Monster Hunter Wilds: Multiplayer mechanics explored

Monster Hunter Wilds features an elaborate multiplayer that allows you to queue up with other players to take on various beasts. Considering how the late-game monsters can be extremely challenging, it is ideal to team up with others to take them on. Moreover, one big thing that the Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer brings to the table is the crossplay system that allows you to join your friends, who are on different platforms.

This article will explore the multiplayer system of Monster Hunter Wilds and everything that you need to know about it.

How does the Monster Hunter multiplayer work

You can access the Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer by joining two kinds of lobbies:

Private Lobbies

Public Lobbies

These allow you to either join a lobby with only a select few players or one where everyone is welcome. Here is a detailed breakdown for both of them:

Trending

Public Lobbies

You can search for lobbies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Also Read: Monster Hunter Wilds preview

When you join any multiplayer session in Monster Hunter Wilds, you are put into Public Lobbies with other players. You will be able to see each other in the base and even join in on hunts together. Here is how you post or join any quest while in a Public Lobby:

Locate Alma and talk to her.

Click on Post/Join a Quest .

. You can post or join quests for Lobby Members or Link Members.

Select the quest that you want and post it. You can also check if others have posted a quest that you can join.

Furthermore, you'll be able to check SOS Flare quests from here. These are other hunters calling for help in the middle of a hunt.

Link Party

You can opt for a Link Party if you want to create a small private group of players, without the hassles of a Private Lobby. Link Parties are similar to Public Lobbies, but you can post quests separately for your Link Members here. However, it has some drawbacks, as you won't be able to see each other in the world and cannot participate in any open-world hunts.

Environment Link

Environment Link allows you to partake in open-world hunts, but you'll be locked out of accepting or posting Link Member quests. You can pause the game and invite players to the Environment Link from the Communication tab

Private Lobbies

Private Lobby (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, CAPCOM)

Private Lobbies are restricted sessions, where only those who are invited can join and play the game. You won't have any random players joining in, allowing you to have fun with your friends however you want. Here is how you can start a Private Lobby.

Open the game and select the save file that you want to load

Go to Select Lobby and click on Private Lobby

The game will put you in one

You can now invite your friends to your Private Lobby, where you will be automatically put in a Link Party. To do open-world hunts together, you must invite your friends to the Environment Link using the aforementioned method.

How to find Lobby ID in Monster Hunter Wilds

Here is how you can find your Lobby ID in the game.

Open the game's pause menu and head to the Communications tab.

tab. Go to the Lobby Members tab.

Your Lobby details will be displayed on the right-hand side of the screen including the Lobby ID.

You can send this to your friends so that they can join your multiplayer session in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to join Private Lobbies in Monster Hunter Wilds

Here is how you can join a Private Lobby while playing the multiplayer:

Start the game, select the Save File that you want to use, and then click on Lobby Search .

that you want to use, and then click on . Go to Lobby ID Search , enter the Lobby ID, and click on Confirm .

, enter the Lobby ID, and click on . You will be allowed to join your friend's lobby after a while.

Alternatively, you can talk to Alma and go to the Lobby Change Menu, which also allows you to search and find your friend's lobby.

Also Read: How to use Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.