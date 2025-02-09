Is Monster Hunter Wilds an open-world game?

The highly anticipated Monster Hunter Wilds is set to release on February 28, 2025, featuring many new additions to the series' signature gameplay formula. However, the most important change the upcoming game boasts is regarding how it handles traversal between regions. Earlier titles in this franchise were semi-open-world. They were about picking up a quest from the hub town and then engaging in it. As such, long-time Monster Hunter players might wonder if the newest entry will be an open-world title.

To answer that question, yes, Monster Hunter Wilds will be open-world; however, that doesn't mean that it will be completely non-linear.

Exploring Monster Hunter Wilds' approach to an open-world structure

Wilds' approach to its open-world structure will streamline the series formula (Image via Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds can be called an open-world RPG title considering that you'll be able to initiate and engage in any available quest in the game, regardless of order. However, this doesn't mean Wilds is a true open-world game akin to Elden Ring or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Instead, it takes inspiration from games like Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, God of War: Ragnarok, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, etc. You won't have access to the entirety of the map from the get-go. Instead, as you start completing quests and level up, different regions of The Forbidden Lands will eventually open up to you.

Thus, the main difference between Wilds and the previous MH games is that the different biomes are more seamlessly connected in the new title. This will allow you to traverse between these regions through set routes, and start missions on the fly instead of engaging through a quest board like in the older entries.

How does Monster Hunter Wilds' open world affect the gameplay

hubs?

Each village will have its own background and identity (Image via Capcom)

The first big change in Wilds is the removal of hub towns. Instead of dedicated settlements like Astera or Seliana in World and Iceborne respectively, there are certain spots in Wilds' biomes where players will be establishing their pop-up camps (where they can change their loadouts and other gear).

When it comes to services like trading, cooking, and smithing, NPCs that offer these can be found in villages located inside a biome. These settlements will act like mini-hubs for the player.

Quests

Initiating quests will be easier in this title (Image via Capcom)

Activating a quest will be much more streamlined thanks to the seamless open world of Monster Hunter Wilds. Players can instantaneously change target monsters mid-mission (if they want) without backtracking to a hub.

Another massive change is that hunters will be able to initiate multiple quests in one go. This means that you can acquire more than one mission related to a particular biome and its surrounding regions and complete them together in a single run. This removes much of the padding that was present in the previous games.

Immersion

A big step in making The Forbidden Lands feel truly alive (Image via Capcom)

Considering that the numerous monsters of the game will not be confined to a particular region and simply connected by a quest board, they can roam around the regions of Monster Hunter Wilds, prompting more dynamic interactions with the game world. This means that organisms of one biome will more frequently bump into each other, sometimes even affecting your hunt. Although this was possible in previous games, its scope is expanded in Wilds.

The new weather system also adds to the gripping nature of the game. The weather can change in real-time, adding to the immersion of Wilds as well as affecting animal behavior. These changes will likely be noticeable considering you're now forced to walk from point A to B. During the Plenty season, monsters will wander alone; on the other hand, they will be found in packs during Fallow.

