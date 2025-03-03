How to beat Guardian Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, Weaknesses, and Strategy

The Guardian Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Wilds is an artificial creation that stalks the Ruins of Wyveria. This monster was designed to mimic the Fulgur Anjanath from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne but is much more dangerous than before, featuring explosive crystal attacks and more.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know to find and defeat the Guardian Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Location and Weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds

This monster is located in the Ruins of Wyveria (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

You will first encounter this monster during the "Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns" quest, which is a part of Chapter 4 in Monster Hunter Wilds. After completing this quest, the Guardian Fulgur Anjanath will continue roaming the Ruins of Wyveria in the following zones: 14, 10, 13, 9.

The Guardian Fulgur Anjanath is particularly vulnerable to Water, Ice, and Dragon element attacks. Additionally, it has several weak points: its head, mouth, wings, and tail. Striking these areas with the appropriate weaponry will maximize your damage.

How to beat Guardian Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt Strategy and tips & tricks

Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Hunt Strategy and items to carry

The Guardian Fulgur Anjanath uses high-speed attacks that are infused with the electric element. Many of its movements are enhanced by explosive crystals.

Best weapons:

Insect Glaives: Sandsea Uchaltiya, Precipice Geumgel, or Bequeathed Testament (ideal for hitting weak points with aerial attacks).

Sandsea Uchaltiya, Precipice Geumgel, or Bequeathed Testament (ideal for hitting weak points with aerial attacks). Water, Ice, or Dragon-based weapons to exploit its elemental weaknesses.

to exploit its elemental weaknesses. Slashing damage weapons to target breakable weak points like the head and tail.

Recommended items:

Flash Pods – Temporarily blind the monster to create openings for attacks.

– Temporarily blind the monster to create openings for attacks. Shock Traps & Pitfall Traps – Trap it and secure free damage windows.

– Trap it and secure free damage windows. Mega Potions & Energy Drinks – Ensure you can withstand its relentless assaults.

– Ensure you can withstand its relentless assaults. Nulberries – Counter Thunderblight, which reduces your ability to evade.

Tips and tricks to beat Guardian Fulgur Anjanath

Watch for attack cues – Fulgur’s strikes are damaging but highly telegraphed. Learning its attack patterns will give you time to dodge and counterattack effectively. Exploit explosive crystals – The creature leaves behind glowing crystals after its attacks. Destroy these to create explosions, which can damage the monster. Avoid facing it from the front– Guardian Fulgur Anjanath's headbutts and electric beams can deal massive damage. Stay on your feet and attack from the sides or behind. Use weapons with range – Since its weak points (head, wings, tail) are often hard to reach, using weapons like the Insect Glaive can give you some much-needed range. Traps are your friends – This monster rarely gives you breathing room. Traps and Flash Pods can buy you precious seconds to reposition and heal.

Guardian Fulgur Anjanath rewards

Defeating the Guardian Fulgur Anjanath grants valuable materials that can be used to craft powerful gear. The possible drops you can obtain are mentioned below:

Guardian Fulgur Scale+

Guardian Fulgur Nosebone+

Guardian Fulgur Tail

Guardian Fulgur Fang+

Thunder Sac

Guardian Fulgur Certificate S

Guardian Fulgur Gem

Guardian Fulgur Pelt+

Guardian Blood+

Additionally, hunting Guardian Fulgur Anjanath multiple times unlocks special Hunter Profile titles:

Hunting Objective Reward Title Hunt 20 times Guardian Fulgur Anjanath Hunt 30 times Overwhelming Hunt 40 times Rampage Hunt 50 times Thunderclap

Exploit its weaknesses and use every advantage at your disposal to defeat the Guardian Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Wilds.

