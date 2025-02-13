Monster Hunter Wilds announces post-launch content rewarding unique armor

Monster Hunter Wilds will have limited timed Event Quests the week after its launch, with rewards involving armor "with special looks." Capcom hasn't revealed any further information at the time of writing. At the State of Play 2025, the video game company discussed the Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update Roadmap, mentioning two TUs due to launch later this year.

The first of these will see the arrival of Mizutsune, the male Leviathan from Monster Hunter Generations. This article explores the post-launch content.

Monster Hunter Wilds post-launch content roadmap involves Event Quests and Title Updates

From the current timeline we know of regarding the MH Wilds post-launch content roadmap, hunters can expect the following:

Title Update 1 is arriving in Spring 2025 with Mizutsune, additional rewards, and Event Quests.

is arriving in Spring 2025 with Mizutsune, additional rewards, and Event Quests. Title Update 2 is arriving in Summer 2025 with an additional monster (unannounced as of now) and Event Quests.

Capcom posted on Monster Hunter's official X channel:

"We'll be releasing limited time Event Quests starting the week following release! Take on these quests to earn armor with special looks as rewards. We'll have more updates to share after release, so stay tuned for details!"

MH Wilds Event Quests' Unique Armor (Image via Capcom)

The accompanying clip features close-ups of two unique cosmetics for hunters. One is worn on the ear, a golden twig with golden leaves, while the other is worn on the head and is likely based on an endemic life that looks a bit like a slow loris.

The limited-time nature of the event means players may miss out on them if they are unable to play during that time. Event Quests do not have any role in the game's story progression.

Monster Hunter Wilds releases on February 28, 2025, and will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. If you haven't pre-ordered the game yet and are wondering if it's worth it, check out our MH Wilds Preview to gauge what lies in store.

You can also check the following exclusive interviews with Capcom discussing the game:

