How to beat Balahara in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Monster Hunter Wilds has finally been released, and the gaming community is eager to see what new monsters they can hunt and slay in the Forbidden Lands. There is no shortage of monsters in this world, and the Balahara stands out because of its sheer size and power, making it a real obstacle for players.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Balahara, from where you can find it to which quest it will appear in, its strengths and elemental ailments, potential drops, and the best method to take it down.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major spoilers.

Balahara location and weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds

Fighting the Balahara can be a stressful experience (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

You will first encounter Balahara in Monster Hunter Wilds during the main quest, called A Hunter's Pride, in Chapter 1. The fight will be hosted around the Windward Plains region, and this monster is one of the first major obstacles you will face early in the story. Hunting down Balahara is crucial if you wish to progress through the campaign.

Balahara weak points:

Mouth

Tail

Head

Breakable and cuttable parts:

Tail

Back

Wings

Legs

Chest

Head

Balahara is another leviathan monster, meaning it has a variety of water-based attacks. One key difference is that it resides in the sandy dunes of the Windward Plains.

Balahara's natural habitat is odd, considering its element should be near bodies of water. However, you can use this to your advantage by equipping weapons with elemental properties.

Balahara is susceptible to the following element:

Thunder

Thunder can do the most damage to this leviathan creature (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

There are a few thunder-based weapons and items you can add to your inventory, but you should know a few things about Balahara, such as its attack patterns, to maximize your efforts. Fighting the monster can be tricky, but it is not impossible to defeat.

How to beat Balahara in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy, tips, and tricks

Balahara is susceptible to thunder, but this doesn't mean anything unless you nail down the movesets and how to counter them best.

Timing and patience are essential factors to survive against this leviathan monster (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Balahara is a massive beast and will go down swinging if it must. You can equip any melee weapon that can deal powerful blunt damage to deliver more damage. The monster's weak spots are around the head and mouth, which makes it tough for your hunter to reach, especially with how the beast moves around and under the sand.

There will be some opportunities for you to use weapons, such as:

Great Sword

Long Sword

Hammer

Hunting Horn

If you wish to deal damage from a safe distance, you can always rely on ranged weapons, such as:

Bow Gun

Balahara is weak to the paralysis status effect, so you can craft the Jail Hammer I, which can paralyze any target. Here are some items you should have before starting the fight:

Thunder Ammo

Shock Traps

Mega Potions

Flash Pods

Thunder Pods

Nulberry

Sonic Bombs

Screamer Pods

Tips and tricks to beat Balahara:

The monster's mouth will illuminate at some point in the fight. This is the perfect opportunity to hit it.

Watch out for ground attacks.

Utilize Screamer Pods and Sonic Bombs to lure the monster out of the sands.

Look out for incoming projectiles.

Don't get too greedy and wait for openings to strike.

Time your dodges.

Never forget to use your surroundings to your advantage and place some traps. Balahara is fast, but not as fast as you. Equipping thunder-based weapons can do wonders, especially if you go for the weak spots.

Beware of incoming attacks and do not hesitate to use advanced tactics like the dodge and evade maneuver. This move can protect your hunter from powerful attacks and make your hunter invincible for a short while.

Balahara drops

Here are some items you can expect after defeating Balahara (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

High-rank drops:

Balahara Black Pearl

Balahara Carapace

Torrent Sac

Wyvern Gem

Balahara Tail

Balahara Skull+

Balahara Scale

Balahara Certificate S

Low-rank drops:

Balahara Black Pearl

Aqua Sec

Balahara Tail

Balahara Shell

Balahara Scale

Balahara Skull

Balahara Certificate

Monster Hunter Wilds is now available to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Check out our other related articles:

