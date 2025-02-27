All cooking items and their effects in Monster Hunter Wilds 

Monster Hunter Wilds boasts various cooking items that can grant you prominent buffs. With useful items, you can maneuver each monster-hunting journey with increased health or stamina and excel in the battles. These items are attainable after completing quests or from various traders in the Forbidden Lands.

This article highlights all available cooking recipes and their status effects in Monster Hunter Wilds.

List of all cooking items and their buffs in Monster Hunter Wilds

All cooking items boast various status effects (Image via Capcom)

All available cooking items and their status effects in MH Wilds are shown below:

Ration

Meat

Type : N/A

: N/A Description : N/A

: N/A Effects : Health +50, Stamina +150, Attack +2

: Health +50, Stamina +150, Attack +2 Duration: 30 minutes

Fish

Type : N/A

: N/A Description : N/A

: N/A Effects : Health +50, Stamina +150, Defense +4

: Health +50, Stamina +150, Defense +4 Duration: 30 minutes

Veggies

Type : N/A

: N/A Description : N/A

: N/A Effects : Health +50, Stamina +150, Defense +2, Element Resistance +3

: Health +50, Stamina +150, Defense +2, Element Resistance +3 Duration: 30 minutes

Additional Ingredients

Kunafa Cheese

Type : Defender Meal (Lo)

: Defender Meal (Lo) Description : Sometimes decreases damage taken.

: Sometimes decreases damage taken. Effects : N/A

: N/A Duration: 20 minutes

Sharp Kunafa Cheese

Type : Defender Meal (Hi)

: Defender Meal (Hi) Description : Often decreases damage taken.

: Often decreases damage taken. Effects : N/A

: N/A Duration: 20 minutes

Droolshroom

Type : Black Belt Mean (Lo)

: Black Belt Mean (Lo) Description : Greatly Reduces stamina depletion when performing stamina-draining moves such as evading, etc.

: Greatly Reduces stamina depletion when performing stamina-draining moves such as evading, etc. Effects : N/A

: N/A Duration: 20 minutes

Delishroom

Type : Black Belt Meal (hi)

: Black Belt Meal (hi) Description : Greatly Reduces stamina depletion when performing stamina-draining moves such as evading, etc.

: Greatly Reduces stamina depletion when performing stamina-draining moves such as evading, etc. Effects : N/A

: N/A Duration: 20 minutes

Mud Shrimp

Type : Tumbler Meal (Lo)

: Tumbler Meal (Lo) Description : Slightly extends the invulnerability period when evading.

: Slightly extends the invulnerability period when evading. Effects : N/A

: N/A Duration: 20 minutes

Fluffy Egg

Type : Caprice Meal (Lo)

: Caprice Meal (Lo) Description : Repeatedly activates a temporary attack boost at random intervals.

: Repeatedly activates a temporary attack boost at random intervals. Effects : N/A

: N/A Duration: 20 minutes

Sild Garlic

Type : Moxie Meal (Lo)

: Moxie Meal (Lo) Description : Prevents fainting one time when damage taken exceeds your remaining health.

: Prevents fainting one time when damage taken exceeds your remaining health. Effects : N/A

: N/A Duration: 20 minutes

Specialty Sild Garlic

Type : Moxie Meal (Hi)

: Moxie Meal (Hi) Description : Prevents fainting one time and heals you when damage taken exceeds your remaining health.

: Prevents fainting one time and heals you when damage taken exceeds your remaining health. Effects : N/A

: N/A Duration: 20 minutes

Finishing Touches

Wild Herb

Type : Immunizer Meal

: Immunizer Meal Description : Lessens the effects of various ailments.

: Lessens the effects of various ailments. Effects : Element Resistance + 5

: Element Resistance + 5 Duration: N/A

Eastern Honey

Type : Medic Meal

: Medic Meal Description : Increases the amount of health recovered when healing.

: Increases the amount of health recovered when healing. Effects : Element Resistance + 5

: Element Resistance + 5 Duration: N/A

Monster Chili

Type : Sizzling Meal

: Sizzling Meal Description : Negates the effects of hot or cold climates and increases defense while in such areas.

: Negates the effects of hot or cold climates and increases defense while in such areas. Effects : Element Resistance + 5

: Element Resistance + 5 Duration: N/A

Wild Seed Oil

Type : Specialist Meal

: Specialist Meal Description : Increases the potency of abnormal status attacks.

: Increases the potency of abnormal status attacks. Effects : Element Resistance + 5

: Element Resistance + 5 Duration: N/A

Truffle Du Conga

Type : Gatherer Meal

: Gatherer Meal Description : Sometimes increases the number of resources per gather of bones, ore, and other gatherable items.

: Sometimes increases the number of resources per gather of bones, ore, and other gatherable items. Effects : Element Resistance + 5

: Element Resistance + 5 Duration: N/A

Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds explained

To cook meals with the items, visit the Base Camp and Pop-up Camps or use the Portable BBQ Grill. Here are the steps to cook in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Go to the menu and navigate to the BBQ Menu (for Tent or Pop-up Camp).

Select the option Grill a Meal.

Select either Recommended Meal, Custom Meal, or Favorite Meals.

Custom Meals can be cooked using all three ingredients.

Cook the Recommended Meal using the pre-selected Rations or add Additional Ingredients.

