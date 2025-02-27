Is there a romance option in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter Wilds features a substantial narrative you will progressively explore in depth. Beyond hunting monsters, the game presents an engaging storyline and notable characters. As certain characters consistently support you throughout your journey, you may question the possibility of romantic interactions with them.

Unfortunately, MH Wilds does not offer any romance options. While some characters will play significant roles and develop a strong connection with your character over time, there are no avenues to transform these relationships into romantic ones.

While Monster Hunter Wilds lacks romance, certain relationships are truly remarkable

Gemma assists you during major hunts

As you traverse the Forbidden Lands, you will encounter certain characters with whom you will develop a significant bond in Monster Hunter Wilds. Although romantic relationships are unavailable, individuals like Gemma and Alma will grow increasingly close to you as the story unfolds.

Gemma serves as both a companion during significant hunts and a Smithy for your group. Sometimes a dialogue option arises, allowing her to express her concern for your character through heartfelt words.

It also shows that you and Gemma have known each other for quite some time. Your occasional exchanges of banter, and the warmth of your friendship, will contribute a vibrant element to the journey.

You will encounter Alma at the start, a key character who assigns quests. Throughout the journey, a bond of camaraderie and mutual care will develop between the two of you. In any critical situation, the Hunter consistently seeks validation from Alma, who represents the Guild.

During the “What We Protect” mission, Alma shares her regrets about a team she dispatched to survey the lands currently in peril. After successfully confronting the monster, the Hunter reassures and comforts Alma. These lovely moments demonstrate the depth of the bond between these two characters.

