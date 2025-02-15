Monster Hunter Wilds: 40 unique Palico names to use in-game

Our list of unique Palico names for Monster Hunter Wilds players contains cultural references, (probably bad) puns, and some that we just found funny. Your trusted sidekick deserves a good name and you can choose one of the several that we have provided below.
Your Palico accompanies you during your explorations and hunts by default. You can visually customize how they look and can craft weapons/armor for your Palico like how it's done for the player hunter. Your combat companion is good for dealing damage to the monster, providing buffs/debuffs, utilizing gadgets, and gathering in-game resources at times.
40 unique Palico names to set you apart in Monster Hunter Wilds
You can use any of the following Palico names to add to your gameplay:
- CosmicFurball
- RocketRaqueen
- Eccelsior
- Rathalonian
- LetMeBonkYou
- PerryTheCatypus
- HilaNumbwaWan
- HelloKitty
- Garfield
- BrockDRock
- MeetThesePaws
- Pancatto
- PaliCrepe
- PawsOfFury
- SoldierCatto
- Palikosto
- EDW
- Felyingtoyou
- SirArthur
- NaPaLiCo
- VelvetThunder
- PurrThundurrr
- KateyPurry
- Bumblebee
- StingLikeABee
- SnarkyArksBark
- HellowDere
- HumptiDumpti
- ALittleChianti
- ToitToitToit
- GGMeWow
- Chewiwco
- Goose
- SherlockMeow
- PowPow
- Flerkenzee
- MeowsterFantastic
- AMeowZing
- Tom
- OneBrainCell
Now, these are some of the Palico names you can use in Monster Hunter Wilds for your pal. We also urge you to utilize the opportunity to unleash your creativity in coming up with a name. You must ensure the name isn't offensive or something will draw the ire of others or the developers.
