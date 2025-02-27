How does Weather work in Monster Hunter Wilds

Weather and Time in Monster Hunter Wilds play a big role in determining what monsters you can hunt and the type of resources you can gather. The game has three weather conditions that determine both the flora and fauna of the various regions of Wilds. Knowing this cycle is essential before going on a hunt.

Ad

This article will go over how the weather in Monster Hunter Wilds works and give you a brief explanation of its seasonal cycle.

Weather mechanics in Monster Hunter Wilds explained

You can change the weather from camps (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

The weather cycle in Monster Hunter Wilds goes through three different stages. The first one is Fallow, followed by Inclemency, and finally Plenty. The second period is linked to the various Apex Monsters that you fight while playing the game.

Ad

Trending

Fallow

Fallow is the dry season and numerous areas are completely arid during this time. Naturally, finding flora and fauna will be tough, making it harder for you to collect the various resources and hunt specific monsters.

Also Read: MHW Focus Mode explained

This makes Fallow the worst time in the game for quests that require you to capture specific targets.

Inclemency

The second period of Inclemency is tied to the Apex Monster of a particular region. It oversees a time of unrest and change from Fallow to Plenty, and you are more likely to run into the Apex Monsters of a region during this period.

Ad

Inclemency Weather Region That Is Affected Apex Monster Summoned Sandtide Windward Plains Rey Dau Downpour Scarlet Forest Uth Duna Fiespring Oilwell Basin Nu Udra

Ad

Here is a detailed explanation of how each Inclemency weather works in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Also Read: MHW Review

Sanditude

This condition is tied to the Apex Beast of Windward Plains Rey Dau and is signaled by heavy sandstorms and lightning. Be very careful as the lightning will strike the ground and you can get hit by it.

Downpour

Downpour sees the Scarlet Forest suffering from heavy rainfall, with several areas completely flooded. You are more likely to get the waterblight debuff during this period if you decide to fight the Apex Monster Uth Duna.

Ad

Fiespring

The Oilwell Basin region of the game becomes extremely hot during Fiespring. You will see magma bursting out from crevices more often and Everforge will be active during this time.

Each of these Inclemency effects can be shortened by defeating the Apex Monster of the region.

Plenty

Plenty is the "good" weather condition in Monster Hunter Wilds. You will find both Flora and Fauna in abundance, making it a great time to hunt your targets and farm resources.

Ad

How to change the weather in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can adjust the conditions similar to how you adjust time in the game.

Go inside your tent in the Pop-up Camp.

Go to the Grill Tab.

Select the Rest option.

You can change the time of the day and the climate conditions from here.

Keep in mind that doing so will cost you 300 Guild Points every time. Moreover, paying heed to your environment will help you identify the weather you're currently facing in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.