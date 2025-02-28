Monster Hunter Wilds Achievements and Trophies List

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Feb 28, 2025 04:52 GMT
MH Wilds Trophies and Achievements (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)
MH Wilds Trophies and Achievements (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds has 50 achievements and trophies that players of all platforms can unlock during their playthrough. This is excluding the Platinum Trophy exclusive to PS players. 13 of these achievements/trophies are hidden or secret and provide hints at what hunters can expect from the game.

While some of these achievements will be unlocked during normal gameplay, others (like Mmm, So Tasty!) require hunters to focus on specific tasks.

Monster Hunter Wilds Achievements and Trophies for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

The full set of Monster Hunter Wilds Achievements and Trophies is as follows:

Achievements/TrophiesDescriptionPS Trophy Rarity
Xbox Gamerscore Points
Eastward WingsObtained all other awardsPlatinum5
A True Hunter Is Never SatisfiedCompleted 50 questsBronze15
Let the Investigations Begin!Completed your first investigationBronze15
The Hunt is On!Completed your first Field SurveyBronze15
A Step Toward Mutual UnderstandingCompleted your first side missionBronze15
East to West, A Hunter Never RestsCompleted 30 different side missionsSilver30
Angling for a BiteSuccessfully fished for the first timeBronze5
Mmm, So Tasty!Successfully cooked a well-done steak for the first timeBronze5
Was it a Meal to Remember?Cooked over the BBQ Grill for the first timeBronze5
The Bigger They Are...Successfully mounted a monster for the first timeBronze5
Hunter-AssassinPerformed your first successful Sneak AttackBronze15
Hit 'Em Where it Hurts!Landed 50 successful attacks on weak points or wounds in Focus ModeBronze15
Monster (Squid) HunterCaught a giant squid while fishingBronze15
A-fish-ionadoReeled in 30 whoppers while fishingBronze15
Campmaster Established Pop-up Camps in 10 placesBronze15
GlamperCustomized a Pop-up Camp for the first timeBronze15
A Keen-eyed ObservationUsed the binoculars to spot a gold-crown large monsterBronze15
Ride-or-die CompanionCustomized your Seikret or changed its decorations for the first timeBronze5
Established HunterReached Hunter Rank 100Bronze15
Impregnable DefenseForged five different pieces of armor with Rarity 7 or higherBronze15
Power is EverythingForged five different weapons with Rarity 7 or higherBronze15
Someone Worth FollowingCompleted 100 quests with your Palico deployedBronze15
Bourgeois HunterPossessed 1,000,000 zennyBronze15
Explorer of the EastlandsObtained 10 different special items of Rarity 6Bronze15
Monster Ph.D.Hunted many different large monstersSilver30
Miniature CrownObtained your first miniature crown in the Hunting LogBronze15
Miniature Crown CollectorObtained a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting LogSilver30
Miniature Crown MasterObtained a miniature crown for many monsters in the Hunting LogGold90
Giant CrownObtained your first silver crown or higher in the Hunting LogBronze15
Giant Crown CollectorObtained a gold crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting LogSilver30
Giant Crown MasterObtained a gold crown for many monsters in the Hunting LogGold90
Capture ProCaptured 50 monstersSilver30
Monster SlayerHunted 100 large monstersBronze15
Hunters United Completed a quest via multiplayerBronze15
Hunters United ForeverCompleted 100 quests via multiplayerBronze15
Gossip HunterViewed 30 different Hunter ProfilesBronze15
Newly Forged BondsFollowed someone for the first timeBronze15
Windward LandsCompleted Mission: The Desert TrottersBronze10
Shadow in the DownpourCompleted Mission: Beyond the DelugeBronze15
Guardians of the ForgeCompleted Mission: Long-forgotten FlameBronze15
Bringer of HarmonyCompleted Mission: Monster HunterSilver30
New EcosystemsCompleted Mission: New EcosystemsBronze15
A Bitter EnvironmentCompleted Mission: Wyvern Sparks and Rose ThornsBronze15
Beyond the Black WingsCompleted Mission: A World Turned Upside DownBronze15
One Corner of the WorldCompleted Mission: What Lies AheadSilver30
A Prize Held HighCaught a creature that bears an ancient wyvern coinSilver30
I Caught a Shooting Star!Caught a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting starSilver30
A Legacy RestoredObtained an Artian Weapon of Rarity 8Silver30
Seasoned HunterHunted 50 tempered monstersSilver30
Top of the Food ChainHunted 50 apex predatorsBronze15
Monster Hunter Wilds lets you into an open world that is a living ecosystem with changing weather patterns, day/night cycles, and monsters that spawn accordingly. The game has in-depth weapon mechanics and a variety of available skills that you need to know of and master.

