Monster Hunter Wilds: How to remove Frostblight status effect 

The Frostblight status effect is a debuff that certain monsters can inflict upon you in Monster Hunter Wilds. This will stun you temporarily and render you immobile for a while or till you take a hit. Given mobility is the key to winning fights in the game, you must quickly get rid of this debuff or you will suffer an extreme blow from the monsters.

This article will go over how you can remove Frostblight status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to remove remove Frostblight status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds

Jin Dahaad can inflict Frostblight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

The Frostblight debuff cannot be removed by most traditional potions or items. Here are all the ways to remove it if you get inflicted:

Use cleanser.

Spamming your movement button in any direction.

Getting hit by enemy attacks or by Palico.

Frostblight will cause you to be immobile for a while as your feet will be frozen to the ground. You can spam your movement keys to break free, but this is quite unreliable as most monsters can land a hit on you before you can free yourself from the ice.

You can also get free from the Frostblight affliction by taking a hit from either enemy attacks or your Palico. But getting attacked by a monster can prove to be quite a risky gamble.

The best way to free yourself from the Frostblight debuff is to use a cleanser. You will need the following items to craft one:

Fire Herb

Godbug Essence

You can carry a maximum of 10 cleansers while heading out to the battle.

How to prevent Frostblight status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds

You can use the following items to avoid the Frostblight debuff:

Escape Jewel (Level 3 Decoration)

Escape Charm at (Level 3 Talisman)

Escape Jewel is dropped randomly from monsters and cannot be obtained otherwise. The Level 3 version of this item can completely negate the effect while the lower leveled variants can reduce the time it takes to break free from the ice.

You can craft the Escape Charm using the following items:

Nerscylla Shell x1

Nerscylla Claw x2

Vespoid Shell x1

Earth Crystal x2

Similar to the Escape Jewel, only the Level 3 version of the Escape Charm can completely negate the status effect.

Frostblight status effect in Monster Hunter Wilds explained

The Frostblight debuff will freeze your hunter's feet in a single place, stunning you and making you easy prey for your target. The following monsters can inflict this debuff on you.

Jin Dahaad

Hirabami

Blangonga

The tempered and frenzied version of these monsters can also inflict the debuffs. However, in the case of Jin Dahaad, you can only fight the base version as of now.

