Monster Hunter Wilds announces a fan favorite return from MH 4

Monster Hunter Wilds will mark the return of Gore Magala, a fan-favorite from Monster Hunter 4. The reveal came as part of the February 2025 Capcom Showcase that included MH Wilds' sixth trailer and a look at what to expect in the upcoming open beta test.

The community has been buzzing for some time now, wondering whether Gore Magala is one of the monsters from previous generations that make the cut. Well, the confirmation has finally arrived and, as expected, players are already giddy with the prospect of hunting the Black Eclipse Wyvern.

Gore Magala is part of Monster Hunter Wilds roster as Capcom announces more from the list

For those unaware, Gore Magala debuted as part of Monster Hunter 4. It is of an unknown type and an earlier/younger form of the Shagaru Magala. The presence of Gore Magala also hints at the inclusion of the Frenzy Virus, which the MH wiki describes as follows:

"The Frenzy Virus is an infectious disease caused by the dander-like wing scales and breath attacks of Gore Magala, Chaotic Gore Magala, Shagaru Magala, and Risen Shagaru Magala, affecting both hunters and monsters alike."

This virus had the potential to infect large monsters in MH4 and MH4U, with only a handful of exceptions. It will be interesting to see how all of this plays out in the context of Arkveld, the MHW flagship that absorbs other monsters' energy. Many in the community have already compared the themes of Gore Magala and Arkveld, and we will surely see more such discussions spring up after the official confirmation.

In the latest Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase, Capcom also confirmed that Nerscylla will appear in-game. A new monster, titled Hirabami, was also revealed in the video. The game's fourth locale, Iceshard Cliffs, was featured for the first time, providing glimpses of what to expect.

Furthermore, Capcom soon followed this with the launch of the Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool. The application can be downloaded and run by PC users to check how their systems will fare while playing the upcoming game.

