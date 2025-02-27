All available skills in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is full of a lengthy list of skills that can make or break the performance of a Hunter. Learning these abilities is essential for maximizing your damage output and survivability. In MH Wilds, every equipment has special attributes that provide strong passive effects, whether you're seeking simple stat boosts or more circumstance-specific abilities.

This is a breakdown of all weapons, armor, and decoration abilities found in the game.

Listing all available armor, weapon, and decoration skills in Monster Hunter Wilds

All armor skills in MH Wilds

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Armor abilities provide defensive and utility benefits, from elemental resistances to increased mobility and stamina control. Most armor sets have special abilities that complement certain weapons, resulting in great combos for offense and defense. Here's a summary below:

Skill Description War Cry Increases nearby allies’ attack power using the “To Victory!” gesture. Flinch Free Prevents minor knockbacks and reactions to small hits. Stamina Surge Boosts stamina recovery rate. Agitator Enhances attack power and affinity when large monsters are enraged. Earplugs Shields against the roars of large monsters. Affinity Sliding Temporarily boosts affinity while sliding on terrain. Botany Expert Allows you to gather additional herbs and consumables. Flayer Boosts wound infliction and inflicts extra non-elemental damage. Maximum Might Increases affinity when stamina is at full. Ambush Increases damage against large monsters after a Sneak Attack. Tremor Resistance Protects against ground tremors. Sleep Resistance Shortens the duration of sleep effects. Entomologist Leaves small insect monsters intact for carving. Iron Skin Guards against defense reduction debuffs. Blast Resistance Protects against blastblight damage. Fleetfoot Enhances crouching movement speed and reduces monster detection. Water Resistance Increases water resistance and overall defense. Coalescence Enhances elemental and status attack power after curing blights. Convert Element Grants temporary dragon element effects after receiving elemental damage. Powerhouse Boosts attack power after a Power Clash or Offset attack. Honey Hunter Increases the amount of honey obtained from gathering. Elemental Absorption Grants temporary elemental effects after taking elemental damage. Counterstrike Increases attack power after being knocked back. Blindsider Enhances the effectiveness of flash attacks and items. Diversion Draws more monster attention when attacking. Tool Specialist Reduces cooldowns for specialized tools. Latent Power Temporarily increases affinity and reduces stamina usage in certain situations. Heroics Boosts attack and defense when health drops below 35%. Peak Performance Increases attack power when health is at maximum. Intimidator Lowers the aggression of small monsters. Stun Resistance Shortens stun duration. Windproof Protects against wind pressure. Blight Resistance Shields against all elemental blights. Lord’s Fury Enhances attack when inflicted with status ailments. Decimator Restores health upon breaking a monster’s wound. Flawless Armor Reduces damage when health is full. Forager’s Luck Boosts the chance of finding rare gathering points. Burst Increases attack and elemental power with continuous hits. Quick Sheathe Speeds up weapon sheathing. Ice Resistance Boosts ice resistance and increases defense at higher levels. Fire Resistance Enhances fire resistance and boosts defense at high levels. Scorcher Occasionally adds fire damage to attacks. Free Meal Sometimes allows food or drink items to be consumed without depletion. Weakness Exploit Increases affinity when attacking monsters' weak spots. Hasten Recovery Restores health with continuous attacks on monsters. Wide-Range Spreads certain item effects to nearby allies. Mushroomancer Enables the consumption of inedible mushrooms for beneficial effects. Anti-virus Speeds up Frenzy recovery and grants affinity when cured. Partbreaker Eases the breaking of monster parts and enhances Focus Strike damage. Jump Master Prevents knockbacks while jumping. Outdoor Expert Enhances fishing, grilling, and transportation abilities. Survival Expert Improves health recovery from environmental interactables. Adrenaline Lowers stamina depletion when health is below 40%. Protective Veil Boosts defense when using specialized tools. Second Wind Grants an additional stamina gauge. Ward of Wyveria Reduces elemental and special damage in Ruins of Wyveria. Black Eclipse Inflicts Frenzy when battling large monsters. Hunger Resistance Slows down maximum stamina depletion over time. Burst Boost Extends Burst duration and boosts attack power when active. Divine Blessing Occasionally reduces damage taken. Adaptability Shields against environmental damage like extreme temperatures. Jin Dahaad’s Revolt Increases attack after escaping webbed status, frostblight, or a Power Clash. Bombardier Boosts damage dealt by explosive items. Constitution Reduces stamina usage when evading, blocking, or other actions. Binding Counter Increases attack power after escaping webbed status or a Power Clash. War Cry Increases nearby allies’ attack power using the “To Victory!” gesture. Agitator Boosts attack power and affinity when large monsters are enraged.

All weapon skills in MH Wilds

Check out the active attributes in MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Weapon abilities have a direct effect on attack power, elemental damage, and affinity, and let Hunters respond to the monster they are hunting. Certain abilities boost certain weapon actions, such as charging or countering, which enhance the strength of certain weapon types. You can find more details in the table below.

Skill Description Ballistics Extends the optimal range for ammo and arrows, ensuring maximum damage over a greater distance, ideal for bow and bowgun users. Charge Master Enhances elemental and status effects for charged attacks, benefiting weapons like the charge blade and hammer. Opening Shot Boosts reload speed and enhances bullet power when the bowgun is fully loaded. Offensive Guard Temporarily increases attack power after performing a perfectly timed guard, rewarding defensive precision. Speed Sharpening Speeds up weapon sharpening, allowing hunters to resume attacking faster. Slugger Increases the likelihood of stunning monsters, particularly useful for hammer and hunting horn builds. Critical Draw Increases affinity on draw attacks, perfect for hit-and-run playstyles with weapons like the greatsword. Airborne Boosts damage from jumping attacks, making aerial strategies more effective for weapons like the Insect Glaive. Focus Status Boosts abnormal status effects like paralysis and poison when landing critical hits, ideal for status-centric builds. Master’s Touch Prevents sharpness loss during critical hits, maintaining high damage output for longer periods. Charge Up Increases stun potential for charged hammer attacks, making it easier to KO monsters. Tetrad Shot Boosts affinity and attack power for the fourth and sixth shots of bowgun ammo and coatings, maximizing ranged DPS. Load Shells Enhances reload speed and increases the capacity for shells and phials, crucial for gunlance and charge blade users. Poison Duration Up Prolongs the duration of poison effects on monsters, increasing damage over time. Rapid Morph Increases morph speed and attack power for switch axes and charge blades, allowing for fluid and powerful transformations. Punishing Draw Adds a stun effect to draw attacks, making it a great option for greatsword and hammer users. Focus Speeds up gauge filling and charge rates for weapons like greatswords and charge blades, enabling more frequent powerful moves. Stamina Thief Boosts attacks that drain monster stamina, making it easier to exhaust monsters. Critical Boost Increases the damage of critical hits, making it a must-have for high-affinity builds. Critical Eye Increases affinity, which improves the chances of landing critical hits. Horn Maestro Increases the duration of hunting horn melodies, enhancing support builds. Special Ammo Boost Enhances the power of special ammo for bowguns, as well as the Dragon Piercer and Thousand Dragons attacks for bows. Power Prolonger Extends the duration of powered-up weapon states, maximizing DPS windows for weapons like dual blades and switch axes. Guard Reduces knockback and stamina usage when guarding, ideal for lance, gunlance, and charge blade users. Protective Polish Temporarily prevents sharpness loss after sharpening, maintaining weapon effectiveness during long fights. Critical Element Boosts elemental damage when landing critical hits, ideal for elemental-focused weapons. Attack Boost Increases attack power and slightly boosts affinity at higher levels, maximizing raw damage potential. Artillery Enhances explosive attack damage, including shells, Wyvern’s Fire, and Sticky Ammo, essential for gunlance and charge blade builds. Guard Up Enables blocking of normally unblockable attacks, providing essential protection against powerful monster moves.

All decoration abilities in MH Wilds

Socketing decorations can make the difference between narrowly escaping a deadly blow or capitalizing on a monster’s vulnerability (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Decoration further optimizes builds by enabling Hunters to personalize armor abilities. These abilities can increase strength or fill gaps, allowing for adaptive builds according to various hunting environments. Below is a list:

Skill Description Load Shells Enhances reloading and increases the shell capacity for gunlances and the phial capacity for charge blades. Razor Sharp Reduces sharpness loss, allowing weapons to maintain their effectiveness longer. Critical Element Boosts elemental damage (fire, water, thunder, ice, dragon) on critical hits, enhancing elemental weapon builds. Poison Attack Increases the buildup rate of poison status, allowing faster poisoning of monsters. Spread/Power Shots Boosts the damage of the bowgun’s Spread Ammo and the bow’s Power Shots and Quick Shots. Thunder Attack Increases the power of thunder element attacks. (Has a maximum elemental limit.) Rapid Morph Increases morph speed and power for switch axes and charge blades, ensuring fluid and powerful transformations. Master’s Touch Prevents sharpness loss during critical hits, maintaining peak damage output. Tetrad Shot Boosts affinity on the fourth shot and increases the power of the fourth and sixth shots for bowgun ammo and coatings. Para Functionality Grants the ability to apply paralysis coatings to arrows, enhancing status builds. Bludgeoner Increases attack power when weapon sharpness is low, ideal for blunt weapons. Exhaust Functionality Allows the use of exhaust coatings, which drain monster stamina. Charge Master Enhances elemental and status power for charged attacks, benefiting weapons like the charge blade. Power Prolonger Extends the duration of powered-up weapon states for weapons like switch axes and dual blades. Special Ammo Boost Increases the power of bowgun special ammo and the bow’s Dragon Piercer, Thousand Dragons, and Tracer shots. Offensive Guard Temporarily boosts attack power after a perfectly timed guard, rewarding skilled defense. Critical Draw Increases affinity on draw attacks, making it ideal for hit-and-run playstyles with greatswords. Opening Shot Boosts reload speed and increases bullet power when the bowgun is fully loaded. Slugger Increases stun potential, making it easier to KO monsters with blunt weapons like hammers. Water Attack Increases water element attack power. (Has a maximum elemental limit.) Sleep Functionality Allows you to apply sleep coatings, useful for sleep-centric strategies. Guard Reduces knockback and stamina depletion when guarding, perfect for lance and gunlance users. Sleep Attack Enhances sleep status buildup, making it easier to put monsters to sleep. Speed Sharpening Speeds up the sharpening process with a whetstone, minimizing downtime. Handicraft Increases weapon sharpness gauge but won’t exceed the maximum limit. Focus Speeds up gauge filling and charge rates for weapons like greatswords and charge blades. Airborne Boosts damage from jumping attacks, ideal for aerial playstyles with Insect Glaive. Attack Boost Increases attack power, maximizing raw damage output. Ballistics Extends the range in which ammo and arrows maintain maximum damage, perfect for ranged weapon users. Punishing Draw Adds a stun effect to draw attacks and slightly increases attack power. Critical Boost Amplifies the damage of critical hits, essential for high-affinity builds. Guard Up Allows blocking of normally unblockable attacks, crucial for defensive playstyles. Ice Attack Boosts the power of ice element attacks. (Has a maximum elemental limit.) Blast Functionality Grants the ability to apply blast coatings, enhancing blast status builds. Critical Status Enhances the effectiveness of abnormal status effects (paralysis, poison, sleep, blast) on critical hits. Stamina Thief Increases the ability to exhaust monsters by draining their stamina more effectively. Mind’s Eye Reduces weapon deflection and increases damage to hard targets, ensuring consistent damage output. Dragon Attack Boosts dragon element attack power. (Has a maximum elemental limit.) Fire Attack Increases fire element attack power. (Has a maximum elemental limit.) Horn Maestro Extends the duration of hunting horn melodies, boosting support roles in multiplayer hunts. Blast Attack Increases blast status buildup, making it easier to trigger explosive damage on monsters. Poison Functionality Enables the use of poison coatings, complementing poison-centric strategies. Critical Eye Increases affinity, raising the chance of landing critical hits. Protective Polish Prevents sharpness loss for a limited time after sharpening, maintaining peak performance.

That concludes our list of all available abilities in MH Wilds.

