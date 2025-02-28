Monster Hunter Wilds: How to do the Superman dive

Monster Hunter Wilds has some key gameplay mechanics you should master before facing off against overpowered monsters. While you can fight these enemies head-on and in a straight fight, there is no shame in turning back and leaping away from harm's way. Fortunately, there is a way for your hunter to dive while making it look good.

We cover all the ways your hunter can dive and evade, also known as the Superman dive. The Man of Steel is indestructible, but incoming attacks can be your hunter's Kryptonite.

How to do the Superman dive in Monster Hunter Wilds

Dodge in style like a superhero(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

While you can dodge like normal in Monster Hunter Wilds, doing the Superman dive can be beneficial, especially in life-or-death situations. You can detect an inaccurate hit marker in the game, where you are practically invincible even against the most powerful enemy attacks thanks to the animation protecting you.

The Superman dive is a fitting name since it takes a lot to hurt the Man of Steel in a fight. While it can take a while to perfect, here is how to perform the Superman dive in the game on the Xbox or DualSense controller for the Xbox Series X/S and PS5, respectively:

PlayStation 5: Run away from your enemy, then press R1 and the cross/X button.

from your enemy, then press and the button. Xbox Series X/S: Run away from your enemy, then press RB and A.

It is the same basic principle for keyboard and mouse controls on PC, and you have to time the button presses for left shift and the space bar. This maneuver can give your hunter enough distance from the enemy. Even when you land after doing the roll, it will protect your hunter from splash attacks, which is extremely convenient.

Normal dodges are more than enough to get you away from incoming attacks, but the Superman dive can keep you safe from stronger attacks. It may look silly or goofy, but this tactic can give you a quick reprieve before being thrown into the deep end of fighting monsters.

Disadvantages of the Superman dive

While diving and evading powerful attacks is convenient and can keep you protected for a short while, you can't keep spamming this move. If an enemy is on the offensive and has a few tricks up their sleeves, like multiple power attacks, you can't use this maneuver to dodge them all.

The Superman dive isn't always the best defensive move in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

This move has a long recovery animation as well. You can't get up from the ground straight away after performing this move. This could put you at a tactical disadvantage and make you vulnerable to power attacks once your invincibility window expires.

It is worth noting that this move can only be done once you are in combat. You can't goof off outside of combat and do random dives while out and about exploring the world. This move wouldn't work if you were using it to close the distance between you and your enemy; this only works to gain some distance.

It's endearing to see the developers at Capcom honor one of the most recognizable heroes of all time. While you may not have the same power sets as Superman, this is as close as you can get to feeling super and diving in style.

In conclusion

There are fewer advantages than disadvantages to the Superman dive in the latest Monster Hunter entry (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The dodge and evade dive is a special evasive maneuver with specific requirements. Superman is one of the most powerful superheroes, but even he can't take all his enemies in a straight fight. In a world full of monsters, it's always best to think ahead and strategize rather than brute forcing your way to victory.

Your hunter is only human, so keep an open mind for ways of self-preservation. The monsters are big and strong, but your size and speed can be your greatest advantage and key to survival.

