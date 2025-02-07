How to unlock Arkveld Optional Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds Beta

You will need to unlock the Arkveld Optional Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds Beta in order to square up against MH Wilds' flagship monster. The White Wraith is an Extinct Species creature of unknown classification that debuts in the upcoming title. Its inclusion in the ongoing second open beta was recently announced in the MH Wilds Showcase in February 2025, which also revealed Gore Magala's return.
It is no surprise that players will be eager to find out how/where they will get to encounter Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds Beta. This article explains it all.
Monster Hunter Wilds Arkveld Optional Quest unlock option
To start the Arkveld Optional Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds, you will need to do the following:
- Complete the Beta Story Trial (Defeat Chatacabra).
- Complete the Doshaguma Quest (You can skip this by quitting to the main menu post-first step, restarting the save file, and returning to base camp).
- Talk to Alma at base camp, who will mention a quest from the Guild involving Arkveld.
- Talk to Alma again or interact with the Quest Board to Post the Quest.
This is a 3-star Advanced Quest with Chained Arkveld. Here are the details:
- Synopsis: The Guild has given you a highly dangerous assignment. You are to hunt Arkveld, a legendary monster known only through written records. Take utmost caution as you begin your investigation.
- Reward Money: 7200z
- Time Limit: 20 minutes
- Conditions: HR 1 or high || Up to four players
- Failure Conditions: Time expires || Faint five times
We noticed the following quest rewards from the hunt:
- Arkveld Certificate S
- Arkveld Scale+
- Arkveld Armorplate
- White Arkveld Pelt
- Arkveld Horn+
- Arkveld Tail
- Monster Hardbone
- Arkveld Gem
- Hard Armor Sphere
- Iron Ore
- Machalite Ore
- Sturdy Bone
The 20-minute timer, as well as the lower-tier weapons and armor, will hamper how quickly you are able to finish Chained Arkveld in the Monster Hunter Wilds Beta, or if at all. The White Wraith's moves and abilities make the fight quite difficult, and we suggest players take some time to learn the patterns and use the SOS Flare to call for help.
If you are lucky, you may see Arkveld and Rey Dau engaging in a turf war. In my playthrough, the former was quickly able to wrap its chain around the latter's neck, slam it to the ground, and do some heavy damage.
The Windward Plains' Apex Monster made a swift exit after that, unwilling to continue its cameo against the big bad Monster Hunter Wilds' flagship.
