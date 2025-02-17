Monster Hunter Wilds: 30 unique Hunter names to use in-game

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Feb 17, 2025 17:07 GMT
Unique Hunter names for Monster Hunter Wilds players (Image via Capcom)
Unique Hunter names for Monster Hunter Wilds players (Image via Capcom)

Hunter names are integral to the Monster Hunter Wilds experience. They allow you to showcase your individuality, be it through something fearsome or funny. With a new MH title arriving, players will be on the lookout for unique names to start off their adventures. That's where our list of unique Hunter names for Monster Hunter Wilds comes in.

MH Wilds players will also be able to customize names for Palico and Seikret.

30 unique Hunter names to use in Monster Hunter Wilds

Here are a handful of Hunter names that Monster Hunter Wilds players can choose from:

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

  1. TheBonkMan
  2. HammerTime
  3. CarvinThru
  4. TheSlayah
  5. Gabbar
  6. Yippekiyay
  7. Lucifer
  8. ConstantinO
  9. BrutDaKnut
  10. Dunedain
  11. GreatestSword
  12. LetMeHealYou
  13. LetMeSolo
  14. NoCart
  15. TheRealEDW
  16. PoogieStan
  17. Beetlejuice
  18. VelveteenThunder
  19. VanHelsing
  20. ItsMeMarioh
  21. WheredatArky
  22. Toothless
  23. SirAurthur
  24. ChosenOne
  25. Achilles
  26. Corbet
  27. Kraven
  28. IAmGroot
  29. Sisyphus
  30. QueenBoudica

As always, players should ensure that the name they choose isn't offensive or vulgar. Given that you will be stepping into multiplayer sessions, it's best not to choose something that may seem insensitive to others.

There's plenty of action in MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)
There's plenty of action in MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds heralds the sixth generation of the MH series. We already played about five hours of the game and are convinced that the devs have not only managed to improve the core gameplay, but also taken the franchise in a new direction. Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds preview to learn more.

We also chatted with Ryozo Tsujimoto about Seikrets and Kaname Fujioka regarding MH Wilds' storytelling. Capcom also recently revealed the Title Update Roadmap (the first of which will include Mizutsune), Event Quests post-launch, and the launch trailer. Check them out below:

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
