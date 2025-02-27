All available Palico upgrades in Monster Hunter Wilds

A few Palico upgrades in Monster Hunter Wilds will elevate your hunter experience if you unlock them. The latest entry in the monster-slaying franchise brings several changes to the various systems, including a few tweaks to the cat-like Palico companion. Unlike previous games in the series, you will now need to unlock your trusted ally's abilities.

Ad

We cover all the available Palico upgrades in Monster Hunter Wilds and how you can unlock them.

All Palico upgrades in Monster Hunter Wilds

A Palico is a hunter's best pal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Here are the following Palico Upgrades in Monster Hunter Wilds you can unlock by completing a series of quests for your furball companion:

Ad

Trending

Quests Upgrades Unlocked Healing Help Vigorwasp Flash Course Flashflies A Gutsy Move

Revives you when you are KO’d Rath-from-Above, Go! A device that shoots enemies Purrfect Plundering Purrfect Plunderer

Ad

Here are all the quests you can complete to unlock the abilities:

Healing Help

The Healing Help mission will see you helping your Palico in capturing a Vigorwasp. This creature can be found all over the world and can be caught very easily. Just equip a Capture Net from your radial wheel and use the Slingshot to capture one.

Once you have one, take it to your Palico at any basecamp to complete the mission and unlock the Vigorwasp ability. Now, your feline friend will throw these bugs at your direction during a fight.

Ad

Flash Course

Your Palico will ask you to capture a Flashfly. Like the Vigorwasp, you can spot these endemic creatures all around the world. Capturing one is easy as you need to equip the Capture Net and shoot one with your Slingshot. Go back to any base camp and talk with your Palico to complete the quest.

A Gutsy Move

Your Palico will ask you to capture a Giant Vigorwasp this time around. You can find these endemic lifeform in the Scarlet Forest region of the map. Capture them like the previous times and talk with your Palico in any base camp to complete this mission.

Ad

Also read: All storyline monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds chapter-wise

Rath-from-Above, Go!

This time around your Palico will ask you to hunt a Quematrice in Monster Hunter Wilds that will take you to the Windwards Plains area. During the fight, your furry friend will drop a new tool, a flying tank. Once the hunt is complete, you can talk to the Palico in any base camp to unlock this ability.

Purrfect Plundering

Ad

This is the last of the Palico Upgrades in Monster Hunter Wilds, and you will be tasked with hunting a Guardian Ebony Odogaron. You feline buddy will discover another device called the Purrfect Plunderer during the battle.

Once you talk to them in any base camp after completing the hunt, your Palico will unlock the Purrfect Plunderer device in their arsenal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.