Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the beloved Monster Hunter series, and Capcom has made some creative changes for a long-running in-game mechanic. As a hunter in a world full of overgrown monsters, you have complete agency on how to survive and think of ways of surviving. In the latest entry, the developers adjusted the Talisman system, and you should know what each charm offers.
This article will cover every Talisman and its unique skills. The enemies you will encounter can be aggressive and unforgiving, but the perks and benefits of each Talisman can give you a fighting chance.
All Talismans and their skills in Monster Hunter Wilds
Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!
Talismans in Monster Hunter Wilds can give your hunter some perks and benefits. Some of these can increase your defense and resistance to certain status effects, grant your character better stats for attacks, and even improve your chances of survival. You can craft these items at the Smithy if you have the necessary items, and there is a rarity system that you should keep in mind.
With that being said, here are all the Talismans and their skills in Monster Hunter Wilds:
- Blast Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Blast Resistance skill.
- Bleed Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Bleed Resistance skill.
- Blessing Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can grant you the divine blessing skill.
- Bombardier I, II, and III: These Talismans can give your hunter the Bombardier skill.
- Botany Charm I, II, III, and IV: Foraging is an option in Monster Hunter Wilds, and the Botany Charms can give you an extra consumable with each pick. The botanist skill is good for survivalists, and this can provide your hunter with the essentials.
- Breaker Charm I and II: These Talismans can give you the Partbreaker skill, which gives your hunter the strength to deal more damage.
- Chain Charm I and II: These Talismans can give you the Burst Skill.
- Chainblade Charm I and II: These Talismans can grant you the Flayer Skill.
- Challenger Charm I and II: These Talismans can give you the Agitator Skill.
- Convert Charm: This Talisman can give your hunter the Convert Element skill.
- Counter Charm: I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Counterstrike skill.
- Counterattack I and II: These Talismans can give you the Adrenaline Rush skill.
- Defense Charm I, II, III, and IV: These Talismans can give you the Defensive Boost skill.
- Descent Charm I and II: You can get the Ambush skill from these Talismans.
- Dragon Charm I, II, and III: This defensive Talisman grants you the Dragon Resistance skill.
- Earplugs Charm: The Earplugs Skill can protect your hearing from large roars.
- Escape Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Bind Resistance skill.
- Evasion Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Evade Skill.
- Exploiter Charm I and II: These Talismans can grant you the Weakness Exploit skill.
- Extension Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give your hunter the Prolonger skill.
- Fire Charm I, II, and III: This is a defensive Talisman granting your Fire Resistance.
- Fitness Charm I, II, III, and IV: These Talismans can give you the Constitution skill.
- Foray Charm I and II: You can get the Foray Skill with these Talismans.
- Friendship Charm I, II, III, and IV: These Talismans can give you the Wide-Range skill.
- Fury Charm I and II: These Talismans can give you the Resentment Skill.
- Geology Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Geologist skill.
- Glutton's Charm I, II, and III: Your hunter will gain the Speed Eating skill.
- Grit Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give your hunter Heroic skills.
- Guard Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Iron Skin skill.
- Hope Charm: You can gain the Recovery Up and Self-Improvement skills.
- Hungerless Charm I, II, and III: Your hunter can gain the Hunger Resistance skill.
- Ice Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans will give your hunter Ice Resistance.
- Imbibe Charm: This Talisman can give your hunter the Elemental Absorption skill.
- Impact Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Flinch Free skill.
- Intimidator Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Intimidator skill.
- Leaping Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Evade Extender skill.
- Light Eater's Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Free Meal skill.
- Maintenance Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Tool Specialist skill.
- Marathon Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Marathon Runner skill.
- Mighty Charm I and II: These Talismans can give your hunter the Maximum Might skill.
- Mushroom Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Mushroomancer skill.
- Paralysis Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Paralysis Resistance skill.
- Phoenix Charm I and II: These can give you the Coalescence skill.
- Poison Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Poison Resistance skill.
- Power Charm I and II: These Talismans can give you the Latent Power skill.
- Recovery Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Recovery Up skill.
- Sanity Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Antivirus skill.
- Sheathe Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Quick Sheathe skill.
- Sleep Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Sleep Resistance skill.
- Speed Heal Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Recovery Speed skill.
- Stun Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Stun Resistance skill.
- Surge Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Stamina Surge skill.
- Survival Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Survival Expert skill.
- Thunder Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Thunder Resistance skill.
- Tremor Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Tremor Resistance skill.
- Unscathed Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Peak Performance skill.
- Water Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Water Resistance skill.
- Windproof Charm I, II, and III: These Talismans can give you the Windproof skill.
Conclusion
That wraps up every single Talisman and their abilities in Monster Hunter Wilds. It can get confusing with multiple rarities, but you should always spring for the highest quality. These Talismans or charms can grant you flexibility in crafting your build and appeal to different playstyles.
