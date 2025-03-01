7 best beginner tips for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is now officially out for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, so we have come up with a few tips to make your experience even more enjoyable. As a hunter, you are already out of your league, taking on massive monsters that can tear you apart at a moment's notice. Hence, having a few tricks up your sleeve will help you escape tricky situations.

This article will cover a few tips and tricks for players starting their Monster Hunter Wilds journey. Although this new iteration has kept the core gameplay intact, there are some things even seasoned players should take into account before exploring the world.

Beginners should be aware of these tips in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Understand the robust Talisman system

The Monster Hunter franchise loves to give players different talismans and charms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The Talisman system in Monster Hunter Wilds can be overwhelming, as you get a lot of choices that offer unique defensive perks and offensive benefits. This gives you complete control over how your hunter will fight and carry themselves in the world. However, this doesn't mean you are invincible, and creating a well-rounded build with balanced offensive and defensive stats would be ideal.

2) Master the Superman dive

You can jump away from danger in style (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

While dodging and running away from incoming attacks is the best way to save your hunter from a world of pain, the game has an alternative that is equal parts risky and beneficial. The dive-and-evade tactic — famously known as the Superman dive — can save your life and create enough distance between you and your opponent.

However, there are a few conditions you have to meet to perform this move, and chief among them is that you must be in combat. You can't do it when exploring the open world.

3) Pump the brakes and complete some optional missions

There is no need to rush through the main storyline (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The latest entry in the Monster Hunter series is an open-world experience, and Capcom did take notes from similar successful franchises. As you explore the world, you will encounter different people who need your help. These side missions will be marked with yellow on your map and are fun excuses to sharpen your hunting skills.

These side missions also grant you useful gear as rewards, which will come in handy as you progress through the main story. There is no shame in deviating from the main path, especially when these side missions give you cool stuff for your efforts.

4) Hop on your targets and go for the weak spots

You can jump on your targets and hit their weak spots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

As a hunter, you should be resourceful and quick on your feet. Your enemies will be faster and more aggressive, which is where your size and speed come in handy. When a monster is charging at you, you have a short window of opportunity to hop on its back and force it to run into walls or nearby structures.

This can be risky and requires practice, but you can use your mounts to gain momentum before jumping on the backs of monsters. This maneuver will help you control the battle and avoid unnecessary danger.

5) Performing sneak attacks

Fighting dirty can be the key to your success (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

There is a way for you to deal damage early on, though the key requirement here is that your hunter should remain undetected. You can use your environment to get close to your target, but refrain from following the same method every single time. The in-game monsters have strange and unpredictable patterns that aren't telegraphed.

If you slip through unnoticed, you can perform a lethal sneak attack, taking away a decent chunk of a monster's health. After the sneak attack, go on the offensive and fight the target on your terms.

6) Fight enemy monsters in your spare time

Some monsters in the open world are long overdue for a good slaying (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

This follows the same principle of playing through as many side quests as possible, though you don't need to accept a quest to fight monsters. Fighting random monsters in the wild is a perfect way to farm resources and gain experience before taking on tougher foes. Monsters will drop rare resources and other loot to help you improve the stuff you already have in your inventory.

7) Upgrade your armor

Your hunter will need all the defensive gear they can get (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

You will collect a treasure trove of resources in your playthrough, and it would be a shame not to put them to good use. Upgrading your armor is key to survival, and you can do that at the Smithy in your base camp. As an ordinary hunter, you are easily susceptible to devastating blows. Although equipping decent armor doesn't guarantee your hunter's survival, it can help minimize damage.

While gaining defensive perks from an armor set is a massive win, you can also mix and match different pieces to give your hunter a unique look. Such choices may not be groundbreaking, but the upgrade system goes a long way towards leveling the playing field, especially against bigger threats.

