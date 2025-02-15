Monster Hunter Wilds: 40 unique Palico names to use in-game

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Feb 15, 2025 11:02 GMT
Monster Hunter Wilds Palico name suggestions (Image via Capcom)
Monster Hunter Wilds Palico name suggestions (Image via Capcom)

Our list of unique Palico names for Monster Hunter Wilds players contains cultural references, (probably bad) puns, and some that we just found funny. Your trusted sidekick deserves a good name and you can choose one of the several that we have provided below.

Your Palico accompanies you during your explorations and hunts by default. You can visually customize how they look and can craft weapons/armor for your Palico like how it's done for the player hunter. Your combat companion is good for dealing damage to the monster, providing buffs/debuffs, utilizing gadgets, and gathering in-game resources at times.

40 unique Palico names to set you apart in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can use any of the following Palico names to add to your gameplay:

  1. CosmicFurball
  2. RocketRaqueen
  3. Eccelsior
  4. Rathalonian
  5. LetMeBonkYou
  6. PerryTheCatypus
  7. HilaNumbwaWan
  8. HelloKitty
  9. Garfield
  10. BrockDRock
  11. MeetThesePaws
  12. Pancatto
  13. PaliCrepe
  14. PawsOfFury
  15. SoldierCatto
  16. Palikosto
  17. EDW
  18. Felyingtoyou
  19. SirArthur
  20. NaPaLiCo
  21. VelvetThunder
  22. PurrThundurrr
  23. KateyPurry
  24. Bumblebee
  25. StingLikeABee
  26. SnarkyArksBark
  27. HellowDere
  28. HumptiDumpti
  29. ALittleChianti
  30. ToitToitToit
  31. GGMeWow
  32. Chewiwco
  33. Goose
  34. SherlockMeow
  35. PowPow
  36. Flerkenzee
  37. MeowsterFantastic
  38. AMeowZing
  39. Tom
  40. OneBrainCell
Monster Hunter Wilds pit you and your Palico against powerful creatures (Image via Capcom)

Now, these are some of the Palico names you can use in Monster Hunter Wilds for your pal. We also urge you to utilize the opportunity to unleash your creativity in coming up with a name. You must ensure the name isn't offensive or something will draw the ire of others or the developers.

If you are looking for cosmetic additions, we urge you to pick up the Deluxe Edition or the Premium Deluxe Edition for Monster Hunter Wilds. The former includes the base game and the Deluxe Pack while the latter includes the same along with Premium Bonus and Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 and 2.

Deluxe Pack

  • Hunter Layered Armor Set: Feudal Soldier, Hunter Layered Armor: Fencer's Eyepatch, Oni Horns Wig
  • Seikret Decoration: Soldier's Caparison, General's Caparison
  • Felyne Layered Armor Set: Felyne Ashigaru
  • Pendant: Avian Wind Chime
  • Gesture: Battle Cry, Uchiko
  • Hairstyle: Hero's Topknot, Refined Warrior
  • Makeup/Face Paint: Hunter's Kumadori, Special Bloom
  • Sticker Set: Avis Unit, Monsters of the Windward Plains
  • Nameplate: Extra Frame — Russet Dawn *Deluxe Pack Bonus Item
Premium Bonus

  • Hunter Layered Armor: Wyverian Ears
  • Premium Bonus Hunter Profile Set
  • BGM: Proof of a Hero (2025 Recording)

The Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 arrives in Spring 2025 and Pack 2 in Summer 2025. Incidentally, Title Update 1 will launch in Spring 2025 with Mizutsune and TU 2 in Summer 2025.

