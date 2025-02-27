Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Brute Bone

Brute Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds is a crucial crafting material needed to upgrade weapons and armor, helping players stay ahead of the increasingly challenging monsters. Unlike most resources that drop from large beasts, Brute Bone is tied to a smaller creature that isn’t always the main target of a hunt, making it feel rarer than it actually is.

Ad

Knowing where and how to farm Brute Bone efficiently will save you time and frustration as you gear up for tougher battles. Here's exactly how you can farm Brute Bone efficiently in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where to find Brute Bone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hunt or loot? Your choice (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

There are only two ways to get it: hunting Conga or looting Bonepiles.

Ad

Trending

Conga is an ape-like little beast that will only be seen in the Scarlet Forest. They're usually standing right next to Congalala, the larger creature they are modeled after. These creatures are not hostile themselves, but when a battle gets underway, they do get involved. When you fight one Congalala, you should prepare for surrounding Congas to come and attempt to overwhelm you.

This is great news since the best method of farming Brute Bone is by killing as many Congas as you can every time you encounter them.

Ad

The second source is Bonepiles, which can be seen spread out in various locations in Monster Hunter Wilds. Compared to Conga hunting, this approach is less guaranteed because Bonepiles do not always drop Brute Bone, but it's still okay to check them whenever you find them.

Read more: Monster Hunter Wilds: How to use traps

How do you farm Brute Bone?

Congas stay near Congalala (Image via Capcom)

If you require Brute Bone rapidly, the fastest way to take out Congas is to kill them. They respawn relatively often, and they can be farmed in Scarlet Forest with no hassle. They're not particularly strong, so you can just take them down in a few seconds, and because they generally spawn in small groups, you can take out a few simultaneously.

Ad

As long as you're on the hunt in the Scarlet Forest, it's not a bad idea to keep your eyes peeled for them.

Bonepiles are a secondary option but shouldn’t be relied on unless you’re already near one. If you’re fighting a large monster and see a pile nearby, loot it before moving on. Since the drop rate isn’t guaranteed, this method works best as a bonus while you’re already out hunting.

Ad

Hunting Congas and checking Bonepiles whenever possible will keep your supply steady. So long as you make the priority of routing them out each time you notice them in Scarlet Forest, you will never get low on the stuff.

Check out: Monster Hunter Wilds: Multiplayer mechanics explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.