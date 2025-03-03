How to beat Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, weaknesses, and strategy

Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds is a massive, tentacled predator with lethal piercing attacks and devastating reach. As a cephalopod-inspired monster, it can solidify mucus into razor-sharp blades, launching them at hunters with terrifying accuracy. Facing it requires precision, strategy, and the right gear to counter its speed and aggression.

This guide explains where to find Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds and the best strategies to take the monster down.

Xu Wu's location and weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds

The tentacled predator in MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds first appears in the Chapter 3 quest, Full Circle, where hunters must track and battle it across multiple areas. After being defeated, it won’t immediately respawn; instead, the game will notify you when it reappears. To find Xu Wu, progress far enough in the campaign to unlock Wyveria, a region it frequently inhabits.

Xu Wu's weaknesses

Xu Wu’s primary weakness is Ice elemental damage, making Ice weapons the most effective. If Ice isn’t an option, Fire, Thunder, and Water still deal decent damage but won’t be as effective. Status ailments like Poison are especially useful, dealing continuous damage over time.

Elemental weaknesses:

Most effective: Ice

Ice Less effective but viable: Water, Thunder, Fire

Water, Thunder, Fire Ineffective: Dragon

Status weaknesses:

Highly Effective: Poison

Poison Moderately Effective: Paralysis, Blastblight

Avoid Dragon-based attacks entirely, as they have minimal impact. Ice elemental weapons and Poison-based attacks are the best choices for this fight.

Xu Wu's weak points

Xu Wu’s head and mouth are its most vulnerable areas. Targeting these will deal the most damage. Its front two tentacles are also breakable, and severing them removes its ability to launch piercing blade projectiles. Additionally, all four remaining tentacles can be severed, reducing its attack range and effectiveness.

When Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds exposes its underside mouth, focus all attacks on it while it's vulnerable. Breaking the front arms first significantly weakens its offense, giving you an upper hand in the fight.

How to beat Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy & tips

Dodging is your biggest ally against Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Hunt strategy and items to carry

Since Xu Wu is weakest against blunt and cutting attacks, weapons like Great Sword, Hammer, Sword & Shield, and Hunting Horn are great choices. If you have access to rare Poison-type weapons, they can be extremely effective.

Items to carry

Health Potions & Mega Health Potions

Energy Drink

Hardshell Powder & Dust of Life

Frostpods

Pitfall Trap & Shock Trap

Hunt Strategy

Defeating Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds takes swift reflexes and clever counterattacks. One of its most used moves is a tentacle slam, where it smashes a limb into the ground before swinging it around. The best strategy is to dodge behind it and attack while it's exposed. If Xu Wu jumps over you, be prepared for it to shoot piercing projectiles. To avoid damage, dodge in the direction it jumped rather than away.

Aim for head and mouth (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Its scariest attack is the swallow attack, in which it swallows hunters whole. When its mouth is open, shoot the glowing red spot with frost pods to cause huge damage and end the attack. Another perilous moment is when Xu Wu charges with its mouth open — immediately mount your Seikret and run to safety.

To take it down effectively, use its Ice weakness and destroy its front arms to restrict its slams and stabs. Always aim at injured spots for maximum damage while maintaining mobility. If the battle gets too intense, shoot an SOS flare for assistance.

Tips and tricks to beat Xu Wu

Always track Xu Wu: It moves fast and can reposition behind you before you react.

It moves fast and can reposition behind you before you react. Shock traps work well : Use them to slow it down, giving you time to heal or land key attacks.

: Use them to slow it down, giving you time to heal or land key attacks. Use Focus mode : Target Xu Wu’s weak points efficiently to maximize damage.

: Target Xu Wu’s weak points efficiently to maximize damage. Keep moving : Standing still makes you an easy target for its piercing attacks.

: Standing still makes you an easy target for its piercing attacks. Use Seikret for evasion: Xu Wu’s Underside Lunge can be fatal; running away on Seikret ensures survival.

Xu Wu drops

Rewards of defeating Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Low Rank drops

Xu Wu Certificate

Golden Corneum

Xu Wu Claw

Xu Wu Hide

Xu Wu Tentacle

Xu Wu Fang

Xu Wu Cerebrospinal Fluid

High Rank drops

Claw+

Certificate S

Tentacle+

Fang+

Hide+

Golden Corneum+

Umbragem

This concludes our guide to defeating Xu Wu in Monster Hunter Wilds.

