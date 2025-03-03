How to beat Chatacabra in Monster Hunter Wilds: Location, Weaknesses, and Strategy

The Chatacabra is the first monster that players will face in Monster Hunter Wilds. This green part-toad, part-croc beast may be a slow, waddling threat, but that does not mean it is an easy target to take down. Players will meet it in Chapter 1: Desert Trotters inside the desert caves, where they get to rescue Y'sai and his Seikret after picking a weapon of choice.

Regardless of whether one is tackling the Chatacabra for the first time or challenging it in High Ranks, here is everything to know about this beast in Monster Hunter Wilds. Read on to know more.

Chatacabra location and weaknesses in Monster Hunter Wilds

Maintain distance from the beast if possible and inflict a barrage of strikes (Image via Capcom)

Chatacabra is a bulky amphibian monster in Monster Hunter Wilds. It throws its weight around, striking with its powerful melee strikes and massive tongue. It can also charge and pounce, so players must watch out for its moves while fighting it.

Thankfully, this is a Threat Level 1 monster, meaning its attacks are easily telegraphed and avoidable. It is located in Windward Plains, the starting area of the game. Players will initially find it in Area 3, but as the fight progresses, it can flee to various parts of the map before resting in Area 17.

Chatacabra weaknesses

As per its Journal entry, the Chatacabra is weak to Ice and Thunder elements, the latter more so. Unfortunately, players will not have access to weapons or other items that allow elemental attacks during the start of the game. However, subsequent encounters, including side mission showdowns, should allow players to test out further strategies against this monster.

The Poison, Stun, and Paralysis status effects are most effective against the Chatacabra in Monster Hunter Wilds. Sleep, Blastblight, and Exhaust ailments also work to a slightly lesser extent. Do note that it resists Fire, Water, and Dragon elements, so be sure to avoid using these weapons against it.

Chatacabra weak points

As it should be obvious, this creature's weak point is its large tongue. Players will have ample opportunities to target it as the Chatacabra weilds it as a weapon to lash out at hunters and other threats.

How to beat Chatacabra in Monster Hunter Wilds: Hunt strategy and tips & tricks

Take down the beast and carve the carcass for materials (Image via Capcom)

Even with the basic weapons at the start, the Chatacabra should not be particularly tough to take down if players can dodge its lumbering attacks. They should target its head and tongue, as the rest of its body is armored in scales, making it more resistant at those spots.

Items to carry:

Flash Bomb

Shock Trap

Pitfall Trap

Note that the Sonic Trap is ineffective against it.

Hunting strategy:

Though slow to strike, the Chatacabra can deal decent damage if players are careless. It has a variety of moves at its disposal, the primary of which is its tongue lash that sweeps an area, forcing one to keep a distance. It can also chomp at and slam down at targets in front, so be sure to dodge and then move in as it recovers.

Lastly, it is also able to charge head-on at the hunter, forcing players to move out of the way and reposition for a counterattack. The most annoying move up its sleeve is a type of slam after a jump, so one must be vary of their surroundings to avoid being pushed away. Overall, it is slow and lacks range, so hunters must use that to their advantage to gain the upper hand.

Tips and tricks to beat Chatacabra

It can toughen itself up via mineral growths on its arms and legs. Destroy them to stun the monster.

Use Focus Mode to target its vulnerable tongue when exposed.

Keep out of its range at all times and move in when it is tired or wound up.

Chatacabra drops

The monster can drop a variety of materials such as scales, shells, and more (Image via Capcom)

Low Rank drops

Chatacabra Scale

Chatacabra Hide

Chatacabra Jaw

Chatacabra Shell

Chatacabra Certificate

High Rank drops

Chatacabra Scale+

Chatacabra Hide+

Chatacabra Jaw+

Chatacabra Carapace

Chatacabra Certificate S

Monster Hunter Wilds is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

