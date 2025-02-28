Monster Hunter Wilds Achievements and Trophies List

|Achievements/Trophies
|Description
|PS Trophy Rarity
|Eastward Wings
|Obtained all other awards
|Platinum
|5
|A True Hunter Is Never Satisfied
|Completed 50 quests
|Bronze
|15
|Let the Investigations Begin!
|Completed your first investigation
|Bronze
|15
|The Hunt is On!
|Completed your first Field Survey
|Bronze
|15
|A Step Toward Mutual Understanding
|Completed your first side mission
|Bronze
|15
|East to West, A Hunter Never Rests
|Completed 30 different side missions
|Silver
|30
|Angling for a Bite
|Successfully fished for the first time
|Bronze
|5
|Mmm, So Tasty!
|Successfully cooked a well-done steak for the first time
|Bronze
|5
|Was it a Meal to Remember?
|Cooked over the BBQ Grill for the first time
|Bronze
|5
|The Bigger They Are...
|Successfully mounted a monster for the first time
|Bronze
|5
|Hunter-Assassin
|Performed your first successful Sneak Attack
|Bronze
|15
|Hit 'Em Where it Hurts!
|Landed 50 successful attacks on weak points or wounds in Focus Mode
|Bronze
|15
|Monster (Squid) Hunter
|Caught a giant squid while fishing
|Bronze
|15
|A-fish-ionado
|Reeled in 30 whoppers while fishing
|Bronze
|15
|Campmaster
|Established Pop-up Camps in 10 places
|Bronze
|15
|Glamper
|Customized a Pop-up Camp for the first time
|Bronze
|15
|A Keen-eyed Observation
|Used the binoculars to spot a gold-crown large monster
|Bronze
|15
|Ride-or-die Companion
|Customized your Seikret or changed its decorations for the first time
|Bronze
|5
|Established Hunter
|Reached Hunter Rank 100
|Bronze
|15
|Impregnable Defense
|Forged five different pieces of armor with Rarity 7 or higher
|Bronze
|15
|Power is Everything
|Forged five different weapons with Rarity 7 or higher
|Bronze
|15
|Someone Worth Following
|Completed 100 quests with your Palico deployed
|Bronze
|15
|Bourgeois Hunter
|Possessed 1,000,000 zenny
|Bronze
|15
|Explorer of the Eastlands
|Obtained 10 different special items of Rarity 6
|Bronze
|15
|Monster Ph.D.
|Hunted many different large monsters
|Silver
|30
|Miniature Crown
|Obtained your first miniature crown in the Hunting Log
|Bronze
|15
|Miniature Crown Collector
|Obtained a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log
|Silver
|30
|Miniature Crown Master
|Obtained a miniature crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log
|Gold
|90
|Giant Crown
|Obtained your first silver crown or higher in the Hunting Log
|Bronze
|15
|Giant Crown Collector
|Obtained a gold crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log
|Silver
|30
|Giant Crown Master
|Obtained a gold crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log
|Gold
|90
|Capture Pro
|Captured 50 monsters
|Silver
|30
|Monster Slayer
|Hunted 100 large monsters
|Bronze
|15
|Hunters United
|Completed a quest via multiplayer
|Bronze
|15
|Hunters United Forever
|Completed 100 quests via multiplayer
|Bronze
|15
|Gossip Hunter
|Viewed 30 different Hunter Profiles
|Bronze
|15
|Newly Forged Bonds
|Followed someone for the first time
|Bronze
|15
|Windward Lands
|Completed Mission: The Desert Trotters
|Bronze
|10
|Shadow in the Downpour
|Completed Mission: Beyond the Deluge
|Bronze
|15
|Guardians of the Forge
|Completed Mission: Long-forgotten Flame
|Bronze
|15
|Bringer of Harmony
|Completed Mission: Monster Hunter
|Silver
|30
|New Ecosystems
|Completed Mission: New Ecosystems
|Bronze
|15
|A Bitter Environment
|Completed Mission: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns
|Bronze
|15
|Beyond the Black Wings
|Completed Mission: A World Turned Upside Down
|Bronze
|15
|One Corner of the World
|Completed Mission: What Lies Ahead
|Silver
|30
|A Prize Held High
|Caught a creature that bears an ancient wyvern coin
|Silver
|30
|I Caught a Shooting Star!
|Caught a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting star
|Silver
|30
|A Legacy Restored
|Obtained an Artian Weapon of Rarity 8
|Silver
|30
|Seasoned Hunter
|Hunted 50 tempered monsters
|Silver
|30
|Top of the Food Chain
|Hunted 50 apex predators
|Bronze
|15