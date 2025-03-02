How to beat Alpha Doshaguma in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Monster Hunter Wilds has introduced a handful of new monsters and enemy bosses for your hunters to slay. The Alpha Doshaguma is one of the many new additions to the beloved Monster Hunter series. Hunting it down can be quite challenging, especially for newcomers.

Ad

This article explains everything you need to know about Alpha Doshaguma, from where you can find the monster to its strengths, weaknesses, elemental ailments, and what you can get for taking it down. While hunting large monsters can be challenging, your hunter's efforts will be greatly rewarded after a successful kill.

Disclaimer: This article contains some spoilers.

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Alpha Doshaguma location and weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds

This large monster can be tough to beat on your first try without proper preparations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

There are a few places you can find Alpha Doshaguma in Monster Hunter Wilds. There is one leading a pack at the Windsong Village and the Windward Plains — if you have trouble determining which one is the alpha, look for the biggest, meanest, and angriest of the lot. It is far more aggressive than your average Doshaguma.

Ad

Trending

Alpha Doshaguma weak spots:

Belly

Face

Resistant points:

Mane

Hindlegs

Forelegs

Tail Hair

Also read: How to beat Guardian Doshaguma in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

The Alpha Doshaguma will always be surrounded by smaller variants. It wouldn't be a bad idea to separate the ringleader from the pack and give your hunter a fighting chance. This variant lacks the energy powers of the Guardian Doshaguma — an artificial version of the same monster — but it still packs a mean punch.

Ad

Another key difference is the weak points. While the face is always the safest part to hit to inflict maximum damage, you can attack the belly and target the center mass. Note that the forelegs and tail hair can be broken, so focus your attacks there. This variant has fewer elemental ailments than the guardian counterpart, such as:

Thunder

Fire

Be aware of the enemy's attack patterns so you can anticipate and counter each strike to prevent your hunter from dying.

Ad

How to beat Alpha Doshaguma in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy and tips and tricks

The first thing to do is to get the alpha away from the pack. You can use some large dung pods to confuse the pack and make them scatter. Get smaller variants away since they can be a threat to your survival. Separating the alpha is a good way to level the playing field for you.

Ad

Do not underestimate this feral beast (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

After scaring away the smaller variants, start attacking the alpha. Note that the majority of the attacks come from the monster's front, and you should position your hunter at the sides to keep them out of the enemy's reach. Hit the belly and face to stagger them and exploit smaller wounds.

Ad

Alpha Doshaguma hunt strategy and items to carry

Scout the area and make a plan before charging in. Here are some weapons that you could use to deal greater damage to the Alpha Doshaguma:

Long Sword

Charge Blade

Great Sword

Hammer

You should have these items in your inventory before starting the fight:

Health Potions

Mega health potions

Barrel Bombs

Fire and thunder elemental ammo

Flash pods

Shock traps

Large dung pods

Tips and tricks to beat Alpha Doshaguma

Exploit its weaknesses.

Collect every herb you can to craft healing items.

Use your surroundings to your advantage and plant barrel bombs

Ad

Also read: How to beat Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

To maximize the damage of your items, strategically place them around the battlefield, aim for the weak spots, and lure the monster to the traps. Repeat this strategy, and it should fall in no time.

Alpha Doshaguma drops

Slaying monsters will earn you rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

High rank drops:

Ad

Doshaguma Certificate S

Doshaguma Claw+

Doshaguma Fang+

Beast Gem

Doshaguma Fur+

Doshaguma Hide+

Low rank drops:

Doshaguma Certificate

Doshaguma Claw

Doshaguma Fang

Doshaguma Hide

Doshaguma Fur

Monster Hunter Wilds is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Check out our other related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.