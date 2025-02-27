What is High Rank and Low Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter Wilds takes a familiar, yet refined approach to progression, bringing back the classic division between Low Rank and High Rank. While the game is designed to be more accessible than previous entries, it doesn’t always spell out how Hunter Rank works.

Unlike traditional RPGs where level-ups come from XP, here, Hunter Rank reflects a player's progress through quests.

As in past Monster Hunter games, LR serves as the entry point for newcomers, while HR kicks things up with tougher hunts, better gear, and more dangerous monsters.

If you're new to the series, understanding the difference between these ranks is key to making the most of your journey. That's what we're here to help with!

What Low Rank means in Monster Hunter Wilds

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Low Rank is the tutorial section of Monster Hunter Wilds, but that does not mean it is something to rush through. This stage familiarizes players with the fundamental gameplay cycle — tracking, battling, and harvesting monsters for equipment. It's also the perfect time to try out various weapon types before settling into a playstyle.

The LR quests progress the player through the game's initial narrative, introducing them to the major points of interest and NPCs that will influence their journey. The enemies at this point are quite forgiving, and the armor sets in this case just provide enough to get by without offering much else. There's no real incentive to grind here at length, as LR armor becomes outdated when High Rank is available.

After players have completed all the Low Rank missions, they open up to High Rank, which is where the actual challenge is.

What High Rank brings to Monster Hunter Wilds

Duo with Arkveld in MH Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Taking a step into HR is where the hunt really commences. The same creatures of Low Rank return, but they hit harder, have more health, and demand strategies. Here's where most of the player's time will be spent on making and refining armor, since HR equipment is key to staying alive.

One of the largest attractions of HR is the inclusion of Tempered Monsters — more ferocious forms of the original creatures that provide rare crafting materials as drops. These materials are required for producing the game's strongest armor and weapons.

HR also unlocks Artian Weapons, a new type of custom gear that can be tailored to a hunter's build. These weapons have some of the best base stats in the game and are an absolute must for endgame activities.

Why understanding the Ranks matters

The jump from Low Rank to High Rank isn’t just about difficulty; it marks a shift in how the game is played. Low Rank is about learning, exploring, and getting comfortable, while High Rank is where serious hunters refine their skills, grind for top-tier loot, and face the game’s most formidable creatures.

For those looking to truly master MH Wilds, progressing through High Rank is the only way to reach the peak of what the game has to offer.

