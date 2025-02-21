Monster Hunter Wilds: Is the Deluxe Edition worth buying?

After a long and tiring wait, fans of the Monster Hunter series will finally be getting a sequel. Monster Hunter Wilds is around the corner and is all set to release globally on February 28, 2025. The game will be available to purchase in three different editions — Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe.

The Standard Edition of the game is priced at $70, the Deluxe Edition will cost you $90, and the Premium Deluxe Edition will cost you a whopping $110. Today, we will be taking a look at the contents of the Deluxe Edition and help you decide whether it is actually worth spending an additional $20.

Starting right off, this depends from player-to-player. If you are a long-term fan of the franchise, there is no doubt that the Deluxe Edition will be a steal deal for you.

The amount of items you will be receiving for just $20 more is insane. Moreover, you can expect to invest a ton of your time playing this game so it will be worth it. However, things will not be the same for newcomers to the franchise.

Deluxe Edition of Monster Hunter Wilds might not be a good idea for new players

There is no additional playable content in MHW's Deluxe Edition (Image via Capcom)

A game like Monster Hunter Wilds can be a little too overwhelming for those who are new to the franchise. In case you are trying the franchise for the first time and don't really like the concept and idea of the game, you might feel sorry for spending additional money on the game.

Don't get me wrong here, by no means am I saying that the game is not good. But the Deluxe Edition does not offer any more playable content than the Standard Edition. The bonuses offered are all just for cosmetic purposes.

That said, again, the Deluxe Edition can be a great pick for those who know for a fact that they are going to play Monster Hunter Wilds for a lot of time. Apart from the base game, the Deluxe Edition offers the below-mentioned items:

Hunter Layered Armor Set: Feudal Soldier, Hunter Layered Armor: Fencer's Eyepatch, Oni Horns Wig

Seikret Decoration: Soldier's Caparison, General's Caparison

Felyne Layered Armor Set: Felyne Ashigaru

Pendant: Avian Wind Chime

Gesture: Battle Cry, Uchiko

Hairstyle: Hero's Topknot, Refined Warrior

Makeup/Face Paint: Hunter's Kumadori, Special Bloom

Sticker Set: Avis Unit, Monsters of the Windward Plains

Nameplate: Extra Frame — Russet Dawn

For more Monster Hunter Wilds guides, stay tuned.

