How to beat Guardian Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

The Guardian Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds is the game's ulitmate monster, towering over most creatures with its massive chainblades and relentless attacks. This artificial beast doesn't tire due to its reliance on Wyvern Milk instead of traditional sustenance. What makes it even more dangerous is its ability to absorb elemental energy through its chains, making it both powerful and unpredictable.

This guide explores its weaknesses besides the best weapons and strategies you need to take down the Guardian Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Guardian Arkveld location and weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Guardian Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds can first be found in the Broken Chains quest at Chapter 3. After defeating it, the beast will appear wandering the Ruins of Wyveria, which is its natural habitat. This location is large, so having familiarity with the ground can make a difference in facing this unyielding opponent.

Guardian Arkveld weaknesses

The monster is weakest against Dragon elemental attacks, so Dragon-type weapons are your best option. Other elemental attacks will still cause damage, but not as much. For an added bonus, you can also apply status effects such as Poison, Sleep, Paralysis, Blastblight, and Stun, all of which will slow it down or immobilize it for a while.

Elemental weaknesses

Dragon (most effective)

Status weaknesses

Poison

Sleep

Paralysis

Blastblight

Stun

However, note that Exhaust has no effect on the Guardian Arkveld since it doesn't rely on stamina. This means you can't wear it down over time like other monsters.

Guardian Arkveld’s weak points

Targeting the Guardian Arkveld’s weak spots is key to maximizing damage. Aim for:

Head : The most vulnerable part where you can deal the highest damage.

: The most vulnerable part where you can deal the highest damage. Chainblades : Breaking these reduces its attack options and makes the fight significantly easier. However, they are resistant to elemental damage, meaning you’ll need strong physical attacks.

: Breaking these reduces its attack options and makes the fight significantly easier. However, they are resistant to elemental damage, meaning you’ll need strong physical attacks. Tail: Another weak point that can be severed, limiting its movement and attack range.

Destroying the chainblades should be a top priority, as it significantly lowers the monster’s offensive power.

How to beat the Guardian Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy and tips

Aim for head to get the most damage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

Guardian Arkveld hunt strategy and items to carry

Since this fight is all about precision and timing, choosing the right weapon can make a huge difference. Dragon-element weapons are your best bet, although the weapon type depends on your playstyle:

Bow, Bowguns

Dual Blades, Sword & Shield, Insect Glaive

Great Sword, Hammer, Charge Blade

If you're confident dodging, a Great Sword or Hammer can be incredibly effective for breaking the chains and landing critical hits on its head.

Items to carry

Pitfall Traps

Flash Pods

Healing Items (Potions, Mega Potions, Well-Done Steak)

Nulberries

Hunt strategy

The Guardian Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds is a powerful monster that depends largely on its chain blades and tail to overwhelm hunters. Among its deadliest actions is the Chainblade Slam, where it raises its glowing red chains and then drops them down. The most efficient way to get away from it is to sidestep to its head or get behind it.

Another killing attack is the Forward Charge, where it charges forward while flailing its chains in a wide arc. Dodging backward is not a safe alternative here; instead, sidestepping is. It also possesses a Jump Slam, where it jumps into the air for a moment before slamming down. Rolling away just as it impacts can prevent you from taking massive damage.

Watch out for the monster's jump slam (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Capcom)

If you stand behind it for some time, it strikes with a Tail Swipe, having a huge area of effect. Thus, stay mobile. Lastly, the Guardian Arkveld will attack you with an embrace, a move that can cause enormous damage if you don't move in time. Prepare Slinger ammo to get out before you are left defenseless.

The best thing is to stay beside its sides or rear while watching out for counters. However, staying in one place for too long is risky, as the Guardian Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds can quickly shift its attacks to catch you off guard.

Tips and tricks to beat the Guardian Arkveld

Break the chainblades first: This reduces its offensive power significantly.

This reduces its offensive power significantly. Use traps to create openings : Pitfall traps work well to immobilize it for a few moments.

: Pitfall traps work well to immobilize it for a few moments. Time your dodges carefully : Its attacks have a slight wind-up, so watch for movement cues.

: Its attacks have a slight wind-up, so watch for movement cues. Don’t be greedy with attacks : It’s better to land a few solid hits and retreat than to overcommit and get punished.

: It’s better to land a few solid hits and retreat than to overcommit and get punished. Use Flash Pods when necessary: They can disrupt the Guardian Arkveld’s attacks and give you breathing room.

Guardian Arkveld drops

Once defeated, the Guardian Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds drops valuable materials that can be used for crafting armor and weapons. Here are the potential drops you can expect:

Guardian Scale

Guardian Pelt

Guardian Blood

Nourishing Extract

Tough Guardian Bone

This concludes our guide to defeating the Guardian Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds.

