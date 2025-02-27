How to defeat Rey Dau in Monster Hunter Wilds

Taking down Rey Dau in Monster Hunter Wilds is no easy feat. As the Apex Predator of Windward Plains, this Flying Wyvern dominates the battlefield with Thunder-based attacks, swift aerial maneuvers, and an unpredictable aggression that keeps hunters on edge. The fight is even more challenging in Low Rank, where the lack of Decorations limits your ability to optimize defenses.

But with the right strategy, knowledge of its weaknesses, and precise execution, victory is well within reach in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Beating Rey Dau in Monster Hunter Wilds

Rey Dau in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Understanding Rey Dau

Rey Dau in Monster Hunter Wilds is a Flying Wyvern that mirrors the Rathalos skeleton, but with a few distinct differences. The most notable feature is its retractable horns, which serve both as a natural defense mechanism and as a conduit for focused Lightning strikes. Its tail, wings, and horns all channel Thunder elemental energy, making it a highly electrifying threat.

The monster prefers aerial combat, swooping down for aggressive slams and unleashing bursts of Lightning when grounded. However, breaking its horns, wings, and tail weakens its offensive capabilities, making these your primary targets.

Unlocking the Rey Dau hunt and its location

Your first encounter with the monster happens during a Low Rank story mission in Chapter 2. Once you defeat it in this quest, it becomes available as an Optional Hunt through Alma, allowing you to repeatedly farm its materials.

Once unlocked, the monster can be found roaming Windward Plains, specifically near the Desert region and grazing lands. It tends to stay in open areas, making it easy to spot but also difficult to pin down due to its aerial mobility.

Clashes in the wild: Rey Dau’s turf wars

Rey Dau isn’t the only dominant force in Windward Plains. It engages in Turf Wars with several monsters, which can be used to your advantage during the hunt.

Low Rank turf wars: Doshaguma, Quematrice, and Balahara.

Doshaguma, Quematrice, and Balahara. High Rank turf wars: Rathian, Arkveld, and Chatacabra.

If possible, lure it into another monster’s territory and let them weaken each other before stepping in to finish the job.

Exploiting weaknesses: The key to victory

Rey Dau’s biggest elemental weaknesses are Water and Ice, making weapons with these elements highly effective. In terms of status effects, it is vulnerable to Poison, Sleep, Blastblight, and Exhaust. Paralysis is technically a weakness, but it only triggers if you hit pre-existing wounds, making it unreliable unless you focus on breaking specific parts first.

Avoid Fire, Thunder, and Dragon elements, as they have no impact on the monster. If you’re using heavy-hitting weapons like Great Sword or Hammer, raw damage is the way to go since elemental attacks won’t be as effective unless they hit wounds.

Targeting the right spots: Rey Dau’s weak points

Your primary targets in this battle should be the head, wings, and tail. Severing its tail limits its ability to create electrified zones, while breaking its wings reduces its mobility. The most important part to break, however, is its horns, as this dramatically lowers its Lightning attack frequency.

Best weapons to take into the fight

Different weapons excel against the monster depending on your playstyle. Great Sword and Hammer are ideal for heavy strikes that stagger the monster, while Long Sword and Dual Blades allow for quick, continuous attacks that can break its defenses over time. Switch Axe, Charge Blade, and Bow are also great options, especially when infused with Water or Ice elements.

Essential items for the battle

Carrying the right items can make or break this fight. Make sure you have Mega Potions, and Energy Drinks for survival. Shock Traps and Pitfall Traps can give you openings to deal massive damage, and Tranq Bombs are necessary if you plan to capture it.

Breaking down the battle

Rey Dau can be found in Windward Plains' Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

During the beginning of the fight, Rey Dau is quite tame, using only standard tail slams, wing swipes, and stomps instead of its most powerful Lightning attacks. This is the time to target the head and wings with your attacks, trying to shatter its horns before it becomes powered up. Opening up wounds early will also make later elemental attacks more effective.

Once the monster reaches its enraged state, its attack becomes less predictable. It now starts employing a three-hit concentrated lightning attack, which is hard to dodge but can be interrupted if its horns are already destroyed. This phase also involves Rey Dau remaining in the air for longer, and it needs Flash Pods or ranged attacks to knock it down.

If you’re using Gunlance, this is the perfect time to go for Wide Shelling attacks on its wings, as it will be exposed while flying. Hunters using Seikret tracking can also chase it down if it moves to another area.

As its health declines, Rey Dau will withdraw back to its nest. This is your opportunity to recover, recharge on potions, and hone your weapon before dealing the finishing touch. A strong charged attack landed on its unconscious form will strike for double damage, positioning you for a healthy beginning in this final stage.

Once awake, the monster instantly goes back into its enraged state. After this, it will remain hostile until you either shatter its horns or kill it. The best tactic in this case is to wear it out by continuously attacking — after it gets slow, use a Pitfall Trap or Shock Trap to pin it down, so the final knockout is much easier.

If you plan to capture the monster, wait until it starts limping before dropping a trap and throwing Tranq Bombs to secure the hunt.

Rewards

Taking down the monster rewards you with valuable crafting materials, including

Shell

Wingtalon

Scale

Certificate

Tail

Thunderhorn

Plate

These materials are crucial for crafting Thunder-resistant armor and high-damage Water/Ice-based weapons, making it worth farming the monster multiple times in Monster Hunter Wilds.

