"To match the actual game design environment": Monster Hunter Wilds Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto on Palamute and Seikret (Exclusive)

Monster Hunter Wilds introduces Seikrets as faithful mounts that will assist hunters as they explore the Forbidden Lands. Coming from Rise, players may be wondering why the devs have chosen to drop them in favor of Seikrets.

Well, I got to ask Ryozo Tsujimoto about the same in a recent interview while discussing the upcoming game. At that time, I had already sunk my teeth in for almost five hours into the Monster Hunter Wilds Preview and had my fair share of traversing with the Seikret.

Monster Hunter Wilds Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto discusses Seikret and Palamute

"Why did the team decide to step away from Palamutes and create Seikret for Wilds? What effective difference did the devs want to see in the gameplay with this change?"

Trending

Answering through a translator, Ryozo Tsujimoto began by drawing a clear distinction between the two mounts:

"One thing that we first want to highlight is that Palamutes and Seikrets both have a common point that they are mounts for the hunter but actually within the game they are completely different existences and have completely different purposes."

Continuing on the same thread, he provided a clear picture on how the Palamutes are envisioned by the developers:

"To comment about Palamutes, they have two kinds of purposes. One is traversal. Within Rise's game design, the Palamute's purpose is to give the player a sense of freedom and freedom to control how they want to get to the monster. So the hunter can use the Palamute to go straight to the monster or they can use it to traverse really fast around the field and collect as many power-ups as possible. The second purpose is with action support. It is kind of close to the Palico, where they are able to attack and help the hunter in their gameplay actions."

Now coming to the Seikret, he mentioned:

"With regards to the Seikret, everyone knows that it doesn’t help with action but with the traversal aspect. Wilds has a very big and expansive map and it is very easy to get lost there. So when you are on the Seikret, there’s a lot more built-in ability for the Seikret to guide the hunter where they might get lost or they don't know where to get certain things."

What the dev team has done is respond to each game's design with the mount type/creature they have gone with. With Monster Hunter Wilds' expansive gameworld, a Seikret traversal prowess fit well. Ryozo Tsujimoto continues:

"So, the roles of the Palamute and Seikret kind of respectively are to match the actual game design environment and have been implemented to help the hunter navigate the game design to its fullest capacity."

Talking further about the design of new monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds and the game's setting, he remarked:

"One other thing is for instance how the design of the actual animal creature comes into play - something like the Palamute will not be seen in the Wilds’ current setting in the Forbidden Lands. You are seeing a lot of monsters that you haven’t seen before that have really unique designs. But something like a Palamute is just like a canine, like a dog that you might see out in the wilds. That kind of design factor is also coming into play in terms of what they put in each game."

Expand Tweet

So, there you have it, hunters - clarity on why Palamutes don't make a return in Monster Hunter Wilds and why the devs have chosen to debut the Seikrets in the upcoming title. You will also get to customize the MH Wilds' mount to make it a bit more unique to your own gameplay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.