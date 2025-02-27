Where to find Keenbone in Monster Hunter Wilds

Keenbone in Monster Hunter Wilds is a crafting material that you can acquire by completing various missions in the open-world RPG title. It is an item you can use to craft weapons, armors, and other upgrades. Although acquiring this material isn't easy, the reward is worth the effort.

This article guides you on how to acquire Keenbone in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where to get Keenbone in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are various ways in which you can acquire Keenbone in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Field Surveys

Beginning a Field Survey (Image via Capcom)

Keenbone can be obtained as a reward for completing any High Rank field survey, which entails hunting monsters in the wild. While roaming around the open world of Wilds, you can initiate a field survey by attacking a monster or selecting their icon on the map and choosing the 'Begin Field Survey' option (make sure that in this case it is a High Rank target). When you're on the world map, you can click A/Cross (Xbox/PS5) to check what items they'll give, and then RB/R1 (Xbox/PS5) to check the quest rewards.

Optional quests

Keenbone in Monster Hunter Wilds can also be obtained from optional quest rewards. Optional quests are missions that unlock as you progress through the main quest of Wilds and complete the various prerequisites which usually are:

Completing story hunts

Slaying small monsters in each locale

Hunting optional large monsters

Taking on side quests

Sometimes these optional quests will be intertwined with side quests, where NPCs will ask you to complete these optional objectives as part of the side quest.

Note that many of these missions will unlock post-credits.

Here are the quests that you can complete for a change to acquire Keenbone in Monster Hunter Wilds:

The Pursued and the Pursuer — Hunt the Quematrice (Windward Plains)

The Desert Knows Not the Sea — Hunt the Balahara (Windward Plains)

Profusion of Poison — Hunt the Rompopolo (Oilwell Basin)

All Hail the Queen — Hunt the Rathian (Scarlet Forest)

Mysterious Poison — Hunt the Gypceros (Oilwell Basin)

Fleeting Victory — Hunt the Hirabami (Iceshard Cliffs)

Rath-from-Above, Go! — Hunt the Quematrice (Windward Plains)

Secure Wounded Hollow — Hunt 2 Hirabami (Wounded Hollow)

King of the Skies — Hunt the Rathalos (Scarlet Forest)

Armor Like a Mountain — Hunt the Gravios (Oilwell Basin)

Succulent Scraps — Hunt the Gravios (Oilwell Basin)

A Leviathan’s Temper — Hunt the Tempered Balahara (Windward Plains)

What is Keenbone?

Monster Keenbone in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Keenbone is a type of bone that is obtained from large High Rank monsters. It has a razor-sharp tip that retains its strength even after forging. As mentioned earlier, it can be used to craft different weapons and armor. Additionally, it also comes in handy while upgrading.

