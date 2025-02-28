Monster Hunter Wilds: How to upgrade armor

Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, and the gaming community has been eager to return to this world and slay some monsters. Capcom developers took their time to get this project running and didn't take unnecessary risks, such as cutting corners or removing traditional gameplay mechanics.

Upgrading your armor has been a staple for the iconic series, and you can do it in the latest entry. This article will cover the basics of upgrading your armor, where you can do it, the necessary materials for crafting, and the benefits.

The enemies you face in this game are tough, and exploring the world unprepared and underdressed can result in your untimely demise.

Note: This article may contain some spoilers for the game.

How to upgrade armor in Monster Hunter Wilds

Here is where you can upgrade your armor in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

First, you can't upgrade near the start of the campaign and must finish a few major story missions to unlock this feature. You can gain access to the armor upgrade menu once you arrive at the Oilwell Basin region and have a decent stash of Armor Spheres.

To acquire Armor Spheres, you must first defeat Nu Udra or Black Flame. This is one of the rarer resources, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to save enough and think about which armor you are upgrading for an informative transaction. You can get more by exploring the world, accomplishing optional activities, side quests, and hunting down monsters.

It will take you a while before you can reach the Oilwell Basin region in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

It is worth noting that you can trade your collected monster parts and smelt armor spheres from the Smelting Foundry. If you trade in a higher-quality monster part, expect to receive a good amount of Armor Spheres you can collect.

Once you have the necessary resources, you can head to the Smithy at one of your Base Camps. Look around for an NPC, Gemma, and speak to her about upgrading your equipment. While it may seem straightforward, there are still a few requirements before you can begin upgrading any armor in your inventory.

You can find Gemma near a forge, and a dialogue tab will appear. Scroll down to the "Forge/Upgrade armor" option, and you can pick which piece to upgrade. You can see the other necessary ingredients outside of Armor Spheres, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to farm as many resources to save time.

You can even upgrade weapons and other equipment at the Smithy in Base Camps (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

After selecting which piece to upgrade, the process will begin shortly, and the game will offer you a chance to pick other items you wish to improve at the Base Camp's Smithy. It may take a while to acquire a decent build, but this highly encourages you to go out and hunt more monsters.

Perks and benefits of upgrading armor

Aside from giving your hunter a fresh and stylish new look as you explore the wilds, these upgrades can improve defensive stats and sharpen your existing skills. Your defense will significantly improve, allowing your hunter to endure more pain without falling immediately.

You can get creative in this Monster Hunter entry by mixing and matching specific armor pieces (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

This feature can encourage the player base to show off their unique taste in fashion and allows them to stand apart from the rest with similar or near-identical attire. Being a monster hunter isn't all rainbows and sunshine, and you might as well look the part while reaping the benefits of the upgraded perks.

Other games encourage players to switch up their cosmetics for a greater variety of clothing; however, Capcom developers wanted to remind their players that upgrading armor improves more than just the visual appearance; players can take advantage of the improved gear quality.

With the necessary resources, enough Armor Spheres, and the right armor piece to upgrade, there is no telling what you can do at the Smithy. This feature is an opportunity for you to build your ultimate hunter with the tools provided.

Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

