Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 brings MH Generations' Leviathan

Monster Hunter Wilds' first Title Update will bring Mizutsune. Capcom revealed this information as part of a trailer in the State of Play on February 12, 2025. They also mentioned release periods for both Title Update 1 and Title Update 2.

Known also as Bubble Fox Wyvern and Bewitching Dancer, the male Leviathan debuted in Monster Hunter Generations. The unique pink and purple hue shines through the short glimpse we get of him.

Monster Hunter Wilds Mizutsune debut to take place in Title Update 1

The MH Wilds trailer at State of Play features Mizutsune in the last few seconds of the trailer. We see Doshaguma in what looks like the Scarlet Forest, stalked by a shadowy serpentine figure. We next see Mizutsune reveal himself in all its glory.

The trailer then reveals that Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 will release in Spring 2025.

Mizutsune MH Wilds announced (Image via Capcom)

Ryozo Tsujimoto, MH Wilds' Producer, next mentioned that "more additional content" and Event Quests will be available as part of the first update. Furthermore, Title Update 2 will arrive in Summer 2025, bringing an additional monster and Event Quests.

MH Wilds Title Updates (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to release on February 28, 2025. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

You can check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview to learn more about how the game is shaping up to be.

