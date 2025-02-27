All available skills in Monster Hunter Wilds

|War Cry
|Increases nearby allies’ attack power using the “To Victory!” gesture.
|Flinch Free
|Prevents minor knockbacks and reactions to small hits.
|Stamina Surge
|Boosts stamina recovery rate.
|Agitator
|Enhances attack power and affinity when large monsters are enraged.
|Earplugs
|Shields against the roars of large monsters.
|Affinity Sliding
|Temporarily boosts affinity while sliding on terrain.
|Botany Expert
|Allows you to gather additional herbs and consumables.
|Flayer
|Boosts wound infliction and inflicts extra non-elemental damage.
|Maximum Might
|Increases affinity when stamina is at full.
|Ambush
|Increases damage against large monsters after a Sneak Attack.
|Tremor Resistance
|Protects against ground tremors.
|Sleep Resistance
|Shortens the duration of sleep effects.
|Entomologist
|Leaves small insect monsters intact for carving.
|Iron Skin
|Guards against defense reduction debuffs.
|Blast Resistance
|Protects against blastblight damage.
|Fleetfoot
|Enhances crouching movement speed and reduces monster detection.
|Water Resistance
|Increases water resistance and overall defense.
|Coalescence
|Enhances elemental and status attack power after curing blights.
|Convert Element
|Grants temporary dragon element effects after receiving elemental damage.
|Powerhouse
|Boosts attack power after a Power Clash or Offset attack.
|Honey Hunter
|Increases the amount of honey obtained from gathering.
|Elemental Absorption
|Grants temporary elemental effects after taking elemental damage.
|Counterstrike
|Increases attack power after being knocked back.
|Blindsider
|Enhances the effectiveness of flash attacks and items.
|Diversion
|Draws more monster attention when attacking.
|Tool Specialist
|Reduces cooldowns for specialized tools.
|Latent Power
|Temporarily increases affinity and reduces stamina usage in certain situations.
|Heroics
|Boosts attack and defense when health drops below 35%.
|Peak Performance
|Increases attack power when health is at maximum.
|Intimidator
|Lowers the aggression of small monsters.
|Stun Resistance
|Shortens stun duration.
|Windproof
|Protects against wind pressure.
|Blight Resistance
|Shields against all elemental blights.
|Lord’s Fury
|Enhances attack when inflicted with status ailments.
|Decimator
|Restores health upon breaking a monster’s wound.
|Flawless Armor
|Reduces damage when health is full.
|Forager’s Luck
|Boosts the chance of finding rare gathering points.
|Burst
|Increases attack and elemental power with continuous hits.
|Quick Sheathe
|Speeds up weapon sheathing.
|Ice Resistance
|Boosts ice resistance and increases defense at higher levels.
|Fire Resistance
|Enhances fire resistance and boosts defense at high levels.
|Scorcher
|Occasionally adds fire damage to attacks.
|Free Meal
|Sometimes allows food or drink items to be consumed without depletion.
|Weakness Exploit
|Increases affinity when attacking monsters' weak spots.
|Hasten Recovery
|Restores health with continuous attacks on monsters.
|Wide-Range
|Spreads certain item effects to nearby allies.
|Mushroomancer
|Enables the consumption of inedible mushrooms for beneficial effects.
|Anti-virus
|Speeds up Frenzy recovery and grants affinity when cured.
|Partbreaker
|Eases the breaking of monster parts and enhances Focus Strike damage.
|Jump Master
|Prevents knockbacks while jumping.
|Outdoor Expert
|Enhances fishing, grilling, and transportation abilities.
|Survival Expert
|Improves health recovery from environmental interactables.
|Adrenaline
|Lowers stamina depletion when health is below 40%.
|Protective Veil
|Boosts defense when using specialized tools.
|Second Wind
|Grants an additional stamina gauge.
|Ward of Wyveria
|Reduces elemental and special damage in Ruins of Wyveria.
|Black Eclipse
|Inflicts Frenzy when battling large monsters.
|Hunger Resistance
|Slows down maximum stamina depletion over time.
|Burst Boost
|Extends Burst duration and boosts attack power when active.
|Divine Blessing
|Occasionally reduces damage taken.
|Adaptability
|Shields against environmental damage like extreme temperatures.
|Jin Dahaad’s Revolt
|Increases attack after escaping webbed status, frostblight, or a Power Clash.
|Bombardier
|Boosts damage dealt by explosive items.
|Constitution
|Reduces stamina usage when evading, blocking, or other actions.
|Binding Counter
|Increases attack power after escaping webbed status or a Power Clash.
