Claw+
- Hide+
- Toxin Sac
- Spotted Poison Hide+
- Wyvern Gem
This concludes the guide to defeating Rompopolo in Monster Hunter Wilds.
