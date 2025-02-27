How to get Gore Magala Feelers+ in Monster Hunter Wilds

Gore Magala Feelers+ in Monster Hunter Wilds is a special item that can be used for crafting. This material can be farmed from the Gore Magala boss, which is one of the most challenging enemies you will face in the game. While fighting this monster is one of the hardest challenges you will face in this game, the materials that it drops, including the Gore Magala Feelers+, are extremely rare.

Let's take a look at how you can obtain Gore Magala Feelers+ in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to obtain Gore Magala Feelers+ in Monster Hunter Wilds

You must defeat Gore Magala (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

You can obtain the material by breaking the Gore Magala'a antennae. However, doing so can be challenging as the monster will not have its antennae up in the regular state. Even if you target the Gore Magala's head, you are not guaranteed to receive the material.

The Gore Magala Feelers+ in Monster Hunter Wilds has an extremely low 7% drop chance from regular carving. The only guaranteed way to get the item is by breaking the Antennae. This can be done if the monster becomes enraged during the fight.

Once the Gore Magala becomes enraged, you can see its Antennae or Feelers coming out. These can be spotted easily by their distinct purple glow on top of the monster's head. You must deal damage to Gore Magala's head to break these and get the drop that you are looking for.

However, breaking these won't be an easy task as it is one of the most challenging monsters available in the game. You can use various items like Shock or Pitfall Traps to stun the monster for a while and then attack its head to break it. Successfully breaking the antennae while the Gore Magala is enraged will give you the Feelers.

Any weapon with high single-target DPS such as the Long Sword, Charge Blade, etc., is great for breaking the Gore Magala's head. Additionally, the following skills will definitely be a game changer when it comes to breaking the antenna.

Partbreaker

Weakness Exploit

Foray

Critical Element.

Weapons with Dragon Elemental will also give you an upper hand during the fight as it will deal bonus damage to the beast's head. If you can successfully break the antennae, you will receive the Gore Magala Feelers+ in Monster Hunter Wilds as one of the rewards.

