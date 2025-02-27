All available skills in Monster Hunter Wilds

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Feb 27, 2025 20:04 GMT
Check out all the armor, weapon, and decoration skills in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)
Check out all the armor, weapon, and decoration skills in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds is full of a lengthy list of skills that can make or break the performance of a Hunter. Learning these abilities is essential for maximizing your damage output and survivability. In MH Wilds, every equipment has special attributes that provide strong passive effects, whether you're seeking simple stat boosts or more circumstance-specific abilities.

This is a breakdown of all weapons, armor, and decoration abilities found in the game.

Listing all available armor, weapon, and decoration skills in Monster Hunter Wilds

All armor skills in MH Wilds

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)
A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Armor abilities provide defensive and utility benefits, from elemental resistances to increased mobility and stamina control. Most armor sets have special abilities that complement certain weapons, resulting in great combos for offense and defense. Here's a summary below:

SkillDescription
War CryIncreases nearby allies’ attack power using the “To Victory!” gesture.
Flinch FreePrevents minor knockbacks and reactions to small hits.
Stamina SurgeBoosts stamina recovery rate.
AgitatorEnhances attack power and affinity when large monsters are enraged.
EarplugsShields against the roars of large monsters.
Affinity SlidingTemporarily boosts affinity while sliding on terrain.
Botany ExpertAllows you to gather additional herbs and consumables.
FlayerBoosts wound infliction and inflicts extra non-elemental damage.
Maximum MightIncreases affinity when stamina is at full.
AmbushIncreases damage against large monsters after a Sneak Attack.
Tremor ResistanceProtects against ground tremors.
Sleep ResistanceShortens the duration of sleep effects.
EntomologistLeaves small insect monsters intact for carving.
Iron SkinGuards against defense reduction debuffs.
Blast ResistanceProtects against blastblight damage.
FleetfootEnhances crouching movement speed and reduces monster detection.
Water ResistanceIncreases water resistance and overall defense.
CoalescenceEnhances elemental and status attack power after curing blights.
Convert ElementGrants temporary dragon element effects after receiving elemental damage.
PowerhouseBoosts attack power after a Power Clash or Offset attack.
Honey HunterIncreases the amount of honey obtained from gathering.
Elemental AbsorptionGrants temporary elemental effects after taking elemental damage.
CounterstrikeIncreases attack power after being knocked back.
BlindsiderEnhances the effectiveness of flash attacks and items.
DiversionDraws more monster attention when attacking.
Tool SpecialistReduces cooldowns for specialized tools.
Latent PowerTemporarily increases affinity and reduces stamina usage in certain situations.
HeroicsBoosts attack and defense when health drops below 35%.
Peak PerformanceIncreases attack power when health is at maximum.
IntimidatorLowers the aggression of small monsters.
Stun ResistanceShortens stun duration.
WindproofProtects against wind pressure.
Blight ResistanceShields against all elemental blights.
Lord’s FuryEnhances attack when inflicted with status ailments.
DecimatorRestores health upon breaking a monster’s wound.
Flawless ArmorReduces damage when health is full.
Forager’s LuckBoosts the chance of finding rare gathering points.
BurstIncreases attack and elemental power with continuous hits.
Quick SheatheSpeeds up weapon sheathing.
Ice ResistanceBoosts ice resistance and increases defense at higher levels.
Fire ResistanceEnhances fire resistance and boosts defense at high levels.
ScorcherOccasionally adds fire damage to attacks.
Free MealSometimes allows food or drink items to be consumed without depletion.
Weakness ExploitIncreases affinity when attacking monsters' weak spots.
Hasten RecoveryRestores health with continuous attacks on monsters.
Wide-RangeSpreads certain item effects to nearby allies.
MushroomancerEnables the consumption of inedible mushrooms for beneficial effects.
Anti-virusSpeeds up Frenzy recovery and grants affinity when cured.
PartbreakerEases the breaking of monster parts and enhances Focus Strike damage.
Jump MasterPrevents knockbacks while jumping.
Outdoor ExpertEnhances fishing, grilling, and transportation abilities.
Survival ExpertImproves health recovery from environmental interactables.
AdrenalineLowers stamina depletion when health is below 40%.
Protective VeilBoosts defense when using specialized tools.
Second WindGrants an additional stamina gauge.
Ward of WyveriaReduces elemental and special damage in Ruins of Wyveria.
Black EclipseInflicts Frenzy when battling large monsters.
Hunger ResistanceSlows down maximum stamina depletion over time.
Burst BoostExtends Burst duration and boosts attack power when active.
Divine BlessingOccasionally reduces damage taken.
AdaptabilityShields against environmental damage like extreme temperatures.
Jin Dahaad’s RevoltIncreases attack after escaping webbed status, frostblight, or a Power Clash.
BombardierBoosts damage dealt by explosive items.
ConstitutionReduces stamina usage when evading, blocking, or other actions.
Binding CounterIncreases attack power after escaping webbed status or a Power Clash.
Read more: How to defeat Rey Dau in Monster Hunter Wilds

All weapon skills in MH Wilds

Check out the active attributes in MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)
Check out the active attributes in MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Weapon abilities have a direct effect on attack power, elemental damage, and affinity, and let Hunters respond to the monster they are hunting. Certain abilities boost certain weapon actions, such as charging or countering, which enhance the strength of certain weapon types. You can find more details in the table below.

SkillDescription
BallisticsExtends the optimal range for ammo and arrows, ensuring maximum damage over a greater distance, ideal for bow and bowgun users.
Charge MasterEnhances elemental and status effects for charged attacks, benefiting weapons like the charge blade and hammer.
Opening ShotBoosts reload speed and enhances bullet power when the bowgun is fully loaded.
Offensive GuardTemporarily increases attack power after performing a perfectly timed guard, rewarding defensive precision.
Speed SharpeningSpeeds up weapon sharpening, allowing hunters to resume attacking faster.
SluggerIncreases the likelihood of stunning monsters, particularly useful for hammer and hunting horn builds.
Critical DrawIncreases affinity on draw attacks, perfect for hit-and-run playstyles with weapons like the greatsword.
AirborneBoosts damage from jumping attacks, making aerial strategies more effective for weapons like the Insect Glaive.
Focus StatusBoosts abnormal status effects like paralysis and poison when landing critical hits, ideal for status-centric builds.
Master’s TouchPrevents sharpness loss during critical hits, maintaining high damage output for longer periods.
Charge UpIncreases stun potential for charged hammer attacks, making it easier to KO monsters.
Tetrad ShotBoosts affinity and attack power for the fourth and sixth shots of bowgun ammo and coatings, maximizing ranged DPS.
Load ShellsEnhances reload speed and increases the capacity for shells and phials, crucial for gunlance and charge blade users.
Poison Duration UpProlongs the duration of poison effects on monsters, increasing damage over time.
Rapid MorphIncreases morph speed and attack power for switch axes and charge blades, allowing for fluid and powerful transformations.
Punishing DrawAdds a stun effect to draw attacks, making it a great option for greatsword and hammer users.
FocusSpeeds up gauge filling and charge rates for weapons like greatswords and charge blades, enabling more frequent powerful moves.
Stamina ThiefBoosts attacks that drain monster stamina, making it easier to exhaust monsters.
Critical BoostIncreases the damage of critical hits, making it a must-have for high-affinity builds.
Critical EyeIncreases affinity, which improves the chances of landing critical hits.
Horn MaestroIncreases the duration of hunting horn melodies, enhancing support builds.
Special Ammo BoostEnhances the power of special ammo for bowguns, as well as the Dragon Piercer and Thousand Dragons attacks for bows.
Power ProlongerExtends the duration of powered-up weapon states, maximizing DPS windows for weapons like dual blades and switch axes.
GuardReduces knockback and stamina usage when guarding, ideal for lance, gunlance, and charge blade users.
Protective PolishTemporarily prevents sharpness loss after sharpening, maintaining weapon effectiveness during long fights.
Critical ElementBoosts elemental damage when landing critical hits, ideal for elemental-focused weapons.
Attack BoostIncreases attack power and slightly boosts affinity at higher levels, maximizing raw damage potential.
ArtilleryEnhances explosive attack damage, including shells, Wyvern’s Fire, and Sticky Ammo, essential for gunlance and charge blade builds.
Guard UpEnables blocking of normally unblockable attacks, providing essential protection against powerful monster moves.
All decoration abilities in MH Wilds

Socketing decorations can make the difference between narrowly escaping a deadly blow or capitalizing on a monster&rsquo;s vulnerability (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)
Socketing decorations can make the difference between narrowly escaping a deadly blow or capitalizing on a monster's vulnerability (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Decoration further optimizes builds by enabling Hunters to personalize armor abilities. These abilities can increase strength or fill gaps, allowing for adaptive builds according to various hunting environments. Below is a list:

SkillDescription
Load ShellsEnhances reloading and increases the shell capacity for gunlances and the phial capacity for charge blades.
Razor SharpReduces sharpness loss, allowing weapons to maintain their effectiveness longer.
Critical ElementBoosts elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) on critical hits, enhancing elemental weapon builds.
Poison AttackIncreases the buildup rate of poison status, allowing faster poisoning of monsters.
Spread/Power ShotsBoosts the damage of the bowgun’s Spread Ammo and the bow’s Power Shots and Quick Shots.
Thunder AttackIncreases the power of thunder element attacks. (Has a maximum elemental limit.)
Rapid MorphIncreases morph speed and power for switch axes and charge blades, ensuring fluid and powerful transformations.
Master’s TouchPrevents sharpness loss during critical hits, maintaining peak damage output.
Tetrad ShotBoosts affinity on the fourth shot and increases the power of the fourth and sixth shots for bowgun ammo and coatings.
Para FunctionalityGrants the ability to apply paralysis coatings to arrows, enhancing status builds.
BludgeonerIncreases attack power when weapon sharpness is low, ideal for blunt weapons.
Exhaust FunctionalityAllows the use of exhaust coatings, which drain monster stamina.
Charge MasterEnhances elemental and status power for charged attacks, benefiting weapons like the charge blade.
Power ProlongerExtends the duration of powered-up weapon states for weapons like switch axes and dual blades.
Special Ammo BoostIncreases the power of bowgun special ammo and the bow’s Dragon Piercer, Thousand Dragons, and Tracer shots.
Offensive GuardTemporarily boosts attack power after a perfectly timed guard, rewarding skilled defense.
Critical DrawIncreases affinity on draw attacks, making it ideal for hit-and-run playstyles with greatswords.
Opening ShotBoosts reload speed and increases bullet power when the bowgun is fully loaded.
SluggerIncreases stun potential, making it easier to KO monsters with blunt weapons like hammers.
Water AttackIncreases water element attack power. (Has a maximum elemental limit.)
Sleep FunctionalityAllows you to apply sleep coatings, useful for sleep-centric strategies.
GuardReduces knockback and stamina depletion when guarding, perfect for lance and gunlance users.
Sleep AttackEnhances sleep status buildup, making it easier to put monsters to sleep.
Speed SharpeningSpeeds up the sharpening process with a whetstone, minimizing downtime.
HandicraftIncreases weapon sharpness gauge but won’t exceed the maximum limit.
FocusSpeeds up gauge filling and charge rates for weapons like greatswords and charge blades.
AirborneBoosts damage from jumping attacks, ideal for aerial playstyles with Insect Glaive.
Attack BoostIncreases attack power, maximizing raw damage output.
BallisticsExtends the range in which ammo and arrows maintain maximum damage, perfect for ranged weapon users.
Punishing DrawAdds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power.
Critical BoostAmplifies the damage of critical hits, essential for high-affinity builds.
Guard UpAllows blocking of normally unblockable attacks, crucial for defensive playstyles.
Ice AttackBoosts the power of ice element attacks. (Has a maximum elemental limit.)
Blast FunctionalityGrants the ability to apply blast coatings, enhancing blast status builds.
Critical StatusEnhances the effectiveness of abnormal status effects (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) on critical hits.
Stamina ThiefIncreases the ability to exhaust monsters by draining their stamina more effectively.
Mind’s EyeReduces weapon deflection and increases damage to hard targets, ensuring consistent damage output.
Dragon AttackBoosts dragon element attack power. (Has a maximum elemental limit.)
Fire AttackIncreases fire element attack power. (Has a maximum elemental limit.)
Horn MaestroExtends the duration of hunting horn melodies, boosting support roles in multiplayer hunts.
Blast AttackIncreases blast status buildup, making it easier to trigger explosive damage on monsters.
Poison FunctionalityEnables the use of poison coatings, complementing poison-centric strategies.
Critical EyeIncreases affinity, raising the chance of landing critical hits.
Protective PolishPrevents sharpness loss for a limited time after sharpening, maintaining peak performance.
That concludes our list of all available abilities in MH Wilds.

Check out: All available monster types in MH Wilds

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.

