Monster Hunter Wilds: 5 previous monsters that Capcom should add in TUs

Monster Hunter Wilds has quite a few confirmed monsters coming to the game, but what about the future? We have no idea what Capcom has in store, but future TUs (Title Updates) will no doubt bring us something truly terrifying or unexpected to challenge us. At least, that’s the hope right now. We will no doubt have some surprises coming as the years go on, but what could those be?

Now that Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest entry into Capcom’s monster hunting franchise is not only almost here but a masterpiece, it’s time to look towards the future. Below is a list of some of our favorite monsters that could — and should — return in the future.

Which monsters could come back in future Monster Hunter Wilds TUs?

Gogmazios

Valstrax

Najarala

Rajang

Velkhana

We do know that there are some fan-favorites returning, but the above list are monsters that have not been confirmed, that frankly, we’d like to see come back to Monster Hunter Wilds in some form or another.

1) Gogmazios

Seeing this Elder Dragon dripping oil and tar from its mouth is truly horrifying (Image via Capcom || YouTube/@gaijinhunter)

Introduced in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, the Giant Halberd Dragon Gogmazios is one of my all-time favorites. A terrifying, gigantic Elder Dragon, it consumed gunpowder and sulfur and likely used that to help create its superheated oil laser.

With a solid, terrifying look and the sinister glow it creates before opening fire, it’s really one of the cooler Elder Dragons in my opinion. It might be time for this one to make a comeback in Monster Hunter Wilds.

2) Valstrax

A silver dragon with fire billowing out of its wings? Now that's a cool design (Image via Capcom || YouTube/@BossFightDatabase)

Valstrax, the Sky Comet Dragon is another entity that certainly deserves a return — especially since it showed up during the 3DS era. Created for Monster Hunter Generations, it hasn’t made a mainline return since. It also has a desert habitat, so it could easily show up in Monster Hunter Wilds.

I frankly loved the silver look of the dragon and its wings that can expel flames from their tips. It’s even nomadic, so it could find itself in this region, looking for new prey to hunt. Either the original or the Crimson Glow Valstrax — which did appear in Monster Hunter Rise — could show up — both look amazing.

3) Najarala

The snake wyvern was such an inspired design — it's time to come back (Image via Capcom || YouTube/@BossFightDatabase)

I think it’s also time for another fourth-generation monster to come back — it has appeared in Monster Hunter 4, 4 Ultimate, Generations, and Generations Ultimate. Najarala, the Constricting Snake Wyvern had an awesome yellowish-green look and could easily find itself a new home in the forests of Monster Hunter Wilds.

It also has a tendency to burrow and strike from below and inflicts everyone’s favorite status ailment — Stun!

An aggressive monster just in general, it was one of the highlights of the fourth generation for me when it comes to the more common monsters. I could certainly see it tangling with the Congalala and constricting/stunning that giant ape monster. It would certainly not be out of place.

4) Rajang

This horned beast is territorial, violent, and unhinged — perfect for this latest release (Image via Capcom || YouTube/@KogiMH)

Originally appearing in Monster Hunter 2, it has had a massive amount of returns — and I think Rajang would also fit in Monster Hunter Wilds. It’s a fairly popular monster and has several alternate, even more terrifying forms, like Furious Rajang, Enma Rajang, and HC Rajang.

The Gold Lion may not look much like a lion, but with its massive horns and aggressive nature, I could see it potentially challenging even the most hardened hunters.

It also has an absolutely massive amount of potential habitats, so it could no doubt show up just about anywhere. Vicious, violent, and completely unrelenting, Monster Hunter Wilds needs more monsters like Rajang.

5) Velkhana

I know it hasn't been very long, but why not the Iceborne? Might be time to show off what else it can do (Image via Capcom || YouTube/@BossFightDatabase)

The most modern of the Monster Hunter Wilds creatures we’d like to see come back is the Elder Dragon Velkhana. The Iceborne itself was naturally added in the Monster Hunter World: Iceborn expansion. It doesn’t have as sinister or evil of a look compared to some of the other entries — it’s more streamlined, a traditional dragon.

Just because it’s a frost dragon doesn’t mean it can only appear on ice either. It has a wide assortment of habitats that it could show up in, and it would be incredible to see it conjure up icy armor or freezing clouds to snare unsuspecting hunters among the already beautiful visuals of this latest entry.

