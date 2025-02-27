All cooking items and their effects in Monster Hunter Wilds 

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 27, 2025 12:07 GMT
Cooking is a crucial mechanic in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)
Cooking is a crucial mechanic in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds boasts various cooking items that can grant you prominent buffs. With useful items, you can maneuver each monster-hunting journey with increased health or stamina and excel in the battles. These items are attainable after completing quests or from various traders in the Forbidden Lands.

Ad

This article highlights all available cooking recipes and their status effects in Monster Hunter Wilds.

List of all cooking items and their buffs in Monster Hunter Wilds

All cooking items boast various status effects (Image via Capcom)
All cooking items boast various status effects (Image via Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

All available cooking items and their status effects in MH Wilds are shown below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ration

Meat

  • Type: N/A
  • Description: N/A
  • Effects: Health +50, Stamina +150, Attack +2
  • Duration: 30 minutes

Fish

  • Type: N/A
  • Description: N/A
  • Effects: Health +50, Stamina +150, Defense +4
  • Duration: 30 minutes

Veggies

  • Type: N/A
  • Description: N/A
  • Effects: Health +50, Stamina +150, Defense +2, Element Resistance +3
  • Duration: 30 minutes

Additional Ingredients

Kunafa Cheese

  • Type: Defender Meal (Lo)
  • Description: Sometimes decreases damage taken.
  • Effects: N/A
  • Duration: 20 minutes

Sharp Kunafa Cheese

  • Type: Defender Meal (Hi)
  • Description: Often decreases damage taken.
  • Effects: N/A
  • Duration: 20 minutes

Droolshroom

  • Type: Black Belt Mean (Lo)
  • Description: Greatly Reduces stamina depletion when performing stamina-draining moves such as evading, etc.
  • Effects: N/A
  • Duration: 20 minutes
Ad

Delishroom

  • Type: Black Belt Meal (hi)
  • Description: Greatly Reduces stamina depletion when performing stamina-draining moves such as evading, etc.
  • Effects: N/A
  • Duration: 20 minutes

Mud Shrimp

  • Type: Tumbler Meal (Lo)
  • Description: Slightly extends the invulnerability period when evading.
  • Effects: N/A
  • Duration: 20 minutes

Fluffy Egg

  • Type: Caprice Meal (Lo)
  • Description: Repeatedly activates a temporary attack boost at random intervals.
  • Effects: N/A
  • Duration: 20 minutes

Sild Garlic

  • Type: Moxie Meal (Lo)
  • Description: Prevents fainting one time when damage taken exceeds your remaining health.
  • Effects: N/A
  • Duration: 20 minutes
Ad

Specialty Sild Garlic

  • Type: Moxie Meal (Hi)
  • Description: Prevents fainting one time and heals you when damage taken exceeds your remaining health.
  • Effects: N/A
  • Duration: 20 minutes

Also read: Monster Hunter Wilds review

Finishing Touches

Wild Herb

  • Type: Immunizer Meal
  • Description: Lessens the effects of various ailments.
  • Effects: Element Resistance + 5
  • Duration: N/A

Eastern Honey

  • Type: Medic Meal
  • Description: Increases the amount of health recovered when healing.
  • Effects: Element Resistance + 5
  • Duration: N/A

Monster Chili

Ad
  • Type: Sizzling Meal
  • Description: Negates the effects of hot or cold climates and increases defense while in such areas.
  • Effects: Element Resistance + 5
  • Duration: N/A

Wild Seed Oil

  • Type: Specialist Meal
  • Description: Increases the potency of abnormal status attacks.
  • Effects: Element Resistance + 5
  • Duration: N/A

Truffle Du Conga

  • Type: Gatherer Meal
  • Description: Sometimes increases the number of resources per gather of bones, ore, and other gatherable items.
  • Effects: Element Resistance + 5
  • Duration: N/A

Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds explained

To cook meals with the items, visit the Base Camp and Pop-up Camps or use the Portable BBQ Grill. Here are the steps to cook in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Ad
  • Go to the menu and navigate to the BBQ Menu (for Tent or Pop-up Camp).
  • Select the option Grill a Meal.
  • Select either Recommended Meal, Custom Meal, or Favorite Meals.
  • Custom Meals can be cooked using all three ingredients.
  • Cook the Recommended Meal using the pre-selected Rations or add Additional Ingredients.

Check out more Monster Hunter Wilds guides below:

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Preview if you’re wondering whether you should buy it.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी