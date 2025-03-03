How to beat Jin Dahaad in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest entry to the iconic Monster Hunter franchise and the developers have used this opportunity to introduce a variety of new monsters to players. As you assume the role of a hunter, you can explore the forbidden lands and encounter different creatures of all shapes and sizes. That said, large monsters like Jin Dahaad will not go down without a fair fight.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Jin Dahaad, from where you can find it to its weaknesses, elemental ailments, and strengths.

Disclaimer: This article may contain some spoilers.

Jin Dahaad location and weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds

Jin Dahaad is the apex predator of the Iceshard Cliffs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The only place where you can find Jin Dahaad in Monster Hunter Wilds is at the Iceshard Cliffs. Your hunter will have a few opportunities to encounter this large monster, the first being a main quest in Chapter 3 called Indomitable Spirit.

Jin Dahaad's weak spots:

Abdominal Iceplate

Neck

Head

Large Iceplate (can be exposed)

Resistant points:

Hind Legs

Forelegs

Large Iceplate

Tail

As an ice-based leviathan creature, your best bet to deal damage to Jin Dahaad is to take advantage of the elemental ailment, fire. Using ice attacks will do you no good. You can expose resistant points like the large ice plate using bludgeoning and slashing weapons to turn them into weak spots.

Jin Dahaad is a massive beast, and getting a good shot at the neck and head can be challenging. You can go for the ice plates instead, but this could take a while considering they have a sturdy defense and could burn through your resources.

Best armor to equip before fighting Jin Dahaad:

High Metal

Blangonga

These two armor sets are your best options, since these have higher ice resistance than other sets, which could help you withstand incoming attacks.

How to Beat Jin Dahaad in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy, tips and tricks

One key strategy to ensure your hunter's survivability and chances of winning is to study the move sets or attack patterns of monsters. Most enemy bosses tend to repeat the same moves multiple times, allowing you to learn the best ways to counter them or telegraph them ahead of time.

This monster can put up a good fight and push you to the edge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

It is worth noting that this enemy doesn't stay in one place for too long and will go through different spots of the Iceshard Cliffs. Jin Dahaad will often rely on its elemental attacks, and while these can be evaded easily, these attacks have enough power to knock you off your feet if you fail to time your dodges.

To inflict more damage, you can expose wounds to stagger the enemy and expose the head and neck.

Jin Dahaad hunt strategy and items to carry

Here are some of the best weapons to use against this boss:

Hammer

Kut-Ku Thwap

Bow Gun

Great Sword

Firedance Rathmaul

Insect Glaive

Whitefire Rathguard

These are some items you should consider having in your inventory before stepping into the fight zone:

Healing potions

Mega healing potions

Nulberry

Torch Pods

Cleanser

Shock traps

Heatmantle bugs

Flash pods

Tips and tricks to beat Jin Dahaad:

Time your dodges, and use the Superman dive.

The ice plates are worth the effort.

Avoid charging at the center and go for the sides.

Use your surroundings to your advantage.

Play safe and study the fight pattern.

This monster has a few attacks that can deal an insane amount of damage. Hence, it wouldn't be a bad idea to use some advanced techniques like the Superman dive. This maneuver can grant your hunter a few seconds of invincibility and can protect them from powerful attacks. However, you're going to have to deal with the long recovery animation.

Stocking up healing items wouldn't be a bad idea, especially if you are preparing to go against a large monster. You can use a portable BBQ before a fight and replenish any lost health to ensure your hunter is in tip-top condition before starting a fight.

Jin Dahaad drops

Jin Dahaad can only be hunted with High Rank (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

High Rank drops:

Jin Dahaad Iceplate

Jin Dahaad Horn

Jin Dahaad Tail

Jin Dahaad Icegem

Jin Dahaad Certificate S

Freezer Sac

Jin Dahaad Claw+

Jin Dahaad Scale+

Jin Dahaad Carapace

Monster Hunter Wilds is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Check out our other related articles:

