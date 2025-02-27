All available monster types in Monster Hunter Wilds

Like the previous entry in the series, the various monster types In Monster Hunter Wilds will surely make your Hunter's journey memorable. Besides some returning variants of the monsters that many grew up with and enjoyed fighting against, Wilds is also introducing a new type that hunters will be able to engage.

We cover all of the available monster types in Monster Hunter Wilds you will hunt.

All four Monster Types In Monster Hunter Wilds explained

The Guardian type is the newest addition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

There are four monster types currently available in the game that you can fight and hunt:

Normal

Guardian

Tempered

Frenzied

The Guardian variant of monsters is the new class introduced in Wilds. Here's a brief overview of all of them.

Normal

As the name suggests, the normal monsters are the ordinary creatures you will encounter all over the game's world. When you track these monsters, your scoutflies will emit a neon-green color. The normal monster is common among the monster types in Monster Hunter Wilds.

These creatures are relatively easy to kill and won't drop any loot outside of the normal reward that you get for hunting and killing them.

Guardian

Guardians is a new monster type introduced in the latest Monster Hunter entry. These creatures are related to the main campaign of the game and play a significant role we won't spoil. All you need to know is that they appear in the Ruins of Wyveria region and are categorized as "Constructs." Here are all of the Guardian monsters available in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Guardian Doshaguma

Guardian Rathalos

Guardian Ebony Odogaron

Guardian Fulgur Anjanath

Guardian Arkveld

Tempered

The Tempered monster type makes a return in the latest game. They are a more challenging version of their normal counterparts. They are more aggressive, have more HP, and can easily knock you out if you are not prepared. You will generally need to hunt these Tempered monsters as they drop parts for the Artian weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds as well as the Hunter Symbol.

According to the lore, these Tempered Monsters are basically the veterans of the ecosystem who have survived many battles. When you get in these creatures vicinity, you will be able to spot the scars very easily.

Frenzied

The Frenzied is also among the returning monster types in Monster Hunter Wilds. These creatures are affected by the frenzy virus that comes from Gore Magala. These monsters are more violent than their normal counterparts and will often provide you with a challenge.

Besides having their normal movesets, frenzied monsters can unleash unpredictable attacks at times. You can get the special Frenzy Shard and Frenzy Crystal drops from these monsters.

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.