Sneak attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds are unique and powerful moves that help you get the jump on a target. While it needs some setting up, it provides a good opportunity for players to deal a decent chunk of damage to the monster right at the start of the fight.

This article guides you on how to perform sneak attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to execute sneak attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds

What are sneak attacks?

Sneak attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds are special moves that deal extra damage to the monster. However, this type of attack can only be used if the monster hasn't noticed the player, and if he/she hasn't entered combat yet.

How to perform sneak attacks?

Performing surprise attacks can result in a good start for the battling phase of the hunt (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

To perform sneak attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds, you'll need to approach the target monster silently, ensuring it doesn't notice you. Also, the move must be done when your weapon is sheathed. Once you're close enough to the creature, a button prompt to execute the attack will appear. These usually pop up when you're behind the monster. Press it and you'll successfully carry out the move.

Default prompts for performing sneak attack:

PS5 Xbox PC ◯ B F

Note that not all monsters will be susceptible to sneak attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds. While there is no proper guideline, a general rule of thumb can be to use it on small to medium-sized enemies first before trying out on bigger ones as some might be too big or too agitated for the prompt to appear.

How to stay hidden from monsters

It's up to the players to choose whether they want to be stealthy or go into the fight headfirst (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

The creatures in Monster Hunter Wilds can behave randomly and erratically sometimes, making it difficult to anticipate their gazing patterns and try to hide away. However, some tactics can help you approach the foe without attracting attention.

Ghillie Mantle

Ghillie Mantle is a unique cloak that prevents monsters from noticing you for a short time or until you perform an attack or take damage.

Hide in a bush

In some environments, you can find tall grass. Crouching down (done when you haven't entered combat) and hiding inside them will conceal you, giving you an opportunity to perform a sneak attack.

When should you do a sneak attack?

Sometimes it can be better to sneak attack to get a good burst of damage at the start (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Start of the hunt/Just before the battle phase

One of the best stages to execute sneak attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds is during the concluding moments of the tracking phase. You have the leverage at this point as you know the monster's location but it isn't aware of you. Slowly approach it with discretion to remain undetected and execute the attack.

When a monster relocates

During a hunt, there will be instances where a monster will flee the current arena and relocate to another region, especially if it has low health. Here, if you don't actively follow it, you'll eventually exit the combat state. This can allow you to perform a sneak attack on the creature if you can home in on its location again without being detected.

