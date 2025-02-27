All cooking items and their effects in Monster Hunter Wilds 

Monster Hunter Wilds boasts various cooking items that can grant you prominent buffs. With useful items, you can maneuver each monster-hunting journey with increased health or stamina and excel in the battles. These items are attainable after completing quests or from various traders in the Forbidden Lands.
This article highlights all available cooking recipes and their status effects in Monster Hunter Wilds.
List of all cooking items and their buffs in Monster Hunter Wilds
All available cooking items and their status effects in MH Wilds are shown below:
Ration
Meat
- Type: N/A
- Description: N/A
- Effects: Health +50, Stamina +150, Attack +2
- Duration: 30 minutes
Fish
- Type: N/A
- Description: N/A
- Effects: Health +50, Stamina +150, Defense +4
- Duration: 30 minutes
Veggies
- Type: N/A
- Description: N/A
- Effects: Health +50, Stamina +150, Defense +2, Element Resistance +3
- Duration: 30 minutes
Additional Ingredients
Kunafa Cheese
- Type: Defender Meal (Lo)
- Description: Sometimes decreases damage taken.
- Effects: N/A
- Duration: 20 minutes
Sharp Kunafa Cheese
- Type: Defender Meal (Hi)
- Description: Often decreases damage taken.
- Effects: N/A
- Duration: 20 minutes
Droolshroom
- Type: Black Belt Mean (Lo)
- Description: Greatly Reduces stamina depletion when performing stamina-draining moves such as evading, etc.
- Effects: N/A
- Duration: 20 minutes
Delishroom
- Type: Black Belt Meal (hi)
- Description: Greatly Reduces stamina depletion when performing stamina-draining moves such as evading, etc.
- Effects: N/A
- Duration: 20 minutes
Mud Shrimp
- Type: Tumbler Meal (Lo)
- Description: Slightly extends the invulnerability period when evading.
- Effects: N/A
- Duration: 20 minutes
Fluffy Egg
- Type: Caprice Meal (Lo)
- Description: Repeatedly activates a temporary attack boost at random intervals.
- Effects: N/A
- Duration: 20 minutes
Sild Garlic
- Type: Moxie Meal (Lo)
- Description: Prevents fainting one time when damage taken exceeds your remaining health.
- Effects: N/A
- Duration: 20 minutes
Specialty Sild Garlic
- Type: Moxie Meal (Hi)
- Description: Prevents fainting one time and heals you when damage taken exceeds your remaining health.
- Effects: N/A
- Duration: 20 minutes
Finishing Touches
Wild Herb
- Type: Immunizer Meal
- Description: Lessens the effects of various ailments.
- Effects: Element Resistance + 5
- Duration: N/A
Eastern Honey
- Type: Medic Meal
- Description: Increases the amount of health recovered when healing.
- Effects: Element Resistance + 5
- Duration: N/A
Monster Chili
- Type: Sizzling Meal
- Description: Negates the effects of hot or cold climates and increases defense while in such areas.
- Effects: Element Resistance + 5
- Duration: N/A
Wild Seed Oil
- Type: Specialist Meal
- Description: Increases the potency of abnormal status attacks.
- Effects: Element Resistance + 5
- Duration: N/A
Truffle Du Conga
- Type: Gatherer Meal
- Description: Sometimes increases the number of resources per gather of bones, ore, and other gatherable items.
- Effects: Element Resistance + 5
- Duration: N/A
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds explained
To cook meals with the items, visit the Base Camp and Pop-up Camps or use the Portable BBQ Grill. Here are the steps to cook in Monster Hunter Wilds:
- Go to the menu and navigate to the BBQ Menu (for Tent or Pop-up Camp).
- Select the option Grill a Meal.
- Select either Recommended Meal, Custom Meal, or Favorite Meals.
- Custom Meals can be cooked using all three ingredients.
- Cook the Recommended Meal using the pre-selected Rations or add Additional Ingredients.
