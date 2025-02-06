How to preload Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta preload is now live as we inch closer to the start date and time. The option allows players to have the game downloaded and ready to launch when the MH Wilds OBT 2 starts without having to wait. With new features and the flagship monster waiting in the beta this time around, we're sure hunters would like to make the most of this time.

The second Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta kicks off on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 7 pm PT and will end on Sunday, February 9, at 6.59 pm PT. It will again return for a second run from Thursday, February 13, at 7 pm PT to Sunday, February 16, at 6.59 pm PT.

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Preload overview

To preload the Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta, go to the game's Steam listing and hit the Play Now option available beside "Play the Monster Hunter Wilds Beta test now!" Those who didn't play the first open beta test may be asked to ask for access, which is immediately granted.

The MH Wilds Open Beta download size is around 21 GB and the installed size will likely be around 24 GB. The amount of time required to download and install the same will depend on your internet speed and hardware.

What to expect in the upcoming MHW Open Beta?

Hunters will get to face Arkveld, the flagship of MH Wilds, for the first time in a special quest. Other monsters that will be available include Balahara, Doshaguma, Rey Dau, Chatacabra, and the much-awaited Gypceros.

Players can also band together in private lobbies to take on the challenge together. Base Camp's Training Area will also be available for hunters to use.

Keep an eye on Sportskeeda Gaming's coverage once the beta kicks off for the latest updates and guides regarding the same.

