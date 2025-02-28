Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the beloved Monster Hunter series, and Capcom has made some creative changes for a long-running in-game mechanic. As a hunter in a world full of overgrown monsters, you have complete agency on how to survive and think of ways of surviving. In the latest entry, the developers adjusted the Talisman system, and you should know what each charm offers.

This article will cover every Talisman and its unique skills. The enemies you will encounter can be aggressive and unforgiving, but the perks and benefits of each Talisman can give you a fighting chance.

All Talismans and their skills in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Talisman system in Monster Hunter Wilds can be overwhelming (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Talismans in Monster Hunter Wilds can give your hunter some perks and benefits. Some of these can increase your defense and resistance to certain status effects, grant your character better stats for attacks, and even improve your chances of survival. You can craft these items at the Smithy if you have the necessary items, and there is a rarity system that you should keep in mind.

With that being said, here are all the Talismans and their skills in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Blast Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Blast Resistance skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Bleed Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Bleed Resistance skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Blessing Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can grant you the divine blessing skill .

: These Talismans can grant you the . Bombardier I, II, and III : These Talismans can give your hunter the Bombardier skill .

: These Talismans can give your hunter the . Botany Charm I, II, III, and IV : Foraging is an option in Monster Hunter Wilds, and the Botany Charms can give you an extra consumable with each pick. The botanist skill is good for survivalists, and this can provide your hunter with the essentials.

: Foraging is an option in Monster Hunter Wilds, and the Botany Charms can give you an extra consumable with each pick. The is good for survivalists, and this can provide your hunter with the essentials. Breaker Charm I and II : These Talismans can give you the Partbreaker skill , which gives your hunter the strength to deal more damage.

: These Talismans can give you the , which gives your hunter the strength to deal more damage. Chain Charm I and II : These Talismans can give you the Burst Skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Chainblade Charm I and II : These Talismans can grant you the Flayer Skill .

: These Talismans can grant you the . Challenger Charm I and II : These Talismans can give you the Agitator Skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Convert Charm: This Talisman can give your hunter the Convert Element skill .

This Talisman can give your hunter the . Counter Charm: I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Counterstrike skill.

: These Talismans can give you the Counterattack I and II : These Talismans can give you the Adrenaline Rush skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Defense Charm I, II, III, and IV : These Talismans can give you the Defensive Boost skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Descent Charm I and II : You can get the Ambush skill from these Talismans.

: You can get the from these Talismans. Dragon Charm I, II, and III : This defensive Talisman grants you the Dragon Resistance skill .

: This defensive Talisman grants you the . Earplugs Charm : The Earplugs Skill can protect your hearing from large roars.

: The can protect your hearing from large roars. Escape Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Bind Resistance skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Evasion Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Evade Skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Exploiter Charm I and II : These Talismans can grant you the Weakness Exploit skill .

: These Talismans can grant you the . Extension Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give your hunter the Prolonger skill .

: These Talismans can give your hunter the . Fire Charm I, II, and III : This is a defensive Talisman granting your Fire Resistance .

: This is a defensive Talisman granting your . Fitness Charm I, II, III, and IV : These Talismans can give you the Constitution skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Foray Charm I and II : You can get the Foray Skill with these Talismans.

: You can get the with these Talismans. Friendship Charm I, II, III, and IV : These Talismans can give you the Wide-Range skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Fury Charm I and II : These Talismans can give you the Resentment Skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Geology Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Geologist skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Glutton's Charm I, II, and III : Your hunter will gain the Speed Eating skill .

: Your hunter will gain the . Grit Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give your hunter Heroic skills .

: These Talismans can give your hunter . Guard Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Iron Skin skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Hope Charm : You can gain the Recovery Up and Self-Improvement skills .

: You can gain the and . Hungerless Charm I, II, and III : Your hunter can gain the Hunger Resistance skill .

: Your hunter can gain the . Ice Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans will give your hunter Ice Resistance .

: These Talismans will give your hunter . Imbibe Charm : This Talisman can give your hunter the Elemental Absorption skill .

: This Talisman can give your hunter the . Impact Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Flinch Free skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Intimidator Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Intimidator skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Leaping Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Evade Extender skill.

These Talismans can give you the Light Eater's Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Free Meal skill .

These Talismans can give you the . Maintenance Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Tool Specialist skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Marathon Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Marathon Runner skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Mighty Charm I and II : These Talismans can give your hunter the Maximum Might skill .

: These Talismans can give your hunter the . Mushroom Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Mushroomancer skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Paralysis Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Paralysis Resistance skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Phoenix Charm I and II : These can give you the Coalescence skill .

: These can give you the . Poison Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Poison Resistance skill.

: These Talismans can give you the skill. Power Charm I and II : These Talismans can give you the Latent Power skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Recovery Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Recovery Up skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Sanity Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Antivirus skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Sheathe Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Quick Sheathe skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Sleep Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Sleep Resistance skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Speed Heal Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Recovery Speed skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Stun Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Stun Resistance skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Surge Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Stamina Surge skill.

: These Talismans can give you the Survival Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Survival Expert skill .

These Talismans can give you the . Thunder Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Thunder Resistance skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Tremor Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Tremor Resistance skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Unscathed Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Peak Performance skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Water Charm I, II, and III : These Talismans can give you the Water Resistance skill .

: These Talismans can give you the . Windproof Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Windproof skill.

Conclusion

The Talisman system can give your hunter necessary defense and offensive perks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

That wraps up every single Talisman and their abilities in Monster Hunter Wilds. It can get confusing with multiple rarities, but you should always spring for the highest quality. These Talismans or charms can grant you flexibility in crafting your build and appeal to different playstyles.

Monster Hunter Wilds is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.