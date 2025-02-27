How long does it take to beat Monster Hunter Wilds?

Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds is finally here, and it is one of the best entries in th franchise. The series has a reputation for featuring long playthrough times, and Wilds lives up to the reputation. While it may take around 15 to roll the credits if you only focus on the main story, there’s a lot more content to explore in the game.

Ad

In this article, we have shared how much time it took our in-house staff to complete Monster Hunter Wilds.

How long will it take you to complete the main story of monster Hunter Wilds?

In-game screenshot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

The main campaign of Monster Hunter Wilds takes roughly 15–20 hours to complete, depending on how much time you spend on side activities. We reached the credits in just under 15 hours on average. However, some took closer to 20 as they were taking their time experimenting with the weapons, builds, and crafting system.

Ad

Trending

Read more: All storyline monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds chapter-wise

Unlike Monster Hunter Rise, where the first credits roll halfway through the larger plot, Wilds features a much more linear narrative that carries you straight to the Low-Rank finale.

However, reaching the credits is far from the true end of the game. Higher Ranks unlock immediately after the initial story ends, introducing tougher monsters, new armor sets, and additional quests.

How much time does it take to 100% complete Monster Hunter Wilds?

In-game screenshot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

If you’re aiming to fully complete the game — including side missions, special hunts, and achievements like earning the Platinum Trophy — you could easily spend 100+ hours in Monster Hunter Wilds. Tasks such as reaching Hunter Rank 100, getting Giant and Miniature Crowns for various monsters, and completing multiplayer quests all add significantly to the total playtime.

Ad

Also read: Is there a romance option in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Is there a Master Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Currently, Monster Hunter Wilds does not include a Master Rank. However, based on previous entries, an expansion similar to Iceborne or Sunbreak is expected to be released in 2026. These expansions usually introduce even more difficult monsters, new environments, and additional gameplay mechanics that may increase the playtime even more.

So, in the end, if you’re just looking to roll credits, expect around 15-20 hours of playtime. If you plan to complete High Rank and see the full extent of the game’s story, that number jumps to 35-40 hours. And if you’re aiming for full completion, Monster Hunter Wilds could keep you entertained for well over 100 hours.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.