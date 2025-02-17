Which Monster Hunter Wilds edition should you buy? All editions and bonuses explored

Monster Hunter Wilds is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2025, and with multiple editions and bonuses available, choosing the right version can be challenging. Fans of Monster Hunter: World will find a familiar yet evolved experience in the upcoming title, with enhanced visuals, dynamic weather, and refined combat mechanics.

With the game launching on February 28, 2025, for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, let's check all Monster Hunter Wilds editions and their bonuses.

All Monster Hunter Wilds editions and bonuses

Capcom has lined up multiple editions of Monster Hunter Wilds, each with its perks. Some offer just the base game with minor extras, while others come packed with cosmetics, exclusive artwork, and even a physical collector’s item. Whether you are after aesthetics or want the best bang for your buck, here's what each edition offers.

Standard Edition ($69.99+)

Standard Edition from Monster Hunter Wilds comes with Layered Armor + Talisman (Image via Capcom)

The Monster Hunter Wilds Standard Edition in editions and bonuses is the simplest and most budget-friendly way to dive into the Forbidden Lands. Available in both digital and physical formats, it ensures that players on all platforms can enjoy the game without spending extra on cosmetics.

Pre-ordering this edition comes with:

Hunter Layered Armor Set: Guild Knight

Talisman: Hope Charm

PlayStation players who order from the PS Store also get a Digital Mini Art Book, showcasing the game’s world and creatures. No early-access perks have been announced, so there’s no rush to grab the pricier editions.

For those who prefer physical copies, this version's editions and bonuses ensure a tangible case and disc — an increasingly rare option in a digital-focused era.

Steelbook Edition ($74.99+)

Steelbook Edition in Monster Hunter Wilds is available on Amazon, Best Buy, and Gamestop (Image via Capcom)

If you want a physical copy with a bit of flair, the Monster Hunter Wilds Steelbook Edition might be worth considering. Priced just five dollars more than the Standard Edition, it includes a premium Steelbook case with unique artwork.

Aside from the collectible case, the included bonuses remain the same as the Standard Edition - the Hunter Layered Armor Set: Guild Knight and the Talisman: Hope Charm.

The only downside? PC players are left out, as this version is exclusive to PlayStation and Xbox.

Deluxe Edition ($89.99+)

Pre-ordering Deluxe Edition will give you access to Digital Mini Art Book (Image via Capcom)

For those who love decking out their hunters and companions, the Monster Hunter Wilds Deluxe Edition is a digital-only package filled with layered armor, hairstyles, face paint, and some exclusive gestures.

The standout piece is the Hunter Layered Armor Set: Feudal Soldier, giving hunters a medieval warrior aesthetic. Other notable additions include:

Hunter Layered Armor:

Fencer's Eyepatch

Oni Horns Wig

Seikret Decoration:

Soldier's Caparison

General's Caparison

Felyne Layered Armor Set:

Felyne Ashigaru

Pendant:

Avian Wind Chime

Gesture:

Battle Cry

Uchiko

Hairstyle:

Hero's Topknot

Refined Warrior

Makeup/Face Paint:

Hunter's Kumadori

Special Bloom

Sticker Set:

Avis Unit

Monsters of the Windward Plains

Nameplate:

Russet Dawn *Deluxe Pack Bonus Item

If you enjoy personalizing every aspect of your character, the Deluxe Edition in editions and bonuses is a solid upgrade. However, it’s purely cosmetic — no gameplay advantages are included.

Premium Deluxe Edition ($109.99+)

Premium Deluxe Edition from MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

For an extra $20 over the Deluxe Edition, the Monster Hunter Wilds Premium Deluxe Edition comes with everything from the previous versions, plus additional layered armor, a profile set, and a newly recorded version of Proof of a Hero, a fan-favorite Monster Hunter theme.

Its highlight is the Wyverian Ears Layered Armor, paying homage to the iconic pointy-eared Wyverians from past games.

Additionally, this edition includes two future DLC packs set to be released in Spring and Summer 2025, offering even more cosmetic options:

Spring 2025 DLC Pack:

Hunter layered armor: 1 series (5 pieces), and 1 piece

Seikret decorations: 2

Pendants: 6 (Color variation)

Pose Sets: 1

Makeup/Facepaint: 1

Sticker set: 1

BGM Set: 1

Pop-up camp customization contents: 2

Summer 2025 DLC Pack:

Hunter layered armor: 1 series (5 pieces)

Pendants: 6 (Color variation)

Gesture sets: 2

Hairstyles: 2

Makeup/Facepaint: 2

Sticker set: 1

While this edition still doesn’t offer gameplay advantages, the long-term content support makes it appealing for those who want extra cosmetic variety throughout the year.

Ultra Collector’s Edition – Japan exclusive ($1200+)

The Ultra Collector’s Edition sums up all the previous bonuses and additional goodies (Image via Capcom)

The Monster Hunter Wilds Ultra Collector’s Edition in editions and bonuses is the most extravagant version — but it’s only available in Japan for PS5 players. This edition includes all previous bonuses plus some wild physical extras:

A Seikret-themed folding bicycle (ships separately between April and June 2025)

A Steelbook case

A Seikret weapon bag-style pouch

A Baby Seikret plush toy

With a price tag close to $1200, this edition is meant for hardcore collectors rather than the average player.

Which Monster Hunter Wilds edition should you get?

If you want outright value, hands down, the value winner is the Steelbook Edition. It is only $5 more than the Standard Edition and is packaged with an exclusive artwork collectible premium Steelbook case. It also contains the same pre-order pre-order bonuses as the Standard Edition. You will essentially be paying a small premium for a sturdy, fashionable case, making it the best value for collectors of physical copies.

For fans of customization, the Deluxe Edition is an option worth considering. It's $20 above the Standard Edition but includes layered armor, gestures, hairstyles, and special decorations for hunters as well as Seikrets. While it doesn't provide gameplay benefits, it does include a great deal of personalization choices, so it's a good option for fans who like to fine-tune their character's appearance.

That said, if you don't care about cosmetics and only want the game, go with the Standard Edition. Everything additional in the more expensive versions is cosmetic, so upgrading is based on how much you value visual customization.

The Premium Deluxe Edition and its long-term DLC support might appeal to die-hard fans, but at $110, it’s a steep investment for cosmetics that don’t impact gameplay. And unless you live in Japan and have $1200 to spare, the Ultra Collector’s Edition is just a cool but unrealistic flex.

Final recommendation:

For the best value: Steelbook Edition (if you want a physical copy).

(if you want a physical copy). For digital buyers who love customization: Deluxe Edition .

. For those who just want to play the game: Standard Edition is perfectly fine.

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.