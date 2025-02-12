The Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update Roadmap was revealed as part of the State of Play that took place on February 12, 2025. Capcom revealed the release period for Title Updates 1 and 2, along with the monster that will debut in the first content DLC.

Monster Hunter Wilds is coming out on February 28, 2025, on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Title Updates for earlier titles, World and Rise, have seen the addition of multiple monsters and other exciting mechanics.

What does the future hold for Monster Hunter Wilds post-launch?

Monster Hunter Wilds Free Title Update Roadmap is as follows:

Title Update 1 - Releasing in Spring 2025, Mizutsune will make its appearance. The devs also assured additional updates and Event Quests.

- Releasing in Spring 2025, Mizutsune will make its appearance. The devs also assured additional updates and Event Quests. Title Update 2 - It releases in Summer 2025 with an additional monster and Event Quests.

MH Wilds Title Update Roadmap (Image via Capcom)

The State of Play trailer provides a quick glimpse of Mizutsune in what looks like the Scarlet Forest, one of the Monster Hunter Wilds locales. The cutscene features the male pink Leviathan from MH Generations stalking a Doshaguma before jumping into view and revealing himself. The clip doesn't feature any gameplay of a hunter against Mizutsune.

At the time of writing, there's nothing revealed about MH Wilds Title Update 2 other than that it would include an additional monster and Event Quests. While we don't know the entire Monster Hunter Wilds monster roster as of now, there are likely a lot of creatures that Capcom had left off the base game and plans to add through such Title Updates.

If you are wondering whether you should purchase the upcoming game, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview. Sportskeeda Gaming will keep you updated with the latest news and guides surrounding the title.

