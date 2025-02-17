Monster Hunter Wilds: 30 unique Hunter names to use in-game

Hunter names are integral to the Monster Hunter Wilds experience. They allow you to showcase your individuality, be it through something fearsome or funny. With a new MH title arriving, players will be on the lookout for unique names to start off their adventures. That's where our list of unique Hunter names for Monster Hunter Wilds comes in.

30 unique Hunter names to use in Monster Hunter Wilds

Here are a handful of Hunter names that Monster Hunter Wilds players can choose from:

TheBonkMan HammerTime CarvinThru TheSlayah Gabbar Yippekiyay Lucifer ConstantinO BrutDaKnut Dunedain GreatestSword LetMeHealYou LetMeSolo NoCart TheRealEDW PoogieStan Beetlejuice VelveteenThunder VanHelsing ItsMeMarioh WheredatArky Toothless SirAurthur ChosenOne Achilles Corbet Kraven IAmGroot Sisyphus QueenBoudica

As always, players should ensure that the name they choose isn't offensive or vulgar. Given that you will be stepping into multiplayer sessions, it's best not to choose something that may seem insensitive to others.

There's plenty of action in MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds heralds the sixth generation of the MH series. We already played about five hours of the game and are convinced that the devs have not only managed to improve the core gameplay, but also taken the franchise in a new direction. Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds preview to learn more.

We also chatted with Ryozo Tsujimoto about Seikrets and Kaname Fujioka regarding MH Wilds' storytelling. Capcom also recently revealed the Title Update Roadmap (the first of which will include Mizutsune), Event Quests post-launch, and the launch trailer. Check them out below:

