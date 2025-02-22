Monster Hunter Wilds has players curious about its crossplay and cross-save features, especially as they gear up to take on massive creatures in this latest installment from Capcom. As the newest addition to the legendary Monster Hunter franchise, Monster Hunter Wilds invites hunters to explore vast, untamed landscapes filled with challenging monsters and hidden secrets.

Ad

So, does Monster Hunter Wilds feature crossplay and cross-save? The answer is a bit of a mixed bag. While the game fully supports crossplay, allowing players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC to hunt together, it doesn't offer cross-save.

How Crossplay works in Monster Hunter Wilds

A still from MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

MH Wilds has proper crossplay from PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, enabling any player on any of these consoles to team up and fight massive monsters together. Crossplay comes enabled by default, so adjustments to settings don't need to be made for playing with anyone. However, the process of teaming up with friends is slightly more complicated.

Ad

Trending

When you enter or create a quest, you're put in a lobby together with other people, so teaming up randomly with other hunters is simple enough. However, if you want to play with certain friends, you'll have to leap through a bit of extra clutter. To invite friends from the same platform, just use your own platform's native friend list. Alternatively, Monster Hunter Wilds generates a link code you can share, and your friends can join directly.

Ad

If you're in a party, you can add friends to your Hunter Friends list so that it's simple to party up again in the future. This involves visiting the Communications tab, choosing Link Party, and then clicking on your friend's name in the Link Member area to send a friend request. Once they accept, they'll be on your Hunter Friends list permanently, making future hunts a breeze.

Read more: Monster Hunter Wilds: Is the Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Ad

Inviting friends from other platforms

Crossplay between different platforms is a bit more complicated. You’ll need to use your Hunter ID, found under the Hunter Profile menu in the Info tab. To invite a friend from another platform:

Go to the Communications menu.

menu. Select Player List and choose Hunter ID Search .

and choose . Input your friend’s Hunter ID.

Click on their name and send a friend request.

It’s worth noting that these steps were confirmed during the open beta, and Capcom might tweak the process slightly in the full release. Once a friend joins your party, you can easily send them quests by speaking to Alma, the quest manager at your campsite. Friends in your party will instantly receive a quest notification and can join without any additional steps.

Ad

Does Monster Hunter Wilds feature cross-save?

Who will survive? (Image via Capcom)

Unfortunately, MH Wilds does not support cross-save. Capcom has confirmed that all your progress, including story advancements, character data, and any purchased DLC, is tied to the platform you started on. This means that if you play on PS5 and later decide to switch to PC, you’ll have to start from scratch.

Ad

This lack of cross-progression might be disappointing for those who enjoy switching between different platforms or want to play on the go. It also means that if you’re thinking about switching systems later with cross-save, you should carefully consider where you want to invest your time and money from the start.

Check out: Monster Hunter Wilds: How to customize Seikret

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.