Monster Hunter Wilds: 40 unique Palico names to use in-game

Our list of unique Palico names for Monster Hunter Wilds players contains cultural references, (probably bad) puns, and some that we just found funny. Your trusted sidekick deserves a good name and you can choose one of the several that we have provided below.

Your Palico accompanies you during your explorations and hunts by default. You can visually customize how they look and can craft weapons/armor for your Palico like how it's done for the player hunter. Your combat companion is good for dealing damage to the monster, providing buffs/debuffs, utilizing gadgets, and gathering in-game resources at times.

40 unique Palico names to set you apart in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can use any of the following Palico names to add to your gameplay:

CosmicFurball RocketRaqueen Eccelsior Rathalonian LetMeBonkYou PerryTheCatypus HilaNumbwaWan HelloKitty Garfield BrockDRock MeetThesePaws Pancatto PaliCrepe PawsOfFury SoldierCatto Palikosto EDW Felyingtoyou SirArthur NaPaLiCo VelvetThunder PurrThundurrr KateyPurry Bumblebee StingLikeABee SnarkyArksBark HellowDere HumptiDumpti ALittleChianti ToitToitToit GGMeWow Chewiwco Goose SherlockMeow PowPow Flerkenzee MeowsterFantastic AMeowZing Tom OneBrainCell

Monster Hunter Wilds pit you and your Palico against powerful creatures (Image via Capcom)

Now, these are some of the Palico names you can use in Monster Hunter Wilds for your pal. We also urge you to utilize the opportunity to unleash your creativity in coming up with a name. You must ensure the name isn't offensive or something will draw the ire of others or the developers.

If you are looking for cosmetic additions, we urge you to pick up the Deluxe Edition or the Premium Deluxe Edition for Monster Hunter Wilds. The former includes the base game and the Deluxe Pack while the latter includes the same along with Premium Bonus and Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 and 2.

Deluxe Pack

Hunter Layered Armor Set: Feudal Soldier, Hunter Layered Armor: Fencer's Eyepatch, Oni Horns Wig

Seikret Decoration: Soldier's Caparison, General's Caparison

Felyne Layered Armor Set: Felyne Ashigaru

Pendant: Avian Wind Chime

Gesture: Battle Cry, Uchiko

Hairstyle: Hero's Topknot, Refined Warrior

Makeup/Face Paint: Hunter's Kumadori, Special Bloom

Sticker Set: Avis Unit, Monsters of the Windward Plains

Nameplate: Extra Frame — Russet Dawn *Deluxe Pack Bonus Item

Premium Bonus

Hunter Layered Armor: Wyverian Ears

Premium Bonus Hunter Profile Set

BGM: Proof of a Hero (2025 Recording)

The Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 arrives in Spring 2025 and Pack 2 in Summer 2025. Incidentally, Title Update 1 will launch in Spring 2025 with Mizutsune and TU 2 in Summer 2025.

