Monster Hunter Wilds: How to transfer Open Beta data to full game

Monster Hunter Wilds allows players to transfer their character data from the Open Beta Test to the full game. The latest installment in the series featured two Open Beta Tests — one in October 2024 and another in February 2025 — with the latter having two phases.

Ad

The game features a detailed character creation and customization process. One of the perks of completing the beta test was the option to transfer the customization data to the full game. Let's check out how.

Also Read: MH Wilds: 30 unique Hunter names to use in-game

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

How to transfer Open Beta data to Monster Hunter Wilds full game: Step-by-step

You can transfer Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test Hunter and Palico character creation data to the game's full version by the following steps:

Ad

Trending

Ensure that your internet connection is online, and start a new game.

In both the Hunter and Palico character creation screens, go into the Design Menu .

. Select Beta Test Data (the very last option).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Capcom mentioned the following things that you need to keep in mind regarding transferring OBT save data:

If you do not utilize Beta Test Data and confirm the character customization, you will no longer have the option to transfer beta test character creation data. The only way to do that then will be with a Character Edit Voucher and a Palico Edit Voucher .

and a . If you have played in both OBT1 and OBT2, the save data from the end of OBT2 will transfer.

The full game will have differences in design codes from OBT, meaning it may impact when you are trying to use design codes to recreate a character design. The devs also mentioned that certain designs or unforeseen issues could corrupt the transfer process.

Ad

Also Read: MH Wilds: 40 unique Palico names to use in-game

Monster Hunter fans have long been annoyed with the series not offering them the option to customize the existing character once it is finalized. While the edit voucher allows one to circumvent that issue, it is a paid ticket. Given that hunters spent a lot of time perfecting their avatars in the Open Beta Test, it is good that they have the option to transfer that save data to the full game.

Ad

Can you transfer other save data from Open Beta to the full game?

Apart from the character creation data, nothing else can be transferred from the Open Beta to the full Monster Hunter Wilds game.

Check out other Monster Hunter Wilds guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.