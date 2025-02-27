Monster Hunter Wilds features several key features, such as the ability to change time. Wilds features a full day and night cycle system that will seamlessly change the time of the day. Much like the weather, time also plays a crucial role in your hunt, and it's tied to both gameplay and your progression. The game lets you change time as well as weather manually.

We go through the process of how you can change time in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to change time in Monster Hunter Wilds

Time can be changed in pop-up camps (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

You will be able to change time in Monster Hunter Wilds setting up Pop-Up Camps across the map and traveling to them. Once you're in such a camp, use the menu and select Rest under the BBQ Grill tab. Here, you will be able to change the Environment, which determines the region's weather as well as the time to your liking.

You can change these individually, and every time you do so, it will cost you 300 Guild Points. Here's how you can change the time and environment in the game for your convenience.

Head to any Pop-Up Camp.

Select the BBQ Grill and go to the Rest option.

Select the time according to your liking under the Time option.

Click on Confirm to change the time of the day. This will cost you 300 Guild Points

How to unlock the ability to change the time and weather

Defeating the final boss Zoh Shia in the game's Low Rank campaign and doing the first quest of capturing the Yian-Kut-Ku will unlock the ability to use Pop-Up Camps to change time in Monster Hunter Wilds. But keep in mind that you will be unable to freely swap time always during the High Rank campaign as certain quests won't allow you to do so.

As you progress through the High-Rank Campaign, you will come across the quest What Lies Ahead. Completing this will allow you to freely change the time of the game. You will be able to select between four options: Morning, Afternoon, Evening, and Nightfall while changing the time of the day.

Changing time will come in handy as certain monsters appear during certain intervals of the day and cannot be hunted otherwise.

