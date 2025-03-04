How to beat Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the returning creatures that hunters will be able to hunt down. Responsible for spreading the Frenzy Virus that affects the various creatures and turns them into a frenzied monster type in Monster Hunter Wilds, this Dragon is here to not give you an easy time. Gore Magala is a High Rank monster that you can fight.

This article will cover how you can defeat Gorte Magala in Monster Hunter Wilds and discuss all of the strategies required to take it down.

Gore Magala location and weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Gore Magala can be found in the Iceshard Cliffs region of the game. You can fight the monster by selecting the Misty Depths optional quest that allows you to hunt this dragon.

Gore Magala weaknesses

Elemental and weapon weakness: The Gore Magala is weak to Thunder, Dragon, and Fire-type damage. Slashing and Bludgeoning attacks are also lethal to the monster.

The Gore Magala is weak to Thunder, Dragon, and Fire-type damage. Slashing and Bludgeoning attacks are also lethal to the monster. Weak points: The monster's Antennae, Head, and Tail. These parts can be broken/severed.

The monster's Antennae, Head, and Tail. These parts can be broken/severed. Status weakness: Blastblight and Exhaust

How to beat Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy and tips

Break the monster's head (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Best weapons for Gore Magala

Insect Glaive

Sword and Shield

Hammer

Long Sword

Dual Blade

Items to carry

Nulberry

Antivirus

Hot drink

Torch pod

Flaming ammo

Thunder pod

Thunder ammo

Dragon pod

Dragon ammo

Pitfall trap

Shock trap

Health potions

Mega health potions

Hunt strategy

The Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Wilds can feel extremely challenging at times, but you will be able to defeat it by attacking the weak points. Try to break the monster's head by attacking it constantly. Once the Gore Magala gets enraged, it will bring out its Feelers or Antennae. Try to break it as it will drop one of the most coveted crafting material, the Gore Magala Feelers in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The beast can go up in the air often during the fight, and it can dive bomb you. This attack can kill you instantly so be careful and dodge it. Once it lands, make sure to whack its face to deal damage.

Another attack of the Gore Magala that you should keep an eye out for is the Frenzy attack. The beast will attack you with a poisonous projectile that, if hit, will cause deadly effects. Make sure to go full on offensive and break its head to get rid of the Frenzy effects.

Tips and tricks to beat Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Wilds

Attack the monster's head and break it to subdue the effects of Frenzy Virus.

Make sure to break the horn-like antennae to get Gore Magala Feelers+.

You can lure Hirabami or Arkveld to start a turf war and gain an upper hand.

Make sure to use traps.

Gore Magala drops in Monster Hunter Wilds

Keep an eye out for its Frenzy attacks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

Defeating Gore Magala in Monster Hunter Wilds will give you the following rewards:

Gore Magala Feeler+

Gore Magala Wing+

Gore Magala Tail

Gore Magala Carapace

Gore Magala Scale+

Gore Magala Certificate S

Frenzy Crystal

Gore Magala Ripclaw+

Gore Magala Nyctgem

Keep in mind that the Feelers are only dropped if you break the horn-like appendages. Use Focus Mode in Monster Hunter Wilds to do so and burst the Gore Magala's wounds.

