How to beat Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds is a massive, tentacled predator with lethal piercing attacks and devastating reach. As a cephalopod-inspired monster, it can solidify mucus into razor-sharp blades, launching them at hunters with terrifying accuracy. Facing it requires precision, strategy, and the right gear to counter its speed and aggression.
This guide explains where to find Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds and the best strategies to take the monster down.
Xu Wu's location and weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds
Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds first appears in the Chapter 3 quest, Full Circle, where hunters must track and battle it across multiple areas. After being defeated, it won’t immediately respawn; instead, the game will notify you when it reappears. To find Xu Wu, progress far enough in the campaign to unlock Wyveria, a region it frequently inhabits.
Xu Wu's weaknesses
Xu Wu’s primary weakness is Ice elemental damage, making Ice weapons the most effective. If Ice isn’t an option, Fire, Thunder, and Water still deal decent damage but won’t be as effective. Status ailments like Poison are especially useful, dealing continuous damage over time.
Elemental weaknesses:
- Most effective: Ice
- Less effective but viable: Water, Thunder, Fire
- Ineffective: Dragon
Status weaknesses:
- Highly Effective: Poison
- Moderately Effective: Paralysis, Blastblight
Avoid Dragon-based attacks entirely, as they have minimal impact. Ice elemental weapons and Poison-based attacks are the best choices for this fight.
Xu Wu's weak points
Xu Wu’s head and mouth are its most vulnerable areas. Targeting these will deal the most damage. Its front two tentacles are also breakable, and severing them removes its ability to launch piercing blade projectiles. Additionally, all four remaining tentacles can be severed, reducing its attack range and effectiveness.
When Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds exposes its underside mouth, focus all attacks on it while it's vulnerable. Breaking the front arms first significantly weakens its offense, giving you an upper hand in the fight.
How to beat Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy & tips
Hunt strategy and items to carry
Since Xu Wu is weakest against blunt and cutting attacks, weapons like Great Sword, Hammer, Sword & Shield, and Hunting Horn are great choices. If you have access to rare Poison-type weapons, they can be extremely effective.
Items to carry
- Health Potions & Mega Health Potions
- Energy Drink
- Hardshell Powder & Dust of Life
- Frostpods
- Pitfall Trap & Shock Trap
Hunt Strategy
Defeating Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds takes swift reflexes and clever counterattacks. One of its most used moves is a tentacle slam, where it smashes a limb into the ground before swinging it around. The best strategy is to dodge behind it and attack while it's exposed. If Xu Wu jumps over you, be prepared for it to shoot piercing projectiles. To avoid damage, dodge in the direction it jumped rather than away.
Its scariest attack is the swallow attack, in which it swallows hunters whole. When its mouth is open, shoot the glowing red spot with frost pods to cause huge damage and end the attack. Another perilous moment is when Xu Wu charges with its mouth open — immediately mount your Seikret and run to safety.
To take it down effectively, use its Ice weakness and destroy its front arms to restrict its slams and stabs. Always aim at injured spots for maximum damage while maintaining mobility. If the battle gets too intense, shoot an SOS flare for assistance.
Tips and tricks to beat Xu Wu
- Always track Xu Wu: It moves fast and can reposition behind you before you react.
- Shock traps work well: Use them to slow it down, giving you time to heal or land key attacks.
- Use Focus mode: Target Xu Wu’s weak points efficiently to maximize damage.
- Keep moving: Standing still makes you an easy target for its piercing attacks.
- Use Seikret for evasion: Xu Wu’s Underside Lunge can be fatal; running away on Seikret ensures survival.
Xu Wu drops
Low Rank drops
- Xu Wu Certificate
- Golden Corneum
- Xu Wu Claw
- Xu Wu Hide
- Xu Wu Tentacle
- Xu Wu Fang
- Xu Wu Cerebrospinal Fluid
High Rank drops
- Claw+
- Certificate S
- Tentacle+
- Fang+
- Hide+
- Golden Corneum+
- Umbragem
This concludes our guide to defeating Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds.
