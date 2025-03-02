How to beat Guardian Doshaguma in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry in the iconic Monster Hunter series, and the developers have a few surprises up their sleeves. In the game, you assume the role of a hunter exploring the forbidden land and facing new threats. While fighting smaller monsters in the open world is doable, some are much tougher to beat than others.

This article covers everything you should know about Guardian Doshaguma, another overpowered boss. We tell you where this boss is located, along with the possible drops and weaknesses.

Disclaimer: This article contains major story spoilers.

Guardian Doshaguma location and weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds

Guardian Doshaguma is a formidable foe in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

You can find Guardian Doshaguma as part of the main quest called Forest Findings in Chapter 1 and Faithful Keepers in Chapter 3. This monster can be hunted down again outside mission parameters once you finish the main story around the Ruins of Wyveria. It is an apex predator and a large artificial monster inspired by an average Doshaguma.

Guardian Doshaguma weak spots:

Forelegs

Face

Resistant points:

Mane

Forelegs

Tailhair

Hindlegs

Guardian Doshaguma is a large monster that is naturally aggressive, especially toward anything that gets close to it. Although it may not be a genetically modified version of the original monster, it can still pack a punch and should not be underestimated. While formidable, it has a few weaknesses you can exploit.

The face and forelegs are two areas you should focus your attacks on. Guardian Doshaguma is susceptible to various elemental attacks, such as:

Fire

Ice

Dragon

Thunder

This is one of the few bosses with multiple weaknesses, which you can use to your advantage. Your hunter should be equipped with the right set of armor to withstand its attacks and the right weapons to deal more damage.

How to beat Guardian Doshaguma in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy and tips and tricks

If you already won against the original Doshaguma, expect this variant to have a similar attack pattern. While powerful, it is not as fast as you: your speed will be your greatest strength. The key difference between the natural Doshaguma and this artificial version is the energy attacks, which have a wide area of effect.

This large monster can be defeated with the right moves (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Equip weapons that deal great bludgeoning and slashing damage, and always aim for the face and forelegs. While you can hit other parts like the mane, tailhair, and hindlegs, they have sturdier defenses. Aim for the forelegs after you break them and deal damage there.

Guardian Doshaguma hunt strategy and items to carry

If you rush in without a plan and understanding its weaknesses, along with the proper weapons and elements to use, the Guardian Doshaguma will be difficult to beat. After assessing the situation, equip the right weapons before stepping into the arena.

Here are some weapons you could use against Guardian Doshaguma:

Hammer

Long Sword

Great Sword

Here are some items you should have in your inventory:

Nulberry

Mega Potions

Energy Drink

Shock Trap

Pitfall Trap

Sonic Pods

If you have enough resources on you, you can take a break and whip out your portable BBQ and grill some meat to replenish your health.

Tips and tricks to beat Guardian Doshaguma

Aim for the weak spots.

Take caution and analyze the attack patterns.

Fight aggressively and avoid giving it room to breathe.

Ignite the flammable acid drops near Guardian Doshaguma to do extra damage.

This boss has a few tricks up its sleeves with its energy attacks, so don't take any chances and keep your distance. Telegraph its movement pattern and seize any window to deal damage to its weak spots.

Guardian Doshaguma drops

Large monsters are a good source of useful items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

High rank drops:

Guardian Doshaguma Fur+

Guardian Doshaguma Claw+

Guardian Doshaguma Hide+

Guardian Doshaguma Fang+

Nourish Extract

Guardian Doshaguma Certificate+

Beast Gem

Guardian Pelt+

Guardian Blood+

Low rank drops:

Guardian Doshaguma Claw

Guardian Doshaguma Fang

Guardian Doshaguma Hide

Guardian Doshaguma Fur

Guardian Pelt

Guardian Doshaguma Certificate

Guardian Blood

Nourishing Extract

Monster Hunter Wilds is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

