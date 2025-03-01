How to beat Quematrice in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, Weaknesses, and Strategy

Quematrice is one of the first large monsters players will face in Monster Hunter Wilds, engaging in a fast-paced, fire-based battle featuring precise dodging and well-timed attacks. This rooster-like wyvern is known for its aggressive tail swipes, fiery breath, and explosive terrain manipulation, making it a deadly foe if underestimated. However, with the right approach, exploiting its weaknesses, and managing its attack patterns, hunters can bring it down efficiently.

Below is a detailed breakdown of where to find Quematrice, its weaknesses, and the strategies to defeat it in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Quematrice location and weakness in Monster Hunter Wilds

The rooster-like wyvern from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Quematrice is first introduced in the Village of Whispering Winds main story quest when players are shown its erratic motion and fire-element attacks. After you defeat it in the story, the creature becomes a mobile target in the Windward Plains and can be hunted freely.

The monster most commonly roams areas 8, 9, 10, 12, and 13 of Windward Plains. It often cycles between these sites while in combat, utilizing terrain to its best advantage. If a hunt is active, scoutflies will take you there directly, and the Environment Overview can be used to verify if a Quematrice is nearby.

Quematrice Weaknesses

Since this monster is most vulnerable to Water-elemental attacks, water-type weapons would be ideal for this battle. Poison and Paralysis also affect it, and can be used through items or environmental traps.

Its three primary weak spots are:

Head: Breakable weak spot lowering its fire attack.

Breakable weak spot lowering its fire attack. Neck: Standard weak spot vulnerable to high-damage attacks.

Standard weak spot vulnerable to high-damage attacks. Tail: The most dangerous part of its body. Breaking it weakens its offensive capabilities, and severing it completely removes its Fireblight-inflicting attacks.

If you encounter the monster at an early point in the game, equipping a Water-element weapon and using a combination of status-inflicting devices such as Paralysis Knives or Poison Bombs will make combat much easier.

How to beat Quematrice in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy and tips & tricks

Taking the rooster down with the great sword in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

This rooster is fast, unpredictable, and aggressive, meaning hunters need to stay mobile and time their dodges well. Below is a breakdown of the best strategy, weapons, and items to use.

Quematrice hunt strategy and items to carry

Best weapons for Quematrice

Dual Blades & Sword and Shield: Fast attack speed helps capitalize on short openings.

Fast attack speed helps capitalize on short openings. Long Sword: Great for targeting the head and tail while maintaining mobility.

Great for targeting the head and tail while maintaining mobility. Insect Glaive: Can attack weak spots from above, avoiding tail swipes.

Can attack weak spots from above, avoiding tail swipes. Great Sword: High burst damage, especially when the monster is staggered.

Items to carry

Mega Potions: Necessary for survival.

Necessary for survival. Nulberries: Removes Fireblight status.

Removes Fireblight status. Cool Drink: Helps mitigate fire-based environmental effects.

Helps mitigate fire-based environmental effects. Shock traps & Pitfall traps: Can immobilize the monster for free hits.

Can immobilize the monster for free hits. Paralysis & Poison items: Helps wear it down faster.

Hunt Strategy

At the beginning of the battle, the monster will mainly employ tail swipes and pecking strikes. If you're playing melee, keep your distance from it, as advancing too close without proper timing can expose you to attacks.

When it begins moving its tail, get ready to dodge right away. The tail slam will set nearby vegetation ablaze and leave dangerous fire patches on the ground, which will cause Fireblight if you touch them. Rolling on the ground or using a Nulberry will cure the status effect.

When using ranged weapons, aim for the monster's head and neck. The head takes increased damage, and breaking it reduces its ability to use fire-based attacks. The battle also becomes much easier if the tail is severed early, so focusing on cutting weapons like Dual Blades or Long Sword is recommended.

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

During the battle, the monster will flee to higher ground or another location when low on health, making it an excellent time to heal, sharpen your weapons, and lay traps for its return. Be careful when tracking it as it can ambush hunters with a surprise fire breath attack.

If the Doshaguma turf war event triggers in Area 9, take advantage of it. However, avoid getting caught between the two monsters. Quematrice will take heavy damage from these fights, making it easier to finish off.

Once the rooster's tail is severed, the battle tilts in your favor. With its flame attacks depleted and it being less mobile, all attacks should now be concentrated on the Quematrice's head and neck to secure the kill in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Tips and tricks to beat Quematrice

Avoid the tail when it starts glowing — this indicates an imminent fire attack.

Use environmental traps like Vine Traps and Paratoads to stun the rooster temporarily.

Flash Pods can disorient it mid-air, making it an easy target.

When the monster is enraged, stay at mid-range to avoid its pecking combo and tail swings.

If it flees to a new area, prepare a trap or sharpen your weapon.

Quematrice drops

Check out the drop from the monster (Image via Sportskeeda Gaminhg || Capcom)

Low Rank drops

Certificate

Crest

Scale

Hide

Tail

Igniter

High Rank drops

Certificate S

Crest+

Scale+

Hide+

Tail

Igniter+

Wyvern Gem

This concludes the guide to defeat Quematrice in Monster Hunter Wilds.

