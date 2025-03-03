How to beat Guardian Ebony Odogaron in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, Weaknesses, and Strategy

Monster Hunter Wilds has finally been released, and its developers at Capcom introduced a few new bosses that could pose a problem. Guardian Ebony Odogaron is one of the many new monsters you can slay in the game, but the process isn't a walk in the park.

Ad

This article will cover everything to know before facing Guardian Ebony Odogaron. While this monster may be a genetically modified version of the original, your hunter shouldn't underestimate it. Here, we will discuss where you can find it, exploit its weaknesses, elemental ailments, and what you can get for putting it out of its misery.

Disclaimer: This article may contain some spoilers.

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Guardian Ebony Odogaron location and weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds

Guardian Ebony Odogaron is a force to be reckoned with (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Your hunter's first encounter with Guardian Ebony Odogaron in Monster Hunter Wilds is during the main quest called Full Circle. After this quest, this large monster will reside in the Ruins of Wyveria. It is worth mentioning that this is only a copy of the original beast and it has a few differences from naturally born monsters.

Ad

Trending

Guardian Ebony Odogaron weak spots:

Forelegs

Head

Tail

Hind legs

Resistant points:

Center mass

Also read: How to beat Jin Dahaad in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

As a genetically modified creature, it doesn't need food to keep its strength and never runs out of stamina throughout a fight. The Guardian Ebony Odogaron can also regenerate as fast as you can deal damage.

You can't keep attacking this beast, especially at the center mass since it is one of the sturdiest resistant points. You can focus your attacks on the weak spots to limit the monster's mobility and to keep them in place long enough for you to deal damage. To inflict maximum damage, focus on exploiting its elemental weaknesses.

Ad

Elemental weaknesses:

Paralysis

Water

How to beat Guardian Ebony Odogaron in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy, tips, and tricks

Now that you know about Guardian Ebony Odogaron's elemental weaknesses, you should have enough water-based items in your inventory before starting the fight. This artificial creature is no different from regular monsters, and you can anticipate its moves by playing it safe.

Ad

This is one of the harder large monsters to kill in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

For weapons, you can equip any melee weapon that can deal intense blunt damage. You can use these to target the limbs and deliver more damage while alternating element weapons, such as:

Ad

Water Ammo

Bow

Light Bowgun

Heavy Bowgun

Here are some items you should have before starting the fight:

Shock Traps

Pitfall Traps

Nulberries

Flash Pods

Puddle Pods

Tips and tricks to beat Guardian Ebony Odogaron:

Fight aggressively but play it safe.

Time your dodges and don't hesitate to use the Superman dive.

Stock up on water-based weapons and ammo.

Analyze the fight patterns to figure out how to best counter them.

Use your environment to your advantage and strategically place traps.

Ad

Guardian Ebony Odogaron is a formidable foe, especially since it is a genetically engineered creature designed to be a better and much more superior version of the original monster. This enemy boss can heal fast, which is reason enough to fight aggressively, but this doesn't mean you should fight aimlessly.

You can easily dodge attacks, such as backward bites, chomps, foreleg swings, projectile attacks, and more. Enemy bosses take a while to wind up their attacks, and this could buy you a few seconds to get out of harm's way. If you are left with no choice, you can always resort to the dive and evade tactic, widely known as the Superman dive. This maneuver can protect your hunter from powerful attacks.

Ad

The Guardian Ebony Odogaron has a weak roar attack that can temporarily immobilize your hunter. You can counter this with the Earplugs Charm, which can give you the Earplug skill. Slotting the right talismans and charms can give your hunter an edge.

Guardian Ebony Odogaron drops

The best part about killing powerful enemies is the loot that comes with it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

High rank drops:

Ad

Guardian Ebony Gem

Guardian Ebony Blood+

Guardian Ebony Odogaron Certificate S

Nourishing Extract

Guardian Ebony Plate+

Guardian Ebony Fang+

Guardian Ebony Sinew+

Guardian Ebony Claw+

Guardian Ebony Tail

Guardian Scale+

Also read: How to beat Guardian Doshaguma in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Low rank drops:

Guardian Ebony Fang

Guardian Ebony Scale

Guardian Ebony Tail

Guardian Ebony Sinew

Nourishing Extract

Guardian Ebony Odogaron Certificate

Guardian Scale

Guardian Ebony Plate

Guardian Blood

Guardian Ebony Claw

Monster Hunter Wilds is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Check out our other related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.