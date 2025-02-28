Monster Hunter Wilds Achievements and Trophies List

Monster Hunter Wilds has 50 achievements and trophies that players of all platforms can unlock during their playthrough. This is excluding the Platinum Trophy exclusive to PS players. 13 of these achievements/trophies are hidden or secret and provide hints at what hunters can expect from the game.

Ad

While some of these achievements will be unlocked during normal gameplay, others (like Mmm, So Tasty!) require hunters to focus on specific tasks.

Also Read: Monster Hunter Wilds: How to transfer Open Beta data to full game

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Monster Hunter Wilds Achievements and Trophies for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

The full set of Monster Hunter Wilds Achievements and Trophies is as follows:

Ad

Trending

Achievements/Trophies Description PS Trophy Rarity Xbox Gamerscore Points Eastward Wings Obtained all other awards Platinum 5 A True Hunter Is Never Satisfied Completed 50 quests Bronze 15 Let the Investigations Begin! Completed your first investigation Bronze 15 The Hunt is On! Completed your first Field Survey Bronze 15 A Step Toward Mutual Understanding Completed your first side mission Bronze 15 East to West, A Hunter Never Rests Completed 30 different side missions Silver 30 Angling for a Bite Successfully fished for the first time Bronze 5 Mmm, So Tasty! Successfully cooked a well-done steak for the first time Bronze 5 Was it a Meal to Remember? Cooked over the BBQ Grill for the first time Bronze 5 The Bigger They Are... Successfully mounted a monster for the first time Bronze 5 Hunter-Assassin Performed your first successful Sneak Attack Bronze 15 Hit 'Em Where it Hurts! Landed 50 successful attacks on weak points or wounds in Focus Mode Bronze 15 Monster (Squid) Hunter Caught a giant squid while fishing Bronze 15 A-fish-ionado Reeled in 30 whoppers while fishing Bronze 15 Campmaster Established Pop-up Camps in 10 places Bronze 15 Glamper Customized a Pop-up Camp for the first time Bronze 15 A Keen-eyed Observation Used the binoculars to spot a gold-crown large monster Bronze 15 Ride-or-die Companion Customized your Seikret or changed its decorations for the first time Bronze 5 Established Hunter Reached Hunter Rank 100 Bronze 15 Impregnable Defense Forged five different pieces of armor with Rarity 7 or higher Bronze 15 Power is Everything Forged five different weapons with Rarity 7 or higher Bronze 15 Someone Worth Following Completed 100 quests with your Palico deployed Bronze 15 Bourgeois Hunter Possessed 1,000,000 zenny Bronze 15 Explorer of the Eastlands Obtained 10 different special items of Rarity 6 Bronze 15 Monster Ph.D. Hunted many different large monsters Silver 30 Miniature Crown Obtained your first miniature crown in the Hunting Log Bronze 15 Miniature Crown Collector Obtained a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log Silver 30 Miniature Crown Master Obtained a miniature crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log Gold 90 Giant Crown Obtained your first silver crown or higher in the Hunting Log Bronze 15 Giant Crown Collector Obtained a gold crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log Silver 30 Giant Crown Master Obtained a gold crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log Gold 90 Capture Pro Captured 50 monsters Silver 30 Monster Slayer Hunted 100 large monsters Bronze 15 Hunters United Completed a quest via multiplayer Bronze 15 Hunters United Forever Completed 100 quests via multiplayer Bronze 15 Gossip Hunter Viewed 30 different Hunter Profiles Bronze 15 Newly Forged Bonds Followed someone for the first time Bronze 15 Windward Lands Completed Mission: The Desert Trotters Bronze 10 Shadow in the Downpour Completed Mission: Beyond the Deluge Bronze 15 Guardians of the Forge Completed Mission: Long-forgotten Flame Bronze 15 Bringer of Harmony Completed Mission: Monster Hunter Silver 30 New Ecosystems Completed Mission: New Ecosystems Bronze 15 A Bitter Environment Completed Mission: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns Bronze 15 Beyond the Black Wings Completed Mission: A World Turned Upside Down Bronze 15 One Corner of the World Completed Mission: What Lies Ahead Silver 30 A Prize Held High Caught a creature that bears an ancient wyvern coin Silver 30 I Caught a Shooting Star! Caught a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting star Silver 30 A Legacy Restored Obtained an Artian Weapon of Rarity 8 Silver 30 Seasoned Hunter Hunted 50 tempered monsters Silver 30 Top of the Food Chain Hunted 50 apex predators Bronze 15

Ad

Monster Hunter Wilds lets you into an open world that is a living ecosystem with changing weather patterns, day/night cycles, and monsters that spawn accordingly. The game has in-depth weapon mechanics and a variety of available skills that you need to know of and master.

Check out other Monster Hunter Wilds guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.