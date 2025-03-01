How to beat Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Monster Hunter Wilds has finally been released, and the gaming community is already running into roadblocks. Capcom took its time to create a worthy entry to the beloved Monster Hunter series and introduced a handful of powerful bosses that could hinder anyone’s progress. Fortunately, the in-game bosses are not invincible and can be taken down with effort.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Nu Udra, also known as the Black Flame, from where you can find it to possible weaknesses. It will also go over strategies, attack patterns, items to bring, and more.

Boss fights are designed to be an obstacle ahead of your journey as a hunter and will encourage you to put everything you have learned to the test and see how far you can go.

Disclaimer: This article may contain major story spoilers.

Nu Udra location and weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds

Nu Udra can be quite challenging without the proper gear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Nu Udra can be found in the Oilwell Basin region in Monster Hunter Wilds during The Black Flame Quietly Manifests main quest and Creeping Flames optional quest. It is one of the new areas for the Monster Hunter franchise, but this region stands out given the terrain’s unique design, and you will find no shortage of volcanoes in this area.

Nu Udra weak spots:

Head: The head is breakable and should be your priority.

The head is and should be your priority. Mouth: A series of critical hits can do the trick.

A series of critical hits can do the trick. Torso: Perfect hits can take a good portion of the health bar.

Resistant Points:

Tentacles: You can cut these parts with slashing and bludgeoning weapons.

You can cut these parts with slashing and bludgeoning weapons. Membrane: This part has the least damage multiplier.

This enemy boss has the features of an oversized octopus with multiple tentacles that it can use to harm you. The head and mouth are the weakest spots, and you can deal more damage by focusing your attacks there.

Elemental Weakness:

Water

Fighting this enemy boss is no different from fighting average monsters; the only difference here is that it is much bigger, and you must exert more effort to damage it. As a monster with fire properties, you should fight back using water-based attacks.

How to beat Nu Udra in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy and tips & tricks

It pays off to learn more about your opponents (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Once you enter the arena, you have to move hard and fast. Running at the sides and flanking the enemy boss can be time-consuming but effective. While it is easy to surmise that Nu Udra’s size and weight will slow it down, that is not the case here. Nu Udra isn’t the hardest monster boss, but this doesn’t mean you should underestimate it.

You can aim for the tentacles, which can be severed from the main body; however, these parts are the most resistant and have a lower effect. You are better off focusing on the head and mouth.

Nu Udra hunt strategy and items to carry

You can’t brute force your way to victory, and if you manage to do so, it will take more time, and you will likely burn through your resources. Fortunately, you can use the monster’s elemental weakness against it and load your inventory with the right items and weapons.

Nu Udra is a force to be reckoned with (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Before starting the fight, you should bring the Master Sabers, dual blades with a high water concentration, and have the Gravios or the Ajarakan armor equipped. The Ajarakan is perfect for this encounter, thanks to its resistance to fire damage.

Here are other weapons that can deal water damage:

Khlunda-of-the-Waves

Sandsea Ghantisil

Here are some of the items you should have in your inventory:

Puddle Pods

Water Ammo

Wild Herb

Cool Drinks

Mega Potions

Nulberries

You can bring a portable BBQ to grill some meals before the fight. Health is wealth, and it would be best to start a fight with full health.

Tips and tricks to beat Nu Udra

Time your dodges.

Learn the attack patterns.

Don't rush in.

Keep an eye on your meters.

Use your environment to your advantage.

The dive and evade tactic, widely known as the Superman dive, can save you from the most powerful attacks, making you invincible for a few seconds. This can be useful against tentacle attacks, full swipes, and multi-slam attacks. However, you should bear in mind that this has a long recovery animation.

Nu Udra drops

This overpowered boss can drop a few useful items to help you along your journey (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

There is a massive difference between low rank and high rank drops. As a humble entry-level hunter, you receive decent gear after taking down a monster, but nowhere near the best quality. You can ascend the ranks and encounter stronger monster variants, and they will drop superior rewards.

High Rank drops

Nu Udra Hide+

Nu Udra Oilmucus+

Nu Udra Horn+

Nu Udra Spike+

Nu Udra Tentacle+

Nu Udra Certificate S

Nu Udra Cerebrospinal Fluid+

Low Rank drops

Nu Udra Hide

Nu Udra Oilmucus

Nu Udra Horn

Nu Udra Spike

Nu Udra Tentacle

Nu Udra Certificate

Nu Udra Cerebrospinal Fluid

