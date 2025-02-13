Monster Hunter Wilds Launch Trailer Breakdown 

Monster Hunter Wilds Launch Trailer arrived in the State of Play February 2025. The roughly four-minute clip featured mostly things we already know - Arkveld, Nu Udra, Uth Duna, etc - along with some that we hadn't known before. With about two weeks to go for launch, this is the perfect time to step onto the pedal, right?

In our trailer breakdown, I will point at a few things that I noticed and might be of interest to my Monster Hunter brethren. Arkveld does feature heavily in the trailer (as can be expected) and you can try your hand at defeating the flagship in the Chained Arkveld Advanced Quest in the upcoming beta.

Monster Hunter Wilds Launch Trailer: Things of interest

These are some of the things of interest that were found in the recent Monster Hunter Wilds trailer:

Jin Dahaad

Jin Dahaad in MH Wilds Launch Trailer (Image via Capcom)

Iceshard Cliffs' Apex monster was finally revealed after being teased in the sixth trailer. Jin Dahaad looks gigantic compared to hunters and the fight will surely be epic.

Quick comparison (Image via Capcom)

I would like to point out a quick comparison that I noticed right off the bat and many in the community have done too - look at the upside-down Monster Hunter Wilds' logo's serpentine figure in the middle and Jin Dahaad. Is there something there or simply apophenia? We would learn only with the full launch.

Rathalos

Rathalos' variant in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Well, we were promised Rathalos and we got ... one? A black-skinned Rathalos shows up in the trailer with blue and white streaks of energy all across its body (similar to Arkveld). Interestingly, the eyes are completely black, adding to the eerieness of the entire monster.

So what is it? Well, we don't really know. Frenzied Rathalos is as good a guess as any, but the similarities to Arkveld's pattern might impact such a theory.

One can dive into the Monster Hunter Wilds leaks and datamines to have somewhat of an incoherent understanding of what's going on here. What I could find was the phrase - Guardian Rathalos (u/Valken-Merlot). I did not wish to spoil myself, so I didn't try to look further.

Mizutsune and Title Updates

Mizutsune MH Wilds announced (Image via Capcom)

Well, Capcom has gone ahead and revealed what to expect for Monster Hunter Wilds' Title Update 1. It is the male Leviathan from Monster Hunter Generations, Mizutsune. In a short cutscene, the monster can be seen stalking and preying on a Doshaguma in the Scarlet Forest.

The devs also mentioned that MH Wilds Title Update 1 arrives in Spring 2025 and Title Update 2 comes in Summer 2025. No information is currently available on which monster will join in the latter.

All monsters

Monster Hunter Wilds Launch Trailer - All monsters (Image via Capcom)

I noted the following monsters appearing in the Monster Hunter Wilds Launch Trailer:

Doshaguma

Balahara

Lala Barina

Rathalos

Rompopolo

Hirabami

Rey Dau

Uth Duna

Nu Udra

Jin Dahaad

Rathalo (Variant)

Congolala

Rompopolo

Nerscylla

Yan-kut-ku

Chatacabra

Ajarakan

Rathian

Gravios

Gypceros

Quematrice

Gore Magala

Arkveld

Mizutsune

Did I miss something? They were going through a breakneck speed through the monsters in the trailer. If there are any entries missing, drop a comment and we will get it added.

An upgraded Barrel Bomb?

Metallic Barrel Bomb? (Image via Capcom)

We see this item around the 2.12 mark of the Monster Hunter Wilds Launch Trailer. It looks like a metallic cylinder/barrel with visible flames within. The voiceover says:

"Good! Make use of the monster's attack to set it off!"

We see Chatacabra attack the contraption resulting in a large explosion. Also, did you notice the armor and the weapon set in this clip? It does look similar to the design style of Jin Dahaad.

Story implications

Nata in the MH Wilds Launch Trailer (Image via Capcom)

"I don't know which one of us is worse."

Well, we don't know the context of this and where Nata is saying this. All we see is Nata breaking down while saying this statement followed by a look at Arkveld. Is this a comparison between Keeper (Nata's people) and Arkveld or between hunters and Arkveld?

Both have their own implications and it will be interesting to see which way Monster Hunter Wilds takes the story. Are we the bad guys for killing monsters? Is it all about the lesser evil and the greater good?

We did get to see a lot of weapons and armor sets (Arkveld, Rompopolo, Rathalos, Chatacabra, Ajarakan, Jin Dahaad, and more) in the trailer. Special mention must be given to "Proof of a Hero" the iconic soundtrack to the trailer. It does an incredible job of hyping up the community further. February 28 can't get here quickly enough.

